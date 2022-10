_ST. PAUL, MN _*(September 28, 2022) - *Manager Toby Gardenhire said it all year about his team, “they fight hard, and they play until the end.” With a mix of guys from every level of the Minnesota Twins system, the St. Paul Saints wrapped up the 2022 season with a flourish, winning their final five games as they beat the Omaha Storm Chasers 3-1 on Wednesday night at CHS Field in front of 4,904.

