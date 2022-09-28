NAACP says Jackson’s water problems are civil rights issue

Read full article on original website
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi schools can still make their own gun policies
JACKSON — Mississippi school districts will be able to make their own weapons policies, according to a rule the State Board of Education voted to approve on Thursday. In July, the board voted to approve the rule temporarily. Thursday’s vote made the rule permanent. The new rule removed language from the department’s internal weapons rule that the board said conflicted with Mississippi’s 2011 enhanced conceal carry law.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi city with water woes to replace some lead pipes
JACKSON — Officials in Mississippi’s capital city said Wednesday that workers have found lead in water pipes at 16 buildings out of nearly 24,000 checked so far — the latest indication of problems in Jackson’s long-troubled water system. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba acknowledged “no level...
Commercial Dispatch
Sid Salter: Sierra Club grousing aside, Beckett, Posey qualified, capable of leading PUS, MDWFP
STARKVILLE — It’s unlikely that Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves was either seeking or expecting any praise from the Sierra Club — a liberal environmental organization – when announcing his appointments last for the new executive director of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) and the new executive director of the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff (PUS).
Commercial Dispatch
Alabama prisons reduce meals, nix visits amid inmate strike
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Thousands of inmates in Alabama’s overcrowded prison system are receiving only two meals a day during a prisoner work stoppage that was in its fourth day Thursday, and the agency said weekend visitation also was being canceled. While inmates and activists have accused the Department...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Commercial Dispatch
Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida
CHARLESTON, S.C. — A revived Hurricane Ian set its sights on South Carolina’s coast Friday and the historic city of Charleston, with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods after the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and left people trapped in their homes. With all of South...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi man dead following police shooting
JACKSON — A 25-year-old Mississippi man has died after a shooting involving a special police unit. Jaylen Lewis was shot during an encounter Sunday night with officers of Mississippi’s Capitol Police force. The Capitol Police is a unit of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the state agency that oversees law enforcement.
Commercial Dispatch
Tennessee man hit with more charges in Memphis shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee man already charged with a fatal shooting that police said set off a daylong crime rampage in Memphis now faces murder charges in two more killings, officials said Wednesday. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, was indicted Tuesday on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths...
Commercial Dispatch
Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified as it neared landfall along Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 155 mph, just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Damaging winds and rain lashed the state, and the heavily populated Naples to Sarasota region was at highest risk of a devastating storm surge.
RELATED PEOPLE
Commercial Dispatch
Elm Lake Golf Course pro Joseph Hanko set to play in first PGA Tour event in Jackson
Joseph Hanko, the director of golf operations at Elm Lake Golf Course, is set to play in his first PGA Tour event this weekend. Hanko will participate in the Sanderson Farms Championship from Thursday-Sunday in Jackson. He will tee off the first round at 9:01 a.m. Thursday on Hole No. 10.
Commercial Dispatch
Prep capsules: Starkville looks to rebound against Clinton
Starkville survived a scare two Fridays ago against Louisville, a thrilling 21-20 victory that helped improve the Yellow Jackets to 4-0 on the season heading into last Friday’s game against Madison Central. Facing the reigning state champions, Starkville suffered its first loss of the season, a 41-21 gut punch...
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville falls to Clinton, drops second straight Region 2-6A game
CLINTON — The Arrows rushing attack just could not be stopped. Behind the play of quarterback Jordyn Battee and running back Jakobe Calvin, Clinton was able to hold off a late Starkville rally 35-28 in a key Region 2-6A contest at Arrow Field on Friday night. “We knew we...
Comments / 0