Cleveland, OH

Browns Players Call Out Chuks Okorafor

Last Thursday, the Browns had a good all-around game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, where they won 29-17. But, there was one big low-light in the game for Cleveland, which came at the hands of Chuks Okorafor. Anthony Walker Jr. Injured by Chuks Okorafor. Not only was Walker injured on the...
Will Browns Myles Garrett play on Sunday against Falcons? Berea Report

BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns are back in Berea preparing to travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons on Sunday. Myles Garrett, however, was not at the team’s facility after a car crash on Monday, suffering a sprained shoulder, strained biceps and cut hand. He is expected to return to the team on Thursday and his status for this week’s game is still up in the air.
Jacoby Brissett has strong response to Browns’ conservative gameplan

If Jacoby Brissett is bothered by the Cleveland Browns’ refusal to allow him to let loose in the passing game, he is not showing it. The Cleveland Browns quarterback was asked about the team’s run-heavy gameplans so far in the regular season, and whether he has an issue with the team using him as more of a game manager. Brissett made clear he does not care about the gameplan or the limitations placed on him as long as they work.
Chubb Ready for return to Georgia

Nick Chubb’s start to the season is a major reason why this offense has looked as good as it has to start the season. Undoubtedly looking like his best start to a season in his career, Chubb has rushed for 341 yards and scored four times. Doing all this while being efficient with his runs, averaging about 5.5 yards per carry so far. Chubb is leading the league in rushing yards through three weeks, and in week four returns to Georgia. This is the first game that Chubb will play in his home state since College. Hopefully the former Bulldog has a big game in his return home.
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/1/22)

It is Saturday, October 1, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are headed to Atlanta for the matchup between the 2-1 Browns and 1-2 Falcons. What a boost it would be if the Browns could beat the Falcons and get to 3-1 four weeks into this season. Here is the Game...
Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons: Prediction poll for Week 4

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Browns travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday to play the Atlanta Falcons. The Browns are coming off a gritty home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, behind Jacoby Brissett’s 220 passing yards and two touchdowns. The Falcons had a last-second win over the Seattle Seahawks in their most recent game, thanks to a Drake London touchdown with 35 seconds left.
WATCH: 3News' Jay Crawford throws out first pitch prior to Thursday's Cleveland Guardians game

CLEVELAND — It was a special occasion at Progressive Field on Thursday!. 3News' Jay Crawford had the honor of throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to tonight's Guardians game against the Tampa Bay Rays. The co-host of "What's New" and "The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show" fired a strike to home plate (albeit a little high) while wearing gear to support the AL Central champions.
Several Cleveland Browns players part of NFL helmet-decal program

CLEVELAND, Ohio – More than 200 players, coaches and executives across the NFL will tip the cap to their heritage with international flag displays during weeks 4 and 5. The initiative recognizes the growing number of nationalities and cultures that compose the fabric of the league, the NFL said in a press release. Players will wear a helmet decal of the country or territory’s flag that represents their nationality or cultural heritage.
AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Browns, Ravens, Lamar Jackson, Steelers

Browns DE Myles Garrett met with the media on Friday for the first time since his scary car accident earlier in the week. “Definitely grateful to be here,” Garrett said, via ESPN.com. “With what I saw right after. … the pictures. “It was a helluva event.”. Garrett...
