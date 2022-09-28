Read full article on original website
Meridian family turns home flower garden into successful business
BOISE, Idaho — Most Idaho farms have some animals, like chickens and maybe some pigs, but at this Meridian farm, the main crop is flowers. Over the years, Tara McCallister developed a passion for beautifying her home landscape and with her family, turned her passion into a successful flower-growing business.
Hubble Hero House hits the market this Saturday; proceeds go to charities
KUNA, Idaho — To give a boost to Idaho charities, Hubble Homes, based in Meridian, sells a house each year and gives the proceeds away. This year's "Hubble Hero House" is located in Kuna and will go up for sale Saturday, Oct. 1, listed at more than $523,000. All the proceeds will go to seven Treasure Valley nonprofits: Advocates Against Family Violence, Kuna Food Bank, Boys and Girls Clubs of Ada and Canyon Counties, Camp Rainbow Gold, Idaho Humane Society, Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline, and the Women’s and Children’s Alliance.
Idaho’s Popularity Plummets; 18 States People Rather Move to In 2022
Some people are calling a pair of new mid-year migration reports an early Christmas miracle. Both reports issued by Move Buddha show that interest in moving to Idaho is starting to wane. Their Idaho-focused report shows that the inflow traffic ratio has dropped by 61.6%, the largest drop in the entire country.
These Are The Six Most Difficult To Pronounce Boise Streets
Moving to the Treasure Valley almost three years ago from Las Vegas, I was surprised at how welcoming everyone was. Maybe because I didn't move from California, people were more accepting. Perhaps it was because I changed my license plates immediately because I was very proud of being a new Idahoan and tried very hard to fit in. By the end of day one, I understood that Boise is pronounced Boy-C, not Boy-Z.
signalamerican.com
ROSE Advocates chief retiring after 25 years at helm
It was 1997, and Dolores Larsen was enjoying her career as an ESL teacher at Weiser High School. One day, she was hit with something a bit unexpected – she never saw it coming and couldn’t have known where it would lead. Larsen, who had worked for the...
Meridian Restaurant Named Most Legendary in Idaho
The Love Food website put together a list of what they ranked as the most legendary restaurants in every US state. Idaho is loaded with incredible eateries. With farming and agriculture thriving in the gem state it also means fresher local eating options in many restaurants. While some have been better than others I have yet to have a bad dining experience in Idaho. With so many incredible options how do you know where to go?
Legendary Entertainer Cancels Nampa Concert Due to Health Concerns
Thanks to the number of rescheduled shows and artists excited to schedule new tour dates, 2022 has been one of the biggest concert seasons Boise has ever seen. Unfortunately, one of those shows was just scratched from the calendar. On Tuesday, Jimmy Buffett’s management announced that the 75-year-old star was...
KTVB
Idaho high school football rankings: Top teams in each class for Week 6
BOISE, Idaho — Tuesday's Idaho high school football media poll for Week 6 brought a new face to the 4A classification's top five. Following a massive 42-28 win over then undefeated rival Burley, the Minico Spartans moved into the No. 3 spot. Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) squads continue to...
Beer, Schnitzel, and Fascinating Facts to Celebrate Oktoberfest in Idaho
The first Oktoberfest took place in Munich, Germany more than 200 years ago on October 12, 1810. Today, the beloved beer festival is celebrated around the world and in our suds-lovin' Gem State! Whether you imbibe or you're there for the schnitzels, the pretzels, and the dirndls, Oktoberfest is for everyone. Don't know much about the famous festival? We dug up a list of things to know about the worldwide event!
Collister United Methodist Church, LEAP Housing build affordable homes on church land
BOISE, Idaho — Affordable housing is an issue Boiseans hear a lot about, but do not see enough of lately. The issue prompted the Collister United Methodist Church to team up with nonprofit LEAP Housing to provide affordable spaces behind their parking lot. KTVB showed a glimpse of the...
KTVB
'We're seeing a huge burnout issue': Some Treasure Valley clinics facing veterinarian shortage
BOISE, Idaho — If you have taken your pet to the vet recently, you might have noticed a longer wait time. The delay is because some veterinary clinics are dealing with a shortage of veterinarians. Dr. Michael Marshall is a veterinarian with Boise Animal Health and Urgent Care. Marshall...
IDOC launches trauma-intervention program for correctional staff and residents
The Idaho Department of Correction has launched a pilot program aimed at helping the department’s staff and residents address the impact of trauma on their mental and physical health. The post IDOC launches trauma-intervention program for correctional staff and residents appeared first on Local News 8.
Nampa Police Set To Crack Down on Illegal Racing
Street racing has to be one of the most selfish acts on the road that I can think of. Racers make the voluntary decision to disregard the safety of those around them (in some these vehicles have children in them) and all for the sake of saying they “won.” Sure – there might be a wager, money on the line, etc. But that doesn’t mean it’s okay for drivers to turn a blind eye to the safety of those around them. Now, there are steps to prevent car rallies and racing after a post from the Nampa Police Department went up yesterday.
Lightning leads to several large fires in Gem County
GEM COUNTY, Idaho — Firefighters have stopped the active spread of several wildfires spotted earlier this week between Sweet and Ola in Gem County. The Bureau of Land Management on Friday reported that crews have completed the remaining implementation of fire containment lines, and will continue reinforcing those lines and mopping up hotspots inside the fire perimeters through Friday and Saturday.
Police believe two suspects in Meridian pharmacy theft are connected to other Idaho robberies
BOISE, Idaho — Police pursued two men through Idaho, Oregon and Nevada in connection to a robbery at a Meridian pharmacy on Monday. Tyheir Bolden, 24, and Antonio Watkins, 24, were taken into custody 250 miles away from Meridian in Humboldt County, Nevada. Police now believe the suspects are...
Flash Your Headlights in Idaho: Legal or Illegal?
When learning to drive, I remember only flashing my headlights to worn others if there was an officer or hazard coming up or if they had their high beams on and were blinding me. It was what I thought of as a kind gesture. If they saw my lights flash they knew to slow down or turn their bright off.
Two Idaho Women Face Off in a Grocery Store Checkout Line
There I was, minding my own biscuits and loading my groceries onto the conveyor belt at Ridley’s in Star. After years of experimenting with different conveyor belt tactics, I developed a finely honed order of operations. A Conveyor Belt Strategy for Grocery Tacticians. The non-edible heavies like cleaning supplies...
KTVB
Southern Idaho evening weather: Boise breaks Sept. 27 temperature record
It will feel like fall for the final two days of September. Heading into October, high pressure returns, with sunshine and highs in the upper 70's to low 80's.
‘We can’t wait any longer’: Idaho health care group wants action on climate change
Ethan Sims and his two daughters went to Washington, D.C., last week. The girls, ages 13 and 14, spent the afternoon telling aides for Idaho’s all-Republican congressional delegation how climate change affects their lives. One example: their coaches are forced to cancel practices because of unsafe air quality. Sims is an emergency room physician for […] The post ‘We can’t wait any longer’: Idaho health care group wants action on climate change appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Death cap mushrooms are back in Boise
Over the weekend, the death cap mushroom was likely identified for the second September in a row in Boise. The extremely toxic fungus is a concern for parents and pet owners. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Madelyn Beck reports what it is, how it got here and what to do about it.
