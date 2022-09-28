Read full article on original website
Tech Times
Getting To Know The Team Behind Plato – The Platform Uniting And Uplifting The Engineering Community Through Prestigious Mentorship
Plato was founded in 2017 with the goal of bringing together the engineering community to share knowledge and best practices. The mentorship platform for engineering leaders is powered by an impressive and curated community of mentors from leading tech companies around the world including Google, Facebook, Lyft, Slack, Netflix, and Spotify. In the words of John C Crosby, "Mentoring is a brain to pick, an ear to listen, and a push in the right direction."
Tech Times
Moving Tech Industry Forward With Critical Innovations; The Idea
In this article, we draw the opinions of two of tech's finest in varying fields. Dr. Shinya Yamamoto, is a serial entrepreneur and an investor. He's the Founder & CEO of Link & Innovation Inc., and is a well-known startup mentor, leading the digital innovation field. The other contributor is...
thefastmode.com
Time to Partner Up for Industry 4.0 Success Featured
The digitalization of manufacturing operations - often referred to as Industry 4.0 - represents a massive opportunity for partners such as systems integrators, value added resellers, telecommunications service providers, equipment manufacturers, and others. Manufacturers of all sizes and types are understandably attracted by the benefits of this digital transformation, including;...
mytotalretail.com
Joel Bines, Managing Director, AlixPartners | Total Retail Tech 2022
This video features a keynote, 6 Strategies for Transforming Your Business to Thrive in Today’s 'Me-Centric' Consumer Revolution, delivered by Joel Bines, managing director at AlixPartners, at Total Retail Tech 2022 in Nashville. Let’s face it: Today’s consumers have revolted against the marketplace status quo. They’re now in charge,...
3DPrint.com
Velo3D and Plasmos to Discuss Space 3D Printing Industry in October Webinar
On October 13, 2022, at 2 pm ET/11 am PT, 3DPrint.com is hosting a webinar on the emergence of the private space industry. The presentation, titled “How Advanced Metal AM Can Provide the Space Industry with a Galaxy of Innovation,” will explore how space companies are taking advantage of the latest breakthroughs in additive manufacturing (AM). Attendees will hear from industry experts Ali Baghchehsara, Founder and President of space propulsion startup Plasmos, Velo3D’s Brent Hansen, an experienced metal additive manufacturing engineer, and 3DPrint.com Executive Editor and webinar moderator Joris Peels.
3printr.com
EPFL and CSEM open new advanced manufacturing center M2C
The manufacturing industry is going through a period of profound change, driven in part by the advent of 3D printing and other advanced technologies. In order to support Swiss industry at this critical juncture, EPFL and CSEM have joined forces to create the Micromanufacturing Science & Engineering Center (M2C), a new focal point for pure research, technology transfer and everything in between.
ScienceBlog.com
DARPA award aims for autonomous teams of robots
Giuseppe Loianno, professor of electrical and computer engineering at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering, is investigating novel ways of making robots work as teams to achieve goals, without the need for a remote AI or human “overseer.”. He has received a three-year, highly selective and prestigious grant for...
3printr.com
Luyten and CISM announce partnership for AM technologies in construction
Australian construction 3D printing company Luyten has partnered with RMIT’s Centre for Innovation Structures and Materials (CISM) to advance the incorporation of 3D printing technologies into modern architecture and construction research. Under the partnership, Luyten will provide CISM with a dedicated 3D printing system at its facility in Melbourne,...
University subject profile: graphic design
A graphic design degree can help you make the leap from budding maker to creative professional, capable of producing inspiring work and surviving in a competitive job sector. From motion graphics to typography, image-making to branding, courses often require you to develop a wide range of skills. You’ll also study the theory behind different areas of graphic design and be taught about the industry, how to find work, and how to build a professional portfolio.
salestechstar.com
Mira Commerce Develops New Deck Commerce OMS Merchant App Launched for BigCommerce
Prebuilt extension to help brands and retailers effectively manage and process omnichannel orders. Mira Commerce, a premier digital transformation consultancy that powers online commerce, has partnered with Deck Commerce, an award-winning order management solution for direct-to-consumer (DTC) retailers, to launch the new Deck Commerce Order Management App on the BigCommerce Enterprise platform.
ceoworld.biz
Want to explore AI? Here are 5 Best Universities To Choose
Every time I make use of Google’s speech recognition feature, I am left wondering, at least for a brief moment, how incredible it is. There is no other adjective to describe it; it is unbelievably real and that makes Artificial Intelligence (AI) so intriguing. AI makes a promising stake in human life and the future as it becomes more and more adept at simulating human intelligence and easing the way of life.
TechCrunch
Detectify secures $10M more to expand its ethical hacking platform
Detectify was founded by four ethical hackers from Stockholm, including Carlsson, who realized the business potential in combining security research with automation. In an interview with TechCrunch, Carlsson pointed out that product development workflows have changed dramatically over the past few years, with new teams within organizations spinning up internet-facing apps and adding potentially vulnerable assets to their employer’s environment. The trend toward low- and no-code tools has lowered the app development barrier to entry, but it’s also made the jobs of security specialists that much harder.
csengineermag.com
From Start to Finish and Beyond: Drone Deployment in the Construction Process
Among the first adopters of drones for commercial usage, the AEC industry is often also among the first to embrace its new technological developments. From a data capture and mapping perspective, drones are an easily deployed and cheap alternative to traditional methods, making them invaluable tools to each stage of the construction process.
informedinfrastructure.com
Future Forward: GIS and Cloud Computing Are Rapidly Changing Infrastructure Management
This particular interview was recorded by Todd Danielson, the editorial director of Informed Infrastructure. You can watch the full video interview above or by visiting bit.ly/3dhQJD9. Jason Griffin, P.E., leads the municipal, field services and water resources teams in OHM Advisors’ Nashville office, and Helen Scales is a senior GIS...
hospitalitytech.com
STUDY: 75% of Independent Restaurants Plan to Adopt New Technology in 2023
SpotOn released its State of Restaurant Tech Report, providing insights from independent restaurant operators on the rate of technology adoption, emerging challenges, and predictions for the year ahead. Tech Investments n the Horizon. While the rate of technology innovation and adoption has risen sharply over the past few years, a...
salestechstar.com
Dada Now’s Open Platform for Autonomous Delivery Honored at Logistics Summit
Bing FU, General Manager of Dada Now shared insights on on-demand delivery at the Intra-City Logistics Summit 2022, held by the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing (CFLP). Since its launch in July 2021, Dada Now’s open platform for autonomous delivery has supported deliveries of over 50,000 supermarket orders.
globalspec.com
Defining the Smart Manufacturing Journey: A Roundtable Series
Transforming a factory or process from analog to digital is much more than a capital expense. Yes, that’s part of it. But having a complete understanding of the hardware, software, data collection and decision making is where intelligent organizations have a distinct advantage. That requires the ability to understand...
Oracle's new 'mini smart city' is revolutionizing your work commute- here's how
From robot dogs to AI and drones, multinational computer technology company Oracle is building a network of 'mini smart cities.' Included in their plans is a 30-year-old train repurposed to model taking you to any destination - and yes, that could be Mars. The 'Innovation Industry Labs', as they are...
Government Technology
Combined Arms Support Command’s shift to digital learning with Blackboard Learn by Anthology
The past two years have been a challenging time for all sectors of industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that is perhaps especially the case for U.S. military educators. The shift to digital learning was one that virtually all institutions were forced to make, regardless of how prepared they were to do so.
CoinTelegraph
Lack of ‘qualified people’ without more Web3 education, say academics
Australian blockchain academics and educators have called for more robust Web3 education in schools, preparing students for a world that will be dominated by blockchain technology. Huxley Peckham, head trainer for Blockchain Academy International told Cointelegraph that there are “very few qualified people in the blockchain industry, but there is...
