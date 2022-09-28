Read full article on original website
CNBC
India's startup market may be behind China's, but it has 'tremendous potential,' says Facebook co-founder
India's startup market is worth betting on, though it's still "a few years" behind China's, Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin said. During a panel discussion at the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore this week, Saverin said his investment company B Capital is deploying "a lot of dollars" into India and is thinking about the long-term success of new companies there.
Motley Fool
Here's My No-Brainer Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now
Solana's performance metrics compared to leading blockchains are undeniable. Developers are rapidly building new tools for the blockchain. If any cryptocurrency will reach mass adoption, it's Solana. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
boundingintocrypto.com
French Central Banker Warns Complex Crypto Regulations Could Create ‘Uneven Playing Field’ – Regulation Bitcoin News
The governor of France’s central bank, François Villeroy de Galhau, has urged EU regulators to “avoid adopting diverging or contradictory regulations, or regulating too late.” He warned that “To do so would be to create an uneven playing field, risking arbitrage and cherry picking.”. French...
nftplazas.com
OpenSea Adds Another Blockchain to its Roster
OpenSea has been on a roll these last few weeks. Barely a week after it announced support for Arbitrum, an Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution, it has also announced support for Optimism, which is also a layer-2 scaling solution. “We’re excited to share that @optimismFND is officially live on OpenSea! We...
Pyth and Auros are Bringing Real-Time High-Frequency Data to Blockchain Protocols
What is High-Frequency Data and Why Does it Matter in Today’s Economy?. As per Ruey S. Tsay et al., Time-series data gathered at a very fine scale is referred to as high-frequency data. Recent advances in computing power have made it possible to correctly and quickly collect high-frequency data for processing. High-frequency data offers intraday insights that may be utilised to comprehend market behaviours, dynamics, and microstructures. It is widely used in financial analysis and high-frequency trading for basing financial and trading decisions.
TechCrunch
Crypto trading-focused blockchain Sei launches $50M ecosystem fund
While many layer-1 blockchains out there were built for a pretty general purpose, other networks were designed around very specific use cases. Sei, a layer-1 blockchain designed for trading, has launched a $50 million ecosystem and liquidity fund to support new decentralized finance (DeFi) applications on its platform, its co-founders Jeff Feng and Jay Jog exclusively told TechCrunch.
What Careers are Available in the Blockchain Industry?
Blockchain experts are in demand. Due to its multiple uses, it needs people who can handle this new technology. Like any other great profession, these aren't for everyone. You must have or acquire talents by becoming a. and give reasons to recruiters to hire you. Nearly all blockchain profession requires...
blockchainmagazine.net
How GBR Coin (GBR) Is Revamping The Real Estate Industry
A real estate company based in Dubai has been working relentlessly to develop and grow their blockchain and cryptocurrency offering. The team’s efforts have recently paid off and they were able to launch their ICO for their token much sooner than they had originally planned. The team has now...
blockchainmagazine.net
How Will The Merge Of Ethereum Affect Bitcoin?
Bitcoin and Ethereum are both decentralized forms of digital money. Bitcoin and Ethereum are both cryptocurrencies that record transactions on decentralized ledgers. The CEO of Swan Bitcoin, Cory Klippsten, discusses how “the race for liquidity” between Bitcoin and Ethereum will play out in the aftermath of Ethereum’s move to a proof-of-stake mechanism. Moreover, from his viewpoint, he explores Merge effects on the future battle between Ethereum and Bitcoin.
blockchainmagazine.net
Things One Must Know About Bitcoin Mining Difficulty
As the name suggests, the Difficulty of mining for new bitcoin blocks is referred to as bitcoin mining difficulty. The Bitcoin network uses an algorithm hard-coded by Satoshi Nakamoto into the source code since it is decentralized and not controlled by a single central authority. To check that blocks are discovered at a constant rate, this algorithm constantly modifies the Level of Difficulty of the mining process by the number of miners active in the network. This article will go into great detail about this idea, emphasize its significance, and describe how the Difficulty of bitcoins mining is determined and adjusted.
