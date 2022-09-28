In this day and age of constant and consistent smartphone use, hacking attempts are just a part of life. Hackers know that many people are conducting all of their business, including online purchasing and banking activity, online. They also know that means figuring out your passwords is the golden ticket to stealing your information and using it or even selling it on the dark web. “With the technological advancements that are happening every day, data grows by the second,” says Stavros Zavrakas, founder of Orthogonality. “Individuals and large businesses generate data in both structured and unstructured form. Threats such as data breaches are also extremely high. Malicious hackers try to obtain personally identifiable information so as to open a door into your network.”

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 HOURS AGO