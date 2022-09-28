ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Two Sunnyside men charged in connection with marijuana raids

Two Sunnyside men have been charged with illegally growing marijuana after local drug agents raided two Lower Valley grow operations. Noe Isidro Licea-Trujillo, 53, and Miguel Valencia-Gonzalez, 46, also were charged with illegally using a building for drug purposes. In addition, Valencia-Gonzalez was charged with first-degree unlawful firearms possession, based...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
whatcom-news.com

WSP trooper in training’s traffic stop leads to known gang member’s arrest

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Just before 1am, on Sunday, September 25th, a Washington State Patrol field training officer was with a trooper who conducted a traffic stop on W Bakerview Road near Meridian Street. About an hour later a known gang member and suspect in multiple felony firearm crimes was in custody and remains in custody pending being able to post a $200,000 bond.
BELLINGHAM, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Yakima County, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Crime & Safety
Yakima County, WA
Crime & Safety
NEWStalk 870

Remains Found Near Cable Bridge Identified

(Kennewick, WA) -- The human remains recovered from the Columbia River on Tuesday September 27, have been positively identified through dental records as 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known residence was in the City of Kennewick. Detectives from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Kennewick Police Department are working together with the Benton County Coroner’s Office to determine cause of death.
KENNEWICK, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Juvenile
Mega 99.3

Weeks of Searching But So Far No Sign of Missing Yakima Boy

Despite more than two weeks of searching still no sign of missing 4-year-old Lucian Mungia. The boy has been missing since September 10 when he was last seen by his father at the playground at Sarge Hubbard Park. Authorities have found no signs of foul play and believe he fell in a body of water that surrounds the park. Last week federal forensic and dive teams searched the pond at the park and nearby Buchanan Lake with no results, no sign of the boy. Search and rescue crews have scoured the Yakima River and believe if he did fall into the river his body could be in a variety of places.
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 11 and 41

Two people in hospital after Yakima house fire

YAKIMA, Wash. – One man is being taken to the hospital for burn injuries, along with a woman with smoke inhalation following a house fire around the 500 block of N 22nd Avenue, according to Yakima County Fire District 5. The fire is now out, according to crews on...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Sentencing for men convicted in Yakama Reservation mass killing moved to October

Sentencing for two men convicted in the 2019 mass killing on the Yakama Reservation has been moved to Oct. 12. James Dean Cloud and Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud, who were accused of a shooting spree that left five dead at a Medicine Valley trailer just west of White Swan on June 8, 2019, had been scheduled for sentencing in U.S. District Court on Tuesday. Court filing didn’t indicate why the sentencing had been rescheduled.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Yakima House Fire Injures Two Thursday

Yakima Firefighters were busy with a house fire Thursday that resulted in the injury of two people. Yakima Firefighters were called to the blaze at about 2:45 pm at 516 North 22nd Avenue. Firefighters were able to save homes nearby from catching fire. When they arrived they found heavy smoke...
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Mega 99.3

Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT

Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy