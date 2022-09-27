Read full article on original website
Sukhsimranjit Singh, Ph.D., Joins JAMS in Century City
CENTURY CITY, CA—JAMS, the largest private provider of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services worldwide, is pleased to announce the addition of Sukhsimran Singh, Ph.D., to its panel. Dr. Singh’s long-standing career in mediation is built upon the foundation of using peaceful methods to resolve difficult conflicts. Dr. Singh...
Stanford G. Ladner Recognized by New York Metro Super Lawyers
NEW YORK, NY—Super Lawyers has recognized Butler Snow attorney Stanford G. Ladner in its 2022 edition of New York Metro Super Lawyers for his work in government finance. Ladner has been recognized by. Super Lawyers since 2014. Ladner is a member of Butler Snow’s public finance, tax incentives and...
Herbert Stettin, Retired Judge, Eleventh Judicial Circuit, Florida Joins JAMS in Miami
MIAMI, FL—JAMS, the largest private provider of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services worldwide, is pleased to announce the addition of Herbert Stettin, Retired Judge, Eleventh Judicial Circuit, Florida, to its panel. Mr. Stettin comes to JAMS with over 25 years’ experience providing mediation, arbitration and other ADR services in...
Tampa Partner Rob Blank Invited to Join the Prestigious Litigation Counsel Of America
TAMPA, FL—RumbergerKirk Tampa partner Rob Blank has been selected to become a Fellow in the Litigation Counsel of America (LCA) trial lawyer honorary society. According to the organization, membership is limited to less than one-half of one percent of North American lawyers, judges and scholars. Fellows are invited based upon excellence and accomplishment in litigation, at both the trial and appellate levels, as well as superior ethical reputation.
Financial Litigator Nicole Johnson Joins McGlinchey’s Irvine Office
IRVINE, CA—McGlinchey is pleased to announce that Nicole Johnson has joined the firm’s Financial Services Litigation practice group as Of Counsel, associated with the Irvine office. Nicole’s practice will focus on representing consumer financial services companies in litigation matters. With 14 years of litigation experience, Nicole represents...
Attorney Lindsey M. Anderson Appointed to the Wisconsin Crime Victims Council
MILWAUKEE, WI—Today DeWitt LLP law firm announced Wisconsin Attorney General Joshua L. Kaul appointed attorney Lindsey M. Anderson to serve as a Citizen Representative on the Wisconsin Crime Victims Council. The mission of the Council is to advise the attorney general on matters important to victims of crime. Anderson...
Baker Donelson Grows Health Litigation Practice with Addition of Theresa Concepcion and Amanda Wilson Speier
BALTIMORE, MD and ATLANTA, GA—Baker Donelson has added Theresa Concepcion and Amanda Wilson Speier to the Firm’s Health Care Litigation Group as of counsel in the Baltimore and Atlanta offices, respectively. Focusing her practice on health care litigation, Ms. Concepcion represents owners, managers, and operators of skilled nursing...
Hon. Barry Baskin (Ret.) Joins JAMS in Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK, CA—JAMS, the largest private provider of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services worldwide, is pleased to announce the addition of Hon. Barry Baskin (Ret.) to its panel. Judge Baskin was appointed to the Contra Costa County Superior Court in 2002. For 20 years, Judge Baskin served on the...
SDF Welcomes John Tully to the Firm’s Birmingham Office
BIRMINGHAM, AL—Starnes Davis Florie LLP welcomes new associate John Tully to the firm’s Birmingham office. His practice is devoted to civil litigation with a primary focus on medical malpractice litigation. While attending Cumberland School of Law, John served as the Articles Editor for the American Journal of Trial...