CoinTelegraph
BlackRock’s newest ETF invests in 35 blockchain-related companies
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has just launched a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) to provide European customers with exposure to the blockchain industry, while reports indicate a Metaverse-focused ETF may be on the way. The new blockchain ETF launched on Sept. 27 is called the iShares Blockchain Technology...
decrypt.co
Ernst & Young Wants to Be 'The Best on Earth at Ethereum' Says Firm's Blockchain Lead
Ernst & Young's global blockchain leader Paul Brody told Decrypt the company is "all-in" on public blockchains, particularly Ethereum. At this year’s Messari Mainnet summit, Paul Brody, the blockchain lead at Big Four accounting firm Ernst & Young (EY) told Decrypt that his company is “all in on public blockchains.”
blockchainmagazine.net
Brian Discusses Important Points Of MEW’s User Data, Merge, And Nfts
Even if self-custody wallets such as MyEtherWallet( MEW ) were popular before this moment, it was at this time that they became widespread. Particularly during the last few years, the Ethereum ecosystem has shown one of the most outstanding growth rates in the cryptocurrency industry. The introduction of apps for decentralized finance (DeFi) in 2020 made it evident that users of cryptocurrencies want tools to interact with the various decentralized applications (DApps) in a way that does not require technical skills.
CoinDesk
Double Jump Tokyo to Build Blockchain-Based Games Using Sega's IP
Japanese gaming giant Sega has signed a deal with Double Jump Tokyo to provide IP rights for a blockchain-based video game series named Sangokushi Taisen. The game will feature trading card mechanics and will utilize Japanese blockchain project Oasys, according to a blog post by Double Jump Tokyo. "With a...
NEWSBTC
HKMA recognises Arcartera’s work on Digital Blockchain Assets
Arcartera Limited, a Hong Kong based Developer of Blockchain Infrastructure, has received an official Letter of Appreciation from the country’s Monetary Authority (HKMA). HKMA just announced their first pilot transactions of CBDC, which was achieved using mBridge, a system developed by the Bank of International Settlements (BIS). Arcartera was a key team member involved in this project.
decrypt.co
'Find a Path That Allows for Crypto Innovation': Coinbase US Policy Chief
Debate continued at Mainnet over the role of regulations and KYC in the crypto industry. As governments worldwide grapple with whether and how to regulate cryptocurrencies, publicly traded exchange Coinbase is looking to guide policymakers in developing regulations that protect consumers but are beneficial to institutions and crypto-natives alike. "What...
blockchainmagazine.net
The Rhino.Fi Team Examines Defi’s Significance In The Next Years.
Since Satoshi Nakamoto released the whitepaper they created on Bitcoin in 2008; there has been a tremendous amount of innovation in a field that has developed at a dizzying pace. The rhino. Fi platform is a multi-chain, self-custodial, decentralized exchange hosted on layer2. Its objective is to provide a gateway that will enable customers access to DeFi on any chain using a single wallet, irrespective of the chain. When working in the bitcoin industry, it might be challenging to avoid the temptation to monitor prices constantly. It is reasonable if you become more pessimistic as the bear market tightens its grip.
blockchainmagazine.net
Exeno CGO Discusses Key Points In P2P, It’s Coin, And Future Initiatives
Exeno addresses a market niche that competitors underserve. No one addresses the true, fundamental essence of why created crypto, nor one of the most important causes. The Bitcoin whitepaper cites “commerce” and “transactions,” among other terms. There are no commodities or the stock market. Exeno claims, “Look, cryptocurrency was formed from commerce, transactions, etc.,” but the end-to-end e-commerce experience is not yet optimized for cryptocurrency clients.
Telefonica, Spain’s Largest Telecommunications Company, Enables Crypto Payments In Collaboration With Bit2Me Crypto Exchange
Spanish telecommunication firm Telefonica has enabled crypto payments for its users. The feature has been activated in collaboration with local cryptocurrency exchange Bit2Me. To embrace the growing crypto adoption in the world, Telefonica, known as the largest telecommunications company in Spain, will now be accepting payments in cryptocurrency for its products and services.
blockchainmagazine.net
Keys Takeaways From Chip Morningstar
Chip is now working on the Agoric kernel software at Agoric. He is many tiers removed from the product that is Agoric’s main line of business, namely smart contracts. However, this item will enable mutually suspicious software agents to talk with one another and engage in various contractual transactions. The Agoric kernel is the heart of the distributed asynchronous computing technology in the Agoric innovative contract pipeline. At its core, it is plagued with deliciously complex distributed computing challenges.
