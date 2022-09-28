Video shows Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan's son grinding - potentially reigniting feud

Video footage appears to show Larsa Pippen getting cosy with Marcus Jordan, the son of her ex-husband's famous Chicago Bulls teammate.

And now, people believe this could potentially reignite a feud between Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan that stemmed, in part, from Jordan's 2020 docuseries The Last Dance .

In an exclusive report from TMZ, Larsa and Marcus were seen out with each other again on Sunday (25 September) at Rolling Loud hosted at City Field in Queens, New York.

And a video obtained by TMZ shows them dancing on each other, getting handsy, and snuggling against each other, which appears to show them looking like a couple.

In one part, Larsa and Marcus are facing each other, slow dancing and grinding as she nuzzles Marcus' neck and even appears to kiss him.

Another part of the video showed Larsa grabbing Marcus by the waist, and she later turns around and leans back on him.

He also appeared to whisper in her ear.

People commented on how bizarre it was for Larsa and Marcus to be hanging out because Pippen and Jordan were close teammates.

One person on Twitter wrote: "Larsa Pippen really dating MJ's son is crazy wild lmao all-time high levels of disrespect."

"Larsa is very messy... Marcus come on, dude," another added, while a third wrote: "this ain't weird af to her?"

Someone else added: "Out of all the women in the world, that's who he chooses to spend Michael's money on…. WOW."

Pippen and Jordan played for the Bulls in the 1980s and 1990s and made waves together on the basketball court.

But following the release of The Last Dance , the Hall of Famers bond seemed to deteriorate.

Pippen has shared many blunt opinions of his old colleague, even going so far as to say that he "ruined" the sport in his November 2021 memoir Unguarded .

"They glorified Michael Jordan while not giving nearly enough praise to me and my proud teammates," Pippen wrote Unguarded, alleging that Jordan's The Last Dance didn't highlight enough of their teammates.

He was also upset that his contributions to the Bulls' success were excluded from the documentary.

"I don't think it was that accurate in terms of really defining what was accomplished in one of the greatest eras of basketball, but also by two of the greatest players — and one could even put that aside and say the greatest team of all time," he told The Guardian in December 2020.

Pippen was married to Larsa for almost two years before their divorce was finalized in December 2021.

