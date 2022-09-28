Read full article on original website
TechRadar
India-based VPN to challenge new data law in court
Pune-based VPN service SnTHostings has filed a lawsuit to challenge the legality of India's new data law in court. After it came into force on September 25, new CERT-In directives require all VPN providers based in the country to store users' personal data for up to five years. Companies will also be forced to hand this information over to authorities upon request. Those failing to comply with the new rules can face up to one year in prison.
The biggest hack in history: Australians scramble to change passports and driver licences after Optus telco data debacle
When Amy Hunting* first heard about one of the biggest cyber attacks in Australian history, she immediately checked to see if her personal details had been compromised. She realised that, as a customer of the country’s second largest telecommunications provider, Optus, there was a fair chance she was one of about 10 million people whose information had been hacked – but at first, there was no communication. Eventually she got an email saying she had been caught up in the breach, which exposed one in three Australians to the risk of identity theft or financial fraud.
CNBC
The Facebook button is disappearing from websites as consumers demand better privacy
Companies like Dell have been removing social logins from their websites. Logging in with Facebook credentials used to be available across the web, but reputational issues and stagnant user growth has dampened the social network's influence. "People started feeling like it's a breach of their personal space," said Rakesh Soni,...
There's an underground market where secondhand Amazon merchant accounts are bought and sold for thousands of dollars
There's a gray market for secondhand Amazon seller accounts, an Insider investigation found. Rogue merchants buy these accounts to evade Amazon security and sell dodgy products. The accounts often steal the identities of random people, who then get sent customers' returns. Amazon's online Marketplace is a cutthroat way to earn...
TikTok to partner with TalkShopLive for U.S. live shopping - FT
Oct 1 (Reuters) - TikTok is due to enter a partnership with Los Angeles-based TalkShopLive to launch its live shopping platform in North America by outsourcing its operation, the Financial Times reported on Saturday citing two people familiar with the operations.
Tech Times
Moving Tech Industry Forward With Critical Innovations; The Idea
In this article, we draw the opinions of two of tech's finest in varying fields. Dr. Shinya Yamamoto, is a serial entrepreneur and an investor. He's the Founder & CEO of Link & Innovation Inc., and is a well-known startup mentor, leading the digital innovation field. The other contributor is...
CoinDesk
Paradigm Leads $11.8M Funding Round Into Web3 Firewall Blowfish
Crypto investment firm Paradigm led an $11.8 million funding round into Blowfish, a firewall provider looking to help Web3 firms fight off the cyberattacks that can often plague their products and services. Blowfish will allow wallet providers and custodians to offer users real-time warnings and human-readable transaction context, according to...
daystech.org
The biggest moonshots from 500 Global’s latest Demo Day • TechCrunch
The occasion comes simply weeks after Y Combinator had its bi-annual Demo Day, its first since transferring operations again to in-person. 500 Global, formerly branded under 500 Startups, has an accelerator that competes with YC. Both outfits look to again early-stage founders with cash and recommendation in alternate for fairness. YC has backed over 3,500 founders, whereas 500 Global has backed greater than 2,800 founders, in line with every establishment’s web sites. Unlike YC, 500 Global has geographic-specific accelerator applications, much like Techstars, with concentrate on areas like Aichi, Japan, Cambodia, and Alberta, Canada.
Tech Times
How Lunio is Combating PPC Fraud to Boost Paid Ad Performance
Digital marketing has become a pillar of every company's customer acquisition process. Paid ads are cost-effective acquisition channels since companies pay per click, compared to legacy advertising models that require upfront payments with no way to measure engagement. However, customer acquisition channels are replete with fraudulent activity. For instance, scammers...
itsecuritywire.com
PolySwarm Presents Next-Generation Malware Intelligence Marketplace to Blockchain, Operating 100% on Mainnet to Combat Emerging Cybersecurity Threats
PolySwarm, a first-of-its-kind marketplace for malware intelligence, today announced it has moved all cybersecurity threat detection engines to its Mainnet. The malware intelligence provider is now transacting with its proprietary Nectar (NCT) tokens to unite a robust network of threat research experts such as Crowdstrike and SentinelOne with enterprise customers like Microsoft and Verizon that use the platform for protection from new and emerging online threats. In exchange for swiftly and accurately identifying threats, researchers in the PolySwarm network are rewarded with the NCT token, which operates on the Ethereum blockchain and is listed on Coinbase and other crypto exchanges.
Petronas to fight asset claims by Southeast Asian sultan's heirs
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian state oil firm Petronas said on Saturday said it would contest any claims on its assets by the heirs of a former Southeast Asian sultan, who are seeking $15 billion in compensation.
Future of Social Interactions: What is ‘SocialFi’ in Web3?
Web 3.0 is introducing new technology fields that combine with decentralized finance (DeFi) elements to blur the lines between web2 and crypto, which includes GameFi and now also SocialFi. What is SocialFi?. SocialFi is the fusion of social media and Web3. It refers to social media on a blockchain with...
itsecuritywire.com
IDnow Unveils Partnership with Adobe Document Cloud to Make Digital Signatures Simpler and More Secure
IDnow, a leading identity proofing platform provider in Europe, announces a global collaboration with Adobe Document Cloud, the world’s leading PDF and e-signature tools solution, to make identify verification for validated signatures simpler and more secure. Legally compliant signing with a qualified electronic signature (QES) requires users to identify...
entrepreneurshiplife.com
B2B Enterprise E-Commerce – All About Building a Marketplace
Over five times larger than the B2C industry, the worldwide B2B eCommerce business was estimated to be worth $14.9 trillion in 2020. Not to mention search volume for keywords like “Online marketplace,” “Website for sale,” and “Website marketplace” reached 2 million per week, A 10x growth compared to the last 5 years.
US News and World Report
India's Massive Card Security Deadline Unlikely to Be Extended
MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's central bank is unlikely to extend a Friday deadline for businesses to set up an additional layer of security for consumers' credit card data even after some concerns remain over payments failing and revenue losses, say bankers and merchants. Despite a demand by smaller merchants to delay...
Business Insider
What is an eSIM? A full guide to the new digital SIM cards that smartphones are using, and how to set one up
"eSIM," short for "embedded subscriber identity module," is a piece of software that connects your phone to your phone number. eSIMs are a digital version of SIM cards, the small chips that most phones require users to have. If your phone supports eSIMs, you can add it the first time...
Data Brief: Smooth Checkout Key to 76% of Consumers When Choosing Merchants
Checking out should be the easiest part of the purchase, but droves of consumers continue abandoning carts due to lingering frictions in the checkout process and experience. It’s a fixable issue that’s getting a lot more attention in 2022 as eCommerce sellers move to convert every possible shopper in a year when every transaction is precious.
Stadia is closing down in January, hardware and software purchases to be refunded
Google's game streaming platform "hasn't gained the traction with users that we expected."
crowdfundinsider.com
U.S. Faster Payments Council (FPC) Introduces Use-Case Repository in Knowledge Center
The U.S. Faster Payments Council (FPC), a membership organization devoted to advancing safe, easy-to-use faster payments in the United States, launched a new industry resource, the Use Case Repository in its Faster Payments Knowledge Center. Supported by The Clearing House, the FPC Education & Awareness Work Group (EAWG) “developed the...
fintechnexus.com
Peru prepares to implement a new instant payment system in 2023
Peruvian financial entities are preparing a system that will enable interconnection between several fintechs to boost direct and immediate payments throughout the country. Several Latin American countries have sought to create their own interoperable real-time payment schemes in recent years. And now, Peru is innovating in this market, putting the country at the forefront of payment technology, which has been scaling its evolution in the region since 2016.
