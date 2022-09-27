TAMPA, FL—RumbergerKirk Tampa partner Rob Blank has been selected to become a Fellow in the Litigation Counsel of America (LCA) trial lawyer honorary society. According to the organization, membership is limited to less than one-half of one percent of North American lawyers, judges and scholars. Fellows are invited based upon excellence and accomplishment in litigation, at both the trial and appellate levels, as well as superior ethical reputation.

