Cambridge, Mass. – No. 11 Harvard men's water polo (5-3) heads to New York and New Jersey to open its conference play with three games over the weekend. The Crimson begins its NWPC season with a pair of games on Saturday against Iona at 10:00 a.m. and No. 19 St. Francis College Brooklyn at 5:00 p.m. Harvard then travels to No. 15 Princeton on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. for its first Ivy matchup of the year. All games will be streamed.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO