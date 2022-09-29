COVID update: Illinois reports 1,584 new cases, 24 new deaths

Illinois reported 1,584 new COVID cases and 24 new deaths Wednesday.

The entire Chicago area is seeing some of the lowest COVID community transmission levels since the start of the pandemic. Cook County and all surrounding counties are all in the green low-transmission group. The last time it was that low was earlier this year, in May.

The Illinois Dept. of Public Health says "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

There have been at least 3,758,292 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and at least 34,985 related deaths.

As of Tuesday night, 973 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 108 patients were in the ICU, and 53 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The daily case rate per 100,000 population is at 16.3.