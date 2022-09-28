Every time I make use of Google’s speech recognition feature, I am left wondering, at least for a brief moment, how incredible it is. There is no other adjective to describe it; it is unbelievably real and that makes Artificial Intelligence (AI) so intriguing. AI makes a promising stake in human life and the future as it becomes more and more adept at simulating human intelligence and easing the way of life.

