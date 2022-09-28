As we are in the midst of 10-year anniversary of Missouri football in the SEC, Georgia fans return to stoke the rivalry. Missouri hosted Georgia in 2012 for the Tigers' very first SEC game. That contest, also MU's first against the Bulldogs, resulted in a 41-20 loss for Missouri. Georgia has a 10-1 record against the Tigers, with an eight-game win streak. This season, after winning a national championship last season, Georgia (4-0, 1-0 SEC) is again the No. 1 team in the country. And its fans have traveled far and wide to watch this SEC showdown.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO