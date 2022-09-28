Read full article on original website
Related
A Security Expert Tells Us How To Protect Your Personal Data From Hackers
In this day and age of constant and consistent smartphone use, hacking attempts are just a part of life. Hackers know that many people are conducting all of their business, including online purchasing and banking activity, online. They also know that means figuring out your passwords is the golden ticket to stealing your information and using it or even selling it on the dark web. “With the technological advancements that are happening every day, data grows by the second,” says Stavros Zavrakas, founder of Orthogonality. “Individuals and large businesses generate data in both structured and unstructured form. Threats such as data breaches are also extremely high. Malicious hackers try to obtain personally identifiable information so as to open a door into your network.”
I stole peoples' identities for a living. Here are the top 4 things everyone should do to lower their risk of getting hacked by cybercriminals.
Brett Johnson was once a credit card and identity thief but now works to detect internet fraud. He says most people make the same mistakes online.
Tech Times
Four Reasons to Invest In a Customer Data Platform
In today's increasingly data-driven world, customer data platforms are a game changer for businesses. As you know, customer data is essential for businesses because it lets owners know their customers better and get more insights into serving them better. Yet, this is only possible with a robust customer data platform.
Tech Times
How Lunio is Combating PPC Fraud to Boost Paid Ad Performance
Digital marketing has become a pillar of every company's customer acquisition process. Paid ads are cost-effective acquisition channels since companies pay per click, compared to legacy advertising models that require upfront payments with no way to measure engagement. However, customer acquisition channels are replete with fraudulent activity. For instance, scammers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tech Times
Sirge.io Wants to Fix Your Shopify eCommerce stores Facebook and TikTok Ads Attribution and Tracking Problems
Denizens of the digital realms are no strangers to the occasional update that both causes and solves problems. Operating systems, search engine algorithms, and even terms of use and policies have all been known to wreck chaos for some users when they were updated. The iOS 14.5 update, however, brought only good. It allowed them to easily avoid being tracked, which now required an opt-in. Users were happy with the update. Marketers and advertisers - not so much.
TechCrunch
Detectify secures $10M more to expand its ethical hacking platform
Detectify was founded by four ethical hackers from Stockholm, including Carlsson, who realized the business potential in combining security research with automation. In an interview with TechCrunch, Carlsson pointed out that product development workflows have changed dramatically over the past few years, with new teams within organizations spinning up internet-facing apps and adding potentially vulnerable assets to their employer’s environment. The trend toward low- and no-code tools has lowered the app development barrier to entry, but it’s also made the jobs of security specialists that much harder.
daystech.org
6 Tech Trends in the Hospitality Industry in 2022
What do you search for in a venue that gives lodging? It’s now not only a mattress for the night time and Wi-Fi, is it? When many people make bookings lately we take a look at what is obtainable by way of comfort, security, and the expertise we’d like.
techunwrapped.com
Customer service is a source of income for 60% of Spanish organizations
The international CRM company, Salesforce, has launched the fifth edition of the report State of Service. It reflects the opinions of more than 8,000 professionals from 36 countries, 300 from Spain. The study analyzes how the priorities, challenges, success metrics and strategies in the world of corporate customer service, while their customers prioritize digital in these turbulent times for the economy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
privatebankerinternational.com
Clearwater Analytics strikes €75m deal to buy JUMP Technology
Clearwater Analytics, which offers investment accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, has signed a deal to purchase France’s JUMP Technology for a sum of €75m. JUMP Technology has created a modular, technology platform for the investment management sector that covers investment managers, hedge funds, private banks, family offices, among others.
thedeadpixelssociety.com
Mediaclip releases Version 11.1 of its product personalization software
Montreal-based Mediaclip announced Version 11.1 of its market-leading product personalization software. The company says the new version “is focused on increasing and simplifying end-user creative options using the renowned Mediaclip Designer on smartphones and tablets alike. It showcases many new “WOW” feature sets, enhancing end-user productivity and creativity with new Mediaclip Designer toolsets. These new tools are ideal to expand storytelling flows, design, and streamlining the design process for end-users making photobooks on desktop and mobile alike, according to the company.
