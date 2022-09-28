Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Browns Players Call Out Chuks Okorafor
Last Thursday, the Browns had a good all-around game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, where they won 29-17. But, there was one big low-light in the game for Cleveland, which came at the hands of Chuks Okorafor. Anthony Walker Jr. Injured by Chuks Okorafor. Not only was Walker injured on the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Mayfield's transition to Carolina anything but smooth so far
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield’s transition to the Carolina Panthers hasn't been a smooth one. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 is near the bottom of the league in quarterback rating and completion percentage.
Staff Picks: Can the Browns improve to 3-1 against the Falcons?
Hurricane Ian will not stop the Cleveland Browns from traveling south as they are set to take on the Atlanta Falcons. The Browns are looking to get to 3-1 on the season, while the Falcons are looking to get to .500 after their win over the Seattle Seahawks a week ago.
Will Browns Myles Garrett play on Sunday against Falcons? Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns are back in Berea preparing to travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons on Sunday. Myles Garrett, however, was not at the team’s facility after a car crash on Monday, suffering a sprained shoulder, strained biceps and cut hand. He is expected to return to the team on Thursday and his status for this week’s game is still up in the air.
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett not practicing Thursday; could still play vs. Falcons
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was back at the team's facility on Thursday -- just three days after he was involved in a car crash in Medina County. But while the All-Pro defensive end won't be participating in the Browns' practice for the second straight day,...
Jacoby Brissett has strong response to Browns’ conservative gameplan
If Jacoby Brissett is bothered by the Cleveland Browns’ refusal to allow him to let loose in the passing game, he is not showing it. The Cleveland Browns quarterback was asked about the team’s run-heavy gameplans so far in the regular season, and whether he has an issue with the team using him as more of a game manager. Brissett made clear he does not care about the gameplan or the limitations placed on him as long as they work.
WKYC
Who will the Cleveland Guardians play in the 2022 Wild Card round?: Sept. 29, 2022
CLEVELAND — Having already clinched the American League Central Division championship, the Cleveland Guardians know they'll be playing this postseason. Now all that's left to determine is who the Guardians' opponent will be. With the Houston Astros and New York Yankees having already secured the top two seeds in...
Cleveland Cavaliers will pick up cost of Bally Sports+ for season ticket holders
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s been a frustrating couple of years for Cleveland Cavaliers fans who just want to watch live games on television. But the organization is making it easier for some of them this season. The team announced it will pick up the cost of Bally Sports+ subscriptions...
WKYC
Will Myles Garrett play against the Atlanta Falcons? Answering all your pressing Cleveland Browns ?s
It's our 100th show -- we made it guys! On this special occasion, we're answering the biggest questions about the Cleveland Browns Week 4 matchup.
WKYC
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett not practicing Wednesday following car crash; Kevin Stefanski not ruling out he plays vs. Falcons
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett wasn't at the team's facility on Wednesday as he continues to recover from the single-car crash that left him and a passenger with non-life-threatening injuries on Monday. But when it comes to the two-time All-Pro's status for the Browns' Week 4...
Yardbarker
Chubb Ready for return to Georgia
Nick Chubb’s start to the season is a major reason why this offense has looked as good as it has to start the season. Undoubtedly looking like his best start to a season in his career, Chubb has rushed for 341 yards and scored four times. Doing all this while being efficient with his runs, averaging about 5.5 yards per carry so far. Chubb is leading the league in rushing yards through three weeks, and in week four returns to Georgia. This is the first game that Chubb will play in his home state since College. Hopefully the former Bulldog has a big game in his return home.
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/1/22)
It is Saturday, October 1, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are headed to Atlanta for the matchup between the 2-1 Browns and 1-2 Falcons. What a boost it would be if the Browns could beat the Falcons and get to 3-1 four weeks into this season. Here is the Game...
WKYC
The Dolphins SHOULD NOT have let Tua Tagovailoa play | Should the Browns let Myles Garrett play?
The Cleveland Browns defensive roster depth is dangerously low. With Myles Garrett being day to day and Jadeveon Clowney being ruled out, could these injuries...
Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons: Prediction poll for Week 4
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Browns travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday to play the Atlanta Falcons. The Browns are coming off a gritty home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, behind Jacoby Brissett’s 220 passing yards and two touchdowns. The Falcons had a last-second win over the Seattle Seahawks in their most recent game, thanks to a Drake London touchdown with 35 seconds left.
WATCH: 3News' Jay Crawford throws out first pitch prior to Thursday's Cleveland Guardians game
CLEVELAND — It was a special occasion at Progressive Field on Thursday!. 3News' Jay Crawford had the honor of throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to tonight's Guardians game against the Tampa Bay Rays. The co-host of "What's New" and "The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show" fired a strike to home plate (albeit a little high) while wearing gear to support the AL Central champions.
What to know about the Browns' Week 4 game against Atlanta
The Cleveland Browns will look to make it back-to-back wins this weekend. Here is a look at their next matchup. BASICS ■ Who: Browns (2-1) at Falcons (1-2) ■ When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
Several Cleveland Browns players part of NFL helmet-decal program
CLEVELAND, Ohio – More than 200 players, coaches and executives across the NFL will tip the cap to their heritage with international flag displays during weeks 4 and 5. The initiative recognizes the growing number of nationalities and cultures that compose the fabric of the league, the NFL said in a press release. Players will wear a helmet decal of the country or territory’s flag that represents their nationality or cultural heritage.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Browns, Ravens, Lamar Jackson, Steelers
Browns DE Myles Garrett met with the media on Friday for the first time since his scary car accident earlier in the week. “Definitely grateful to be here,” Garrett said, via ESPN.com. “With what I saw right after. … the pictures. “It was a helluva event.”. Garrett...
