With Georgia back, MU, Columbia celebrate 10th anniversary of first SEC game
Ten years ago, Missouri celebrated its first home football game in the SEC by hosting the Georgia Bulldogs — and fans immediately noticed a difference. “I remember being downtown right there on Eighth and Broadway on a Tuesday before the first SEC game and seeing all these cars with Georgia decals and flags on them,” said Steve Owens, who recently retired after many years as the UM System's legal counsel.
Who let the Dawgs out? Georgia fans return to Columbia
As we are in the midst of 10-year anniversary of Missouri football in the SEC, Georgia fans return to stoke the rivalry. Missouri hosted Georgia in 2012 for the Tigers' very first SEC game. That contest, also MU's first against the Bulldogs, resulted in a 41-20 loss for Missouri. Georgia has a 10-1 record against the Tigers, with an eight-game win streak. This season, after winning a national championship last season, Georgia (4-0, 1-0 SEC) is again the No. 1 team in the country. And its fans have traveled far and wide to watch this SEC showdown.
Dave Matter's Mizzou football Week 5 prediction: Can Tigers keep it close against Georgia?
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Does Missouri have a prayer?. The Tigers are anywhere from a 28- to 29-point underdog Saturday against No. 1 Georgia, the reigning national champion and the favorite to capture the championship again this year, currently at +175 at FanDuel.com. The Bulldogs (4-0, 1-0 SEC), set for...
MU XC places 6th and 7th at Gans Creek Classic; Columbia product Gibbens takes 2nd
The MU men's and women's cross country teams took seventh and sixth, respectively, at the Gans Creek Classic on Friday in Columbia. The meet was their second home race of the season. Gans Creek will also host the NCAA Midwest Regional Cross Country meet in October. While the Tigers achieved...