Refresh Your Small Business’ Approach for the Rest of 2022 and Beyond
With the summer vacation and Back to School seasons in the rearview, many small businesses are turning their attention to the upcoming holiday season to close out the year on a high note.
3 Ways to Foster Trust and Communication During a Global MA
Knowing how to navigate your teams through the complexities of this business venture can increase your chances of having a successful merger. Here are three suggestions for a successful transition.
tobaccoreporter.com
BAT Calls for Collaboration To Accelerate Harm Reduction
BAT’s chief growth officer, Kingsley Wheaton, called for greater collaboration between the industry, governments and intergovernmental organizations to accelerate tobacco harm reduction becoming the tobacco control policy of choice during the recent Global Tobacco & Nicotine Forum in Washington D.C. While BAT is determined to reduce the health impact...
medtechdive.com
Cyber risks identified in Canon Medical product used to view medical images, security firm says
Cybersecurity vulnerabilities have been identified in third-party software for Canon Medical’s Vitrea View product, potentially putting patient information in jeopardy, according to a security advisory released Thursday by cybersecurity firm Trustwave Spiderlab. A Trustwave researcher discovered two vulnerabilities in Vitrea View that could allow an attacker to access patient...
inbusinessphx.com
Make Employees Better Healthcare Consumers in a Holistic Landscape
The past two-plus years have vastly changed the world of healthcare and employee benefits. We’ve had to adopt — and adapt to — new technologies and ways of operating. Specifically related to healthcare, one of the biggest changes has been around education and steerage. Businesses have deployed apps, telehealth services, concierge-type offerings and other solutions to educate employees on their healthcare decisions, steering them to the providers with the best outcomes.
getnews.info
InfosecTrain Upcoming Free Masterclass on Information and Cyber Security
InfosecTrain hosts expert masterclasses for “CISSP Domain 1”, “Introducing CEH v12” and “Cyber Security”. Every day, there are more and more risks in the online world. Information and cyber security experts are needed in the business world to protect businesses from threats and attacks. So, the need for information and cyber security professionals has skyrocketed.
5 vital advantages of joining an SEO reseller program
The demand for an SEO reseller package is growing more and more. Many businesses have come to realize that organic traffic is essential to the success of their website. Search Engine Optimization has become one of the most important aspects of a website’s design and development. The benefits of joining an SEO reseller program are many, but here are the top five reasons why you should join:
programminginsider.com
Your Guide to Onboarding Tools: Keeping Employees Happy
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Keeping your employees happy is essential for a successful workplace. However, it can be hard to do this independently, and sometimes you need help from external tools. This guide will discuss how the best onboarding tools can help you keep...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Epic's Garden Plot Software to Integrate 3M Health Care Solutions
3M Health Care Business Group's Health Information Systems (HIS) division today announced its 3M M*Modal Fluency Direct solution and medical necessity solutions will be available in Epic's new Garden Plot. The new software is available to independent medical groups with 40 or more providers through a hosted and supported Software as a Service (SaaS) mode. About half of patient care physicians in the U.S. work in private practices, according to the American Medical Association's 2020 Physician Practice Benchmark Survey.
itsecuritywire.com
Safeguarding the Enterprise Against Social Engineering Attacks and Application Compromise
A crucial part of a strong defense is educating users against social engineering attacks, especially as digital applications become more prevalent. Even in the field of cybersecurity, the concept of social engineering is not new. Phishing scams alone have been around for decades, and attackers continue to develop innovative ways to trick victims into downloading files, clicking links, or giving personal information. Attacks like Business Email Compromise (BEC) built on this idea by allowing the attacker to access a valid email account and pretend to be the account owner.
Comments / 0