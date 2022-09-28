ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weiser, ID

Meridian Restaurant Named Most Legendary in Idaho

The Love Food website put together a list of what they ranked as the most legendary restaurants in every US state. Idaho is loaded with incredible eateries. With farming and agriculture thriving in the gem state it also means fresher local eating options in many restaurants. While some have been better than others I have yet to have a bad dining experience in Idaho. With so many incredible options how do you know where to go?
Star Getting A McDonalds Could Be Great For The Community

While McDonald's is widely known for its Big Macs and Happy Meals, the corporation places a major emphasis on sustainability, local charity, and affecting community change. This could be great news for the town of Star, Idaho. In 2021, McDonald’s USA and its suppliers in the U.S. donated over 10.1...
ROSE Advocates chief retiring after 25 years at helm

It was 1997, and Dolores Larsen was enjoying her career as an ESL teacher at Weiser High School. One day, she was hit with something a bit unexpected – she never saw it coming and couldn’t have known where it would lead.  Larsen, who had worked for the...
WEISER, ID
These Are The Six Most Difficult To Pronounce Boise Streets

Moving to the Treasure Valley almost three years ago from Las Vegas, I was surprised at how welcoming everyone was. Maybe because I didn't move from California, people were more accepting. Perhaps it was because I changed my license plates immediately because I was very proud of being a new Idahoan and tried very hard to fit in. By the end of day one, I understood that Boise is pronounced Boy-C, not Boy-Z.
BOISE, ID
Death cap mushrooms are back in Boise

Over the weekend, the death cap mushroom was likely identified for the second September in a row in Boise. The extremely toxic fungus is a concern for parents and pet owners. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Madelyn Beck reports what it is, how it got here and what to do about it.
BOISE, ID
Flash Your Headlights in Idaho: Legal or Illegal?

When learning to drive, I remember only flashing my headlights to worn others if there was an officer or hazard coming up or if they had their high beams on and were blinding me. It was what I thought of as a kind gesture. If they saw my lights flash they knew to slow down or turn their bright off.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho high school football rankings: Top teams in each class for Week 6

BOISE, Idaho — Tuesday's Idaho high school football media poll for Week 6 brought a new face to the 4A classification's top five. Following a massive 42-28 win over then undefeated rival Burley, the Minico Spartans moved into the No. 3 spot. Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) squads continue to...
BOISE, ID
Idaho Progressive Group Threatens Legal Action Against Nampa

It looks like the battle over books is not over in Nampa. You recall a school board meeting where the board voted to remove certain books because of inappropriate content. The meeting received significant local media attention covering the board's decision. Most folks in that school system cheered the Nampa...
NAMPA, ID
Nampa Police Set To Crack Down on Illegal Racing

Street racing has to be one of the most selfish acts on the road that I can think of. Racers make the voluntary decision to disregard the safety of those around them (in some these vehicles have children in them) and all for the sake of saying they “won.” Sure – there might be a wager, money on the line, etc. But that doesn’t mean it’s okay for drivers to turn a blind eye to the safety of those around them. Now, there are steps to prevent car rallies and racing after a post from the Nampa Police Department went up yesterday.
NAMPA, ID
Oregon city trying to take blankets, pillows from homeless loses appeal

(CN) — A divided Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals agreed that an Oregon city's anti-camping ordinances that make it illegal for homeless people to use blankets and other bedding when sleeping in public violate their Eighth Amendment right against cruel and unusual punishment. In a split decision the panel...
GRANTS PASS, OR
Lightning leads to several large fires in Gem County

GEM COUNTY, Idaho — Firefighters have stopped the active spread of several wildfires spotted earlier this week between Sweet and Ola in Gem County. The Bureau of Land Management on Friday reported that crews have completed the remaining implementation of fire containment lines, and will continue reinforcing those lines and mopping up hotspots inside the fire perimeters through Friday and Saturday.
GEM COUNTY, ID

