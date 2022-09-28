Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
3 Cryptos You Need in Your Portfolio in 2022: Cosmos (ATOM), Ripple (XRP), and Flasko (FLSK)
Many speculators in the crypto market are focused on short-term gains – but sharp investors know long-term holding is where the real gains are. Three tokens crypto whales are looking to buy in to hold in 2022 are Cosmos (ATOM), Ripple (XRP), and Flasko: three cryptos that offer real-life utility and good profit potential.
bitcoinist.com
Why Smart Investors Are Liquidating Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) For Flasko (FLSK)?
As two of the most-traded cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract the attention of investors who are trying to predict the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Since these large cryptocurrencies have maintained their traditionally strong connection to equities in their trading, the downturn has been felt across the industry. The volatility of cryptocurrencies in comparison to stocks has been accentuated by the fact that open interest leverage is now at historic highs.
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
dailyhodl.com
Ex-Hedge Fund Manager Makes Massive Eight-Figure Bitcoin Price Prediction for Year 2031
A former hedge fund manager says that Bitcoin (BTC) could be worth well into the millions of dollars by the year 2031. In a new interview with Altcoin Daily, Robert Breedlove, CEO and founder of crypto investment firm Parallax Digital, says that the leading digital asset could reach a price tag of $12.5 million nine years into the future.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Crash Predicts Major Shift for the World’s Largest Crypto Asset
A popular crypto analyst who called the May 2021 Bitcoin (BTC) collapse thinks several metrics are now looking bullish for BTC. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 126,900 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s dominance level indicates it is due for a price pump. BTC is trading at $19,004 at...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?
Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Price Forecasts As Analysts Says “Don’t Sleep on $HDWY”
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum are two of the most popular zero-to-hero stories in crypto. Together, they made hundreds and thousands of overnight millionaires, which makes us wish we had invested. At the same time, their price is not worth more than a penny. We don’t have a time machine. Instead...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
zycrypto.com
Satoshi Action Fund Founder Unleashes Chilling Ethereum Warning, Says Vitalik Buterin Failed
Dennis Porter, the founder of the Satoshi Action Fund, has issued a stark warning about Ethereum. According to Porter, this will be Ethereum’s last cycle as the industry’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Buterin Failed, Declares Dennis Porter. Unless you’re new in the cryptoverse, you’d know there has...
NEWSBTC
Millions Of Dollars Could Be Yours If You Invest In Cryptos Such As Uniglo.io (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Solana (SOL)
Successful investors will always buy during bear markets, and unsuccessful investors will always chase hype and invest during bull markets. Investors still active in the crypto space, those who have weathered the past ten months, are presented with an opportunity to change their financial destiny irrevocably. Whilst crypto is dying,...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Predicts Big Bounces for Bitcoin and One Ethereum Rival – Here Are His Targets
The crypto analyst who called the end of the crypto bull market is now predicting big bounces for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) challenger Solana (SOL). Popular crypto strategist Pentoshi tells his 612,000 Twitter followers that after nearly a year, he’s no longer extremely bearish on Bitcoin. “Hard to...
decrypt.co
'Find a Path That Allows for Crypto Innovation': Coinbase US Policy Chief
Debate continued at Mainnet over the role of regulations and KYC in the crypto industry. As governments worldwide grapple with whether and how to regulate cryptocurrencies, publicly traded exchange Coinbase is looking to guide policymakers in developing regulations that protect consumers but are beneficial to institutions and crypto-natives alike. "What...
NEWSBTC
How To Become A Millionaire? Invest In Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Polygon (MATIC)
Many people move into crypto because they dream of future riches. It’s an understandable dream. But it’s important to note that this isn’t as far-fetched as it might seem. Countless normal people have already been turned into millionaires thanks to savvy investments at the right time in the crypto world. A new generation of millionaires has been created out of almost nothing. Some think that because of the current market downturn, these dreams are over. Far from it—there will be more millionaires made from crypto in the future. And now could be the time to shore up your portfolio with some of the best investments the space has to offer. You’re actually getting discounts on all-time highs and the chance to enjoy massive gains when the markets finally start moving in the right direction. And when they do start moving in that direction, they could move in a big way, quickly. So you will need to have invested in the right tokens before that point. And experts think the right tokens could be GLO, BTC and MATIC. Let’s have a look at why…
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitcoin Lightning Network Powered Strike Secures $80M in Funding
Strike, which claims to be the world’s leading digital payment provider built on Bitcoin’s Lightning Network, announced it has “raised an $80 million funding round led by Ten31 and joined by Washington University in St. Louis, the University of Wyoming, and other investors, with participation from existing investors.”
After Predicting Bitcoin At $100,000 Crypto Analyst Anthony Pompliano Now Says 'Price Predictions Are A Fool's Game'
Bitcoin BTC/USD bull and the co-founder of the investment firm Morgan Creek Digital, Anthony Pompliano, has recently received backlash from the crypto community for removing Bitcoin from his Twitter bio amid current price woes. He has also removed the laser eyes from his Twitter profile picture, symbolizing bullishness on Bitcoin.
cryptoglobe.com
Popular Crypto Analyst Doubles Down on Explosive $XRP Price Prediction
A widely-followed cryptocurrency analyst has doubled down on his $XRP price prediction made at a time in which both Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are looking for a ruling in their long-running legal battle through a so-called summary judgment. In the latest issue of the Technical...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Price Analysis September-30: Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Solana
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Solana. During the past seven days, Ethereum attempted to break the $1,400 resistance level, but sellers pushed it back as soon as it arrived there. As such, ETH moved sideways below the key resistance, ending this period at a similar price level.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Crypto influencer Lark Davis accused of profiting from crypto dumps; Warner Music partners with OpenSea
The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 29 includes investor Stanley Druckenmiller saying cryptocurrency has a big role to play as trust in central banks declines, ZachXBT alleging that crypto influencer Lark Davis profited over $1 million from dumping low-cap crypto projects and Warner Music teaming up with OpenSea to allow artists extend their fanbase in Web3 through NFTs.
cryptopotato.com
Spanish Telecom Giant Telefonica Embraces Bitcoin Payments
Telefonica teamed up with Bit2Me to enable settlements in Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), USDC, and other coins. One of the largest telephone operators and mobile network providers in Spain – Telefonica – partnered with the crypto exchange Bit2Me to allow clients to pay for services in digital assets.
Cryptoverse: Bitcoin miners get stuck in a bear pit
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Spare a thought for the beleaguered bitcoin miner. In late 2021, miners were the toast of the town with a surefire path to profit: hook powerful computers up to cheap power, crack fiendishly complex maths puzzles and then sell newly minted coins on the booming market.
Comments / 0