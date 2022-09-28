ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burns, OR

Mystery Surrounds Killing of Musician Who Traveled to Portland, Ore., for 'Adventure,' Was Found Dead in Park

Poet, musician and artist Erika Evans, 26, of Austin, Texas, was found dead on Sept. 23, and her killing remains unsolved Police in Portland, Ore., are investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old musician and artist from Texas who traveled to the West Coast city for an "adventure" but was killed on a basketball court in a small park last week. On Sept. 23, police from the Central Precinct in northwest Portland responded to a call about a shooting at Wallace Park, the Portland Police Bureau said in...
A Living Masterpiece: Oregon’s Hydrangea Ranch

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Join me for a visit to see blooms galore across a Tillamook County farmland that offers flowers, a paradise for cross-country runners and one of the largest corn mazes and pumpkin patches in the state. Oregon’s Hydrangea Ranch is a living masterpiece and its owner, Pat Zweifel, is the gifted artist who created it.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

It is true that is easy to prepare a good steak in the comfort of your home. However, all of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time and let others prepare our delicious food. If you too love to go out occasionally, keep on reading to find out about three amazing restaurants in Oregon that are great for both a casual meal as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Here are three great steakhouses in Oregon that you should visit.
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Portland This Weekend: Sept 30-Oct 2, 2022

Weekend plans should be easy breezy. To make sure they're just that, we've rounded up a bunch of events that are low commitment and inflation-friendly, from the 69th Annual Portland Greek Festival to Street Bazaar and from Lardo's 10 Year Anniversary with Quasi and Help to Nancy Wilson of Heart. For more ideas, check out our guide to the top events of the week.
Vehicle accident HWY 395 Harney County

Harney County, Or-A vehicle driving southbound on HWY 395 near milepost 42 was driving approximately 90 miles per hours (by admission) in a 65 miles per hour zone. the driver Mitchell K Foster of Nampa Idaho was drowsy and fell asleep and subsequently drove off the road onto the west shoulder, then drove back across the road onto the east should and rolled his Dodge pickup coming to a rest on it’s wheels.
Tree-trimmer dies when limb falls in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A worker with a tree-trimming service died Tuesday when a large limb fell during a job, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident in the 3800 block of SW Scholls Ferry Road happened around 10:45 a.m., officials said. The worker died at the...
Canby history uncovered during marker cleaning

The Heritage and Landmark Commission continues to clean and repair grave markers at historic cemeteryVolunteers assembled on a recent Saturday at Zion Mennonite Church to help preserve and protect some interesting Canby history. Led by the Canby Heritage and Landmark Commission, the volunteers continued the headstone cleaning project that began in 2018. In all, 22 volunteers received training, got cleaning supplies and went to work on the mold and growth that is covering some of Canby's history. "What an impactful way to understand the history of our area and the people who lived here," Janet Lewis noted during the event....
Vancouver SWAT negotiations end with wanted man in custody

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Police locked down a portion of a southeast Vancouver neighborhood for several hours this evening as several agencies attempted to get a wanted man to come out of a home off southeast 117th Avenue. After an active scene involving police departments from Battle Ground, Kelso,...
▶️ Destination Oregon: Allison Inn

What if we told you that you could relax and rejuvenate yourself while being pampered in Willamette Valley wine country? Are you in?. Nestled in a grapevine-covered hillside is a place that promises to indulge your senses while providing top drawer lodging. This is The Allison Inn, just outside of...
