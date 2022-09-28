Read full article on original website
Idaho’s Popularity Plummets; 18 States People Rather Move to In 2022
Some people are calling a pair of new mid-year migration reports an early Christmas miracle. Both reports issued by Move Buddha show that interest in moving to Idaho is starting to wane. Their Idaho-focused report shows that the inflow traffic ratio has dropped by 61.6%, the largest drop in the entire country.
Two Idaho Towns Make America’s Most Beautiful Small Towns List
Only 55 cities in the entire United States were picked to be on this list, which means these two Idaho towns are in an elite club!. Over the past few months, we’ve done a little traveling. First to Seattle. Then to Portland. After each trip, we came home incredibly grateful to live in Idaho. Why? Well, because compared to these two places Idaho’s “big city” is absolutely beautiful. Downtown Boise is clean. It’s vibrant. There are no boarded-up windows or graffiti. It’s great.
Meridian Restaurant Named Most Legendary in Idaho
The Love Food website put together a list of what they ranked as the most legendary restaurants in every US state. Idaho is loaded with incredible eateries. With farming and agriculture thriving in the gem state it also means fresher local eating options in many restaurants. While some have been better than others I have yet to have a bad dining experience in Idaho. With so many incredible options how do you know where to go?
Seattle Times Compares Idaho Women to the Handmaid’s Tale
Our state was once America's best-kept secret regarding places to live. Idaho was far removed from the intense headlines of the nation's culture wars. We can all remember when the top story was when a city would be adding another traffic light. Today, the Gem State is known for overvalued real estate, fast growth, and the tipping point over the post-Roe v. Wade world.
Post Register
Idaho Conservation League: Gold miner receives $150,000 fine
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — In a September 28 ruling, federal Magistrate Judge Raymond Patricco levied $150,000 against suction dredge miner Shannon Poe of California, according to the Idaho Conservation League. Poe has been fined for polluting the South Fork of the Clearwater River, which is a major tributary of the Snake River running through North-central Idaho.
eastidahonews.com
Goldminer fined $150,000 for unauthorized dredging of Idaho river
BOISE (The Spokesman Review) — A miner who admitted to using equipment to suck up gold from the bed of a 62-mile-long river in north-central Idaho has been fined $150,000 by a federal judge for failing to receive the proper permits. Shannon Poe, of California, had the civil penalty...
According to Google Earth, Idaho is Home to the Weird
With Halloween approaching, it’s never too early to get in the eerie spirit and freak ourselves out a little bit. The perfect tool to get your weird on is none other than Google Earth. That’s right – the satellite images provided to us by the world’s most popular search engine is home to the creepiest (and funniest) images from an aerial perspective.
buckrail.com
Officials seek possible starter of Idaho’s largest wildfire
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities are searching for whoever left an unextinguished campfire they say led to the largest wildfire in Idaho this year that has drawn hundreds of firefighters, three of whom died. Wildfire officials said Wednesday that the 200-square-mile (520-square-kilometer) Moose Fire in east-central Idaho near the...
These Are The Six Most Difficult To Pronounce Boise Streets
Moving to the Treasure Valley almost three years ago from Las Vegas, I was surprised at how welcoming everyone was. Maybe because I didn't move from California, people were more accepting. Perhaps it was because I changed my license plates immediately because I was very proud of being a new Idahoan and tried very hard to fit in. By the end of day one, I understood that Boise is pronounced Boy-C, not Boy-Z.
KTVB
Idaho Today: Parade of Homes Fall 2022
Sponsored by Building Contractors Association of Southwest Idaho. Visit http://boiseparadeofhomes.com/ for times & tickets!
When Should New Idaho Residents Get Their New License Plates?
I don't want to incriminate myself but I may or may not be breaking the rules here. Allow me to explain - when I first moved to Idaho last year, what followed was a huge transitional period that required me to logistically get not only my family up here but also my belongings. In the midst of that, taking on a new role, finding a place to live (in an insane housing market), and balancing a personal life... I never got around to switching the plates on my car from Texas to Idaho.
eastidahonews.com
Are you required to have a front license plate on your vehicle? Here’s what Idaho law says
(Idaho Statesman) — Over the weekend, we answered a question that had Idaho drivers questioning whether they’re driving legally or not when they’re in downtown Boise: Can you turn left onto a one-way street on a red light?. Now we’re answering another confusing question that could one...
‘We can’t wait any longer’: Idaho health care group wants action on climate change
Ethan Sims and his two daughters went to Washington, D.C., last week. The girls, ages 13 and 14, spent the afternoon telling aides for Idaho’s all-Republican congressional delegation how climate change affects their lives. One example: their coaches are forced to cancel practices because of unsafe air quality. Sims is an emergency room physician for […] The post ‘We can’t wait any longer’: Idaho health care group wants action on climate change appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho’s Favorite Halloween Candy Is a Disappointing Surprise
Ah, Halloween! It's the spookiest and sweetest time of the year in America. One by one, Idaho's family homes transform into spectacularly haunted houses! Our perfectly manicured lawns become fog-filled graveyards. And candy becomes its own main food group. This is precisely the reason we're so bummed over Idaho's favorite...
FOX 28 Spokane
The Satanic Temple files a lawsuit to overturn Idaho’s abortion restrictions
BOISE, Idaho – The Satanic Temple has filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn Idaho’s abortion ban. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court of Idaho, claims the Satanic Temple has more than 3,500 members in the state, whose rights are violated by the law, which imposes felony criminal charges on anyone who performs an abortion in the state.
Did You Know Idaho has a Glacier That You Can Visit?
I lived in Alaska for 4 years and was lucky enough to explore quite a few glaciers up there. I could only handle 4 winters up there, they were LONG and DARK and COLD. Don't get me wrong Idaho certainly gets a real bonified winter. Snow, Ice, cold the whole nine yards, but not like Alaska. When you think of Glaciers, Alaska definitely comes to mind. I had no idea that Idaho even had a glacier. The gem state does have a glacier, just one. Relative to most glaciers it is fairly small chilling at about 30 acres.
This Grocery Store Ranked Idaho’s Best Independent Store, Do You Agree?
We always strive to support local, but in the month of September, Idahoans really double down on supporting local because it’s Idaho Preferred Month!. We’ve covered some local eateries and even incredible Idaho Agriculture facts that will absolutely blow your mind etc. ... But what about local grocery stores or farm shops?
eastidahonews.com
Looking Back: Intercounty Highway Bridge in Twin Falls dedicated; school bus plunges into canal
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Sept. 26 to Oct. 2 in east Idaho history. ST. ANTHONY — A local senator and his friend made the front page news after leaving on a hunting trip that community members didn’t expect would be successful.
This Abandoned Idaho College is the Largest, Most Horrifying Haunted House in the Northwest
Established in 1893, Albion State Normal School was commissioned by an Act of the Idaho State Legislature in response to the farm town's demand for higher education. The college nearly met its demise when student enrollment had plummeted to a staggering low during the Great Depression. After World War II, however, the institution was resuscitated by Veterans and service members in pursuit of continuing education.
KELOLAND TV
Will it snow in South Dakota this October?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The leaves have just started fading into oranges, reds and yellows and many people have already started wondering: When will it snow?. First, let’s look at when temperatures across the area will cool down. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens explained Hurricane Ian is currently slowing down weather patterns, which in turn is stalling rain patterns.
