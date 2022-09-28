Read full article on original website
Holocaust photos found in attics and archives are helping to recover lost stories and provide a tool against denial
The summer of 2022 marked the 80th anniversary of the first Nazi deportation of Jewish families from Germany to Auschwitz. Although the Nazis deported hundreds of thousands of Jewish men and women, for many places where those tragic events happened, no images are known to document the crime. Surprisingly, there's not even photographic evidence from Berlin, the Nazi capital and home to Germany's largest Jewish community.
Coins worth up to $290,000 found under kitchen floorboards
A house refurbishment in northern England has uncovered a trove of gold coins, which could be worth up to £250,000 ($290,000) at auction next month.
Wreck of Rare World War I Destroyer Found
The United States did not lose many ships during World War I, especially when compared to World War II. Most of the US-flagged ships destroyed during World War I were merchant ships and freighters. The only four surface ships to be confirmed lost during World War I as the result of enemy mines or torpedoes only numbered four. There was one destroyer, one armored cruiser, one battleship, and one Coast Guard vessel confirmed destroyed by enemy activity, according to data compiled by the US Merchant Marine.
'Love in midst of horror': the Auschwitz wedding
The two newlyweds have dressed up for the picture, but they are not smiling.
B-24 Liberator tail gunner Sgt. Duchene accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Donald R. Duchene, 19, of St. Paul, Minnesota, killed during World War II in Operation Tidal Wave, was accounted for.
Greatest Fighter Pilots in Aviation History
A critical failure but a popular success, the movie “Top Gun” illustrates what seems to be an undeniable truth, fighter pilots are a separate breed. They are exceedingly driven risk-takers, with athletic prowess and quick intelligence. Often, they are Tom Cruise cocky. (If you’re a fan, these are Tom Cruise’s biggest and best movies.) And […]
Photographer Captures Moving Portraits of Last WWII Veterans and Learns Their Survival Stories
Photographer Jeff Rease has spent the last three years taking portraits of World War II veterans around the world. The project, called Portraits of Honor, is part of Rease's goal of preserving and sharing stories from the war, —which is especially meaningful since the number of WWII survivors is declining every year. Since 2018, Rease has taken nearly 300 pictures of WWII veterans. He has traveled as far as France to meet with them. Rease recently created a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for the costs associated with the portraits, which he provides for free to the veterans. "I couldn't keep doing things...
Britain's bravest WW2 spy who led daring sabotage missions in heart of Nazi-occupied Europe before being executed by Hitler's goons is remembered as his never-before-seen archive goes up for auction
The secret archive of 'Britain's bravest spy' in World War Two has been unveiled for auction - 77 years after his execution by the Nazis. Major Francis Suttill, a criminal barrister before the war, built an underground resistance army in Nazi-occupied Europe after being parachuted behind enemy lines. The Special...
Anti-war novel banned by Nazis revived through German eyes
Banned by the Nazis for its anti-war message, the classic novel "All Quiet on the Western Front" is getting a Netflix revival with lessons for a new troubled age. But its subversive message saw the work banned in Germany and targeted in the 1933 book burnings by the Nazis, who accused it of "betraying soldiers".
Schwarzenegger visits Auschwitz in message against hatred
Film icon Arnold Schwarzenegger visited the site of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp on Wednesday, meeting a Holocaust survivor and the son of Holocaust survivors and saying it is time to “terminate” hatred.The “Terminator” actor and former California governor viewed the barracks, watchtowers and remains of gas chambers that endure as evidence of the German extermination of Jews and others during World War II.He also met with a woman who as a 3-year-old child was subjected to experiments by the notorious Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.“This is a story that has to stay alive, this is a story that we...
‘The past echoes in the present’: A review of Ken Burns’ ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’
The three two-hour episodes of “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” a documentary by Ken Burns, Lynn Novick, and Sarah Botstein, debuted on PBS beginning Sept. 18. Toward the end of “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” Ken Burns’ new documentary, the audience hears the last entry in the wartime diary of Anne Frank: “It’s a wonder I haven’t abandoned all my ideals, they seem so absurd and impractical. Yet I cling to them because I still believe, in spite of everything, that people are truly good at heart.”
Goodwill Is Selling Hitler Mugs Featuring Swastikas and the SS Motto
A Goodwill store is currently selling Nazi memorabilia adorned with Hitler’s image and swastikas. A trio of mugs featuring images of the Nazi leader alongside hate symbols like the swastika and the motto of the SS are currently on sale on Goodwill’s online store for just $13.99, currently sold by the Goodwill of Western New York.
