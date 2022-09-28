Read full article on original website
traveltomorrow.com
Canada to lift all Covid-19 travel restrictions from 1 October
On September 26th, the Government of Canada announced the removal of all Covid-19 entry restrictions, as well as testing, quarantine, and isolation requirements for anyone entering Canada, effective October 1, 2022. Canadian authorities have taken a layered approach to border management. As the pandemic situation has continued to evolve, adjustments...
We sailed in an interior cabin on Carnival and an ocean-view room on Royal Caribbean. Here's the one we'd pick next time.
Insider's reporters went on 7-night sailings on Royal Caribbean and Carnival cruises and compared every detail of their ship cabins.
getnews.info
Turkey Visa for Armenian, Bahamas, Barbados and Antigua Barbuda Citizens
Turkey has several historical influences that have left traces for tourists to explore. Visit Ephesus, one of the few remaining fully preserved Roman cities in the Mediterranean. If you want to know how the Romans lived, discover this spectacular cultural site. Turkey is here for you. Antigua and Barbuda citizens wishing to visit Turkey must apply for a visa. Antigua and Barbuda citizens are required to apply for a Turkey e-Visa to enter Turkey for tourism, business, transit or medical purposes. Antigua and Barbuda Turkey visa is not optional but mandatory. Required for all citizens of Antigua and Barbuda traveling to the country for short stays.
traveltomorrow.com
Anantara Layan Phuket Resort adds 400m zipline for thrill seeking guests
Taking adventure to new heights, Anantara Layan Phuket Resort has added a 400-metre long zipline to the cliffside of its Layan Active Zone. The zipline, suspended 15-metres above the ground, offers elevated views of the spectacular Layan Beach and gives thrill seekers an opportunity to soar through the air for the ultimate adrenaline rush.
cruisefever.net
Cruise Line Adds New Cruises to Bora Bora and Tahiti in 2024
A cruise line has added new cruises to Bora Bora, Tahiti, and the French Polynesia in 2024 and has opened these new voyages for bookings. Paul Gauguin Cruises, a cruise line that was recently ranked the #1 small ship line, has opened reservations for its 2024 cruises featuring 33 voyages offered on seven unique itineraries – two of them brand new – exploring Tahiti, French Polynesia, Fiji, and the South Pacific.
Sea sense... and wave goodbye to your winter blues with cruises lasting up to 75 days and costing from just £57 per night, from the Caribbean to the Antarctic
In centuries past, well-heeled Britons escaped the cold and smog at home by shutting up their houses and heading to cheerier climes. If ever there was a time to let history repeat itself this is it. Think about it: on a winter cruise you can bask in the sun (even in Antarctica!) while the ship's crew take care of all the chores you would normally face at home, as well as treats such as delivering drinks.
From where you go to what you do, experts share how to travel the world without destroying it
From choosing a destination to booking a hotel, traveling sustainably comes down to making intentional choices with the planet in mind.
cntraveler.com
The Best Accessible Beaches in Europe, From Barcelona City Spots to Resorts in Greece
With advances in chair designs and a number of beaches making accessibility a priority, there is no reason to let your wheelchair hold you back from hearing those ocean waves. If, like most travelers, you're heading to Europe this year, we have even more good news: Many shorelines across the continent are constantly working to make sure the sand and sea can be enjoyed by all, by incorporating the Seatrac system, which makes transitioning from sand to water easier than ever by allowing a person to sit in a seat while the chair is moved into the water.
River cruise fans can soon sail on a five-ship, 46-night around the world cruise — see what the $40,000 itinerary will be like
River cruise fanatics who have considered booking a traditional monthslong around-the-world cruise will soon get their own global river cruise. But instead of spending endless days at sea on a mega cruise liner, these travelers will have to hop from river to river …. … which will require several nights...
‘UK travel is on sale’: plunging pound attracts US visitors
The plunging pound may cause British holidaymakers to choke at the prices if and when they next choose to go abroad. But one slice of the travel industry is seeing a silver lining in the storm clouds. Tour operators catering for visitors are quietly calling it their best month for...
tripsavvy.com
This New 'Cruise & Rail' Trip Takes You Through 5 European Countries in 12 Days
If you’re having trouble deciding between a cruise and a train ride for your next Eastern European vacation, you’re in luck. Uniworld, the luxury river cruise line, partnered with Golden Eagle Luxury Trains, has created the ultimate Eastern European itinerary. The “Castles of Transylvania and the Enchanting Danube” cruise and rail itinerary is a 13-day excursion, beginning in Budapest and ending in Passau—on both land and sea.
Get Paid $15,000 to Live in Italy — But Wait, There's a Catch
Living in Italy certainly has its perks, though it can be awfully expensive for the average person to afford. But, an opportunity recently came up that could put you (or anyone else) in a position to live in Italy and get paid for it. You read that correctly, get paid!
Lettera Hotel Medellin, Colombia
Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel. Lettera Hotel, located at the heart of Medellin, was the perfect sanctuary for our stay in the city. As soon as we entered the stylish and serene lobby we felt welcomed and right at home. The friendly staff were quick to assist with check-in and ensured we had all we needed throughout our stay.
The Key to a Superior Bali Vacation: Don’t Mix Partying With Prayer
I’m barefoot and sitting cross-legged in a cave temple, Pura Gunung Kukus Gwa Gong, hidden away in the southern hills of Bali. I’m wearing traditional Balinese temple garb including a sarong and an udeng, a wrapped head covering for men. There’s a woven offering tray of multicolored flowers and burning incense placed before me as the sharp, hypnotic chime of a bell rings in my ears, spliced with the rhythmic chanting of a priest who has agreed to meet with me and provide a blessing.
Silver solos: Meet the 60- and 70-something travellers setting off on adventures
Going it alone is firmly in style. Solo travel is on the up this year, with many travellers who spent the pandemic cooped up in house shares, family homes – or even relationships that subsequently ended – inspired to jet off alone. Adventure tour operator Wild Frontiers reports that traffic to the solo travel page on its website surged by 30 per cent in 2022 compared to last year, rising above pre-Covid levels.“There’s a new need to seize the moment post-Covid, and people are not letting anything stop them from taking that dream trip, even travelling on their own,” Wild...
