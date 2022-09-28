Nick Chubb’s start to the season is a major reason why this offense has looked as good as it has to start the season. Undoubtedly looking like his best start to a season in his career, Chubb has rushed for 341 yards and scored four times. Doing all this while being efficient with his runs, averaging about 5.5 yards per carry so far. Chubb is leading the league in rushing yards through three weeks, and in week four returns to Georgia. This is the first game that Chubb will play in his home state since College. Hopefully the former Bulldog has a big game in his return home.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO