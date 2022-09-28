ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechRadar

India-based VPN to challenge new data law in court

Pune-based VPN service SnTHostings has filed a lawsuit to challenge the legality of India's new data law in court. After it came into force on September 25, new CERT-In directives require all VPN providers based in the country to store users' personal data for up to five years. Companies will also be forced to hand this information over to authorities upon request. Those failing to comply with the new rules can face up to one year in prison.
The Guardian

The biggest hack in history: Australians scramble to change passports and driver licences after Optus telco data debacle

When Amy Hunting* first heard about one of the biggest cyber attacks in Australian history, she immediately checked to see if her personal details had been compromised. She realised that, as a customer of the country’s second largest telecommunications provider, Optus, there was a fair chance she was one of about 10 million people whose information had been hacked – but at first, there was no communication. Eventually she got an email saying she had been caught up in the breach, which exposed one in three Australians to the risk of identity theft or financial fraud.
Tech Times

Moving Tech Industry Forward With Critical Innovations; The Idea

In this article, we draw the opinions of two of tech's finest in varying fields. Dr. Shinya Yamamoto, is a serial entrepreneur and an investor. He's the Founder & CEO of Link & Innovation Inc., and is a well-known startup mentor, leading the digital innovation field. The other contributor is...
CoinDesk

Paradigm Leads $11.8M Funding Round Into Web3 Firewall Blowfish

Crypto investment firm Paradigm led an $11.8 million funding round into Blowfish, a firewall provider looking to help Web3 firms fight off the cyberattacks that can often plague their products and services. Blowfish will allow wallet providers and custodians to offer users real-time warnings and human-readable transaction context, according to...
daystech.org

The biggest moonshots from 500 Global’s latest Demo Day • TechCrunch

The occasion comes simply weeks after Y Combinator had its bi-annual Demo Day, its first since transferring operations again to in-person. 500 Global, formerly branded under 500 Startups, has an accelerator that competes with YC. Both outfits look to again early-stage founders with cash and recommendation in alternate for fairness. YC has backed over 3,500 founders, whereas 500 Global has backed greater than 2,800 founders, in line with every establishment’s web sites. Unlike YC, 500 Global has geographic-specific accelerator applications, much like Techstars, with concentrate on areas like Aichi, Japan, Cambodia, and Alberta, Canada.
Tech Times

How Lunio is Combating PPC Fraud to Boost Paid Ad Performance

Digital marketing has become a pillar of every company's customer acquisition process. Paid ads are cost-effective acquisition channels since companies pay per click, compared to legacy advertising models that require upfront payments with no way to measure engagement. However, customer acquisition channels are replete with fraudulent activity. For instance, scammers...
itsecuritywire.com

PolySwarm Presents Next-Generation Malware Intelligence Marketplace to Blockchain, Operating 100% on Mainnet to Combat Emerging Cybersecurity Threats

PolySwarm, a first-of-its-kind marketplace for malware intelligence, today announced it has moved all cybersecurity threat detection engines to its Mainnet. The malware intelligence provider is now transacting with its proprietary Nectar (NCT) tokens to unite a robust network of threat research experts such as Crowdstrike and SentinelOne with enterprise customers like Microsoft and Verizon that use the platform for protection from new and emerging online threats. In exchange for swiftly and accurately identifying threats, researchers in the PolySwarm network are rewarded with the NCT token, which operates on the Ethereum blockchain and is listed on Coinbase and other crypto exchanges.
HackerNoon

Future of Social Interactions: What is ‘SocialFi’ in Web3?

Web 3.0 is introducing new technology fields that combine with decentralized finance (DeFi) elements to blur the lines between web2 and crypto, which includes GameFi and now also SocialFi. What is SocialFi?. SocialFi is the fusion of social media and Web3. It refers to social media on a blockchain with...
itsecuritywire.com

IDnow Unveils Partnership with Adobe Document Cloud to Make Digital Signatures Simpler and More Secure

IDnow, a leading identity proofing platform provider in Europe, announces a global collaboration with Adobe Document Cloud, the world’s leading PDF and e-signature tools solution, to make identify verification for validated signatures simpler and more secure. Legally compliant signing with a qualified electronic signature (QES) requires users to identify...
entrepreneurshiplife.com

B2B Enterprise E-Commerce – All About Building a Marketplace

Over five times larger than the B2C industry, the worldwide B2B eCommerce business was estimated to be worth $14.9 trillion in 2020. Not to mention search volume for keywords like “Online marketplace,” “Website for sale,” and “Website marketplace” reached 2 million per week, A 10x growth compared to the last 5 years.
US News and World Report

India's Massive Card Security Deadline Unlikely to Be Extended

MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's central bank is unlikely to extend a Friday deadline for businesses to set up an additional layer of security for consumers' credit card data even after some concerns remain over payments failing and revenue losses, say bankers and merchants. Despite a demand by smaller merchants to delay...
pymnts

Data Brief: Smooth Checkout Key to 76% of Consumers When Choosing Merchants

Checking out should be the easiest part of the purchase, but droves of consumers continue abandoning carts due to lingering frictions in the checkout process and experience. It’s a fixable issue that’s getting a lot more attention in 2022 as eCommerce sellers move to convert every possible shopper in a year when every transaction is precious.
crowdfundinsider.com

U.S. Faster Payments Council (FPC) Introduces Use-Case Repository in Knowledge Center

The U.S. Faster Payments Council (FPC), a membership organization devoted to advancing safe, easy-to-use faster payments in the United States, launched a new industry resource, the Use Case Repository in its Faster Payments Knowledge Center. Supported by The Clearing House, the FPC Education & Awareness Work Group (EAWG) “developed the...
fintechnexus.com

Peru prepares to implement a new instant payment system in 2023

Peruvian financial entities are preparing a system that will enable interconnection between several fintechs to boost direct and immediate payments throughout the country. Several Latin American countries have sought to create their own interoperable real-time payment schemes in recent years. And now, Peru is innovating in this market, putting the country at the forefront of payment technology, which has been scaling its evolution in the region since 2016.
