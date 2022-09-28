ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bitcoinist.com

Why Smart Investors Are Liquidating Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) For Flasko (FLSK)?

As two of the most-traded cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract the attention of investors who are trying to predict the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Since these large cryptocurrencies have maintained their traditionally strong connection to equities in their trading, the downturn has been felt across the industry. The volatility of cryptocurrencies in comparison to stocks has been accentuated by the fact that open interest leverage is now at historic highs.
#Bitcoin Network#Solitaire#Mobile Game#Counter Strike#Linus Investment#Video Game#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3#Thndr Games#Lighting Network#Sats
Kiplinger

The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?

Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
decrypt.co

'Find a Path That Allows for Crypto Innovation': Coinbase US Policy Chief

Debate continued at Mainnet over the role of regulations and KYC in the crypto industry. As governments worldwide grapple with whether and how to regulate cryptocurrencies, publicly traded exchange Coinbase is looking to guide policymakers in developing regulations that protect consumers but are beneficial to institutions and crypto-natives alike. "What...
NEWSBTC

How To Become A Millionaire? Invest In Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Polygon (MATIC)

Many people move into crypto because they dream of future riches. It’s an understandable dream. But it’s important to note that this isn’t as far-fetched as it might seem. Countless normal people have already been turned into millionaires thanks to savvy investments at the right time in the crypto world. A new generation of millionaires has been created out of almost nothing. Some think that because of the current market downturn, these dreams are over. Far from it—there will be more millionaires made from crypto in the future. And now could be the time to shore up your portfolio with some of the best investments the space has to offer. You’re actually getting discounts on all-time highs and the chance to enjoy massive gains when the markets finally start moving in the right direction. And when they do start moving in that direction, they could move in a big way, quickly. So you will need to have invested in the right tokens before that point. And experts think the right tokens could be GLO, BTC and MATIC. Let’s have a look at why…
crowdfundinsider.com

Bitcoin Lightning Network Powered Strike Secures $80M in Funding

Strike, which claims to be the world’s leading digital payment provider built on Bitcoin’s Lightning Network, announced it has “raised an $80 million funding round led by Ten31 and joined by Washington University in St. Louis, the University of Wyoming, and other investors, with participation from existing investors.”
cryptoglobe.com

Popular Crypto Analyst Doubles Down on Explosive $XRP Price Prediction

A widely-followed cryptocurrency analyst has doubled down on his $XRP price prediction made at a time in which both Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are looking for a ruling in their long-running legal battle through a so-called summary judgment. In the latest issue of the Technical...
cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Crypto influencer Lark Davis accused of profiting from crypto dumps; Warner Music partners with OpenSea

The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 29 includes investor Stanley Druckenmiller saying cryptocurrency has a big role to play as trust in central banks declines, ZachXBT alleging that crypto influencer Lark Davis profited over $1 million from dumping low-cap crypto projects and Warner Music teaming up with OpenSea to allow artists extend their fanbase in Web3 through NFTs.
cryptopotato.com

Spanish Telecom Giant Telefonica Embraces Bitcoin Payments

Telefonica teamed up with Bit2Me to enable settlements in Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), USDC, and other coins. One of the largest telephone operators and mobile network providers in Spain – Telefonica – partnered with the crypto exchange Bit2Me to allow clients to pay for services in digital assets.
Reuters

Cryptoverse: Bitcoin miners get stuck in a bear pit

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Spare a thought for the beleaguered bitcoin miner. In late 2021, miners were the toast of the town with a surefire path to profit: hook powerful computers up to cheap power, crack fiendishly complex maths puzzles and then sell newly minted coins on the booming market.
