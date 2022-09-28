ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Rockies aim to stop slide in game against the Giants

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Colorado Rockies (65-89, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (76-78, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jose Urena (0-0); Giants: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies head into the matchup against the San Francisco Giants as losers of three straight games.

San Francisco has a 40-36 record in home games and a 76-78 record overall. The Giants have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .314.

Colorado is 24-49 in road games and 65-89 overall. The Rockies have a 28-11 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the 18th time these teams meet this season. The Giants have a 12-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has 27 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs for the Giants. J.D. Davis is 11-for-26 with four doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Charlie Blackmon has 22 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs and 78 RBI while hitting .264 for the Rockies. Alan Trejo is 9-for-32 with a double over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .261 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .249 batting average, 5.54 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Thomas Szapucki: day-to-day (hip), Luis Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Carlos Rodon: day-to-day (hand), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (neck), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Rockies: Carlos Estevez: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Brendan Rodgers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jose Iglesias: 10-Day IL (hand), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
Related
NBC Sports

What we learned as Giants hit four homers, keep hopes alive

SAN FRANCISCO -- By the time the Giants got to Oracle Park on Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies had already snapped their five-game losing streak. As their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks was getting going, the Milwaukee Brewers closed out a tense win over the Miami Marlins and Cy Young frontrunner Sandy Alcantara.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Freddie Freeman's 10th-inning hit sends Dodgers past Padres

Freddie Freeman broke up a scoreless tie with a run-scoring single to center with one out in the 10th inning on Wednesday, giving the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers a 1-0 victory over the San Diego Padres. Freeman's career-high 192nd hit of the season, off Padres reliever Steven Wilson (4-2), drove...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Aaron Judge stays at 61 homers as Orioles beat Yankees 2-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Back in the Bronx, Aaron Judge had another sellout crowd fill Yankee Stadium hoping to see No. 62. The wait will extend into a rain-threatened weekend. Judge went 1 for 2 with a pair of walks as the Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Yankees 2-1 on Friday night. “It was a pretty electric atmosphere,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I actually found myself kind of nervous for his first at-bat, maybe just being all focused on it.” One game after tying the American League home run record of 61 that Yankees star Roger Maris set in 1961, Judge struck out in the first inning, singled in the third and walked in the sixth against Jordan Lyles (12-11), then was intentionally walked in the eighth by rookie Félix Bautista.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Colorado Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
Yardbarker

Dodgers activate key reliever just in time for the postseason

The Los Angeles Dodgers are down to the final stretch of their warmups before the 2022 MLB postseason. Having locked up the National League West division title and secured the best record in NL, it’s time for the Dodgers to get healthier. They are getting one of their bullpen’s key pieces back soon, with Yency Almonte now off the injured list, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange Country Register.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Giants host the Diamondbacks on home winning streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (72-85, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (79-78, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Drey Jameson (2-0, .98 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Giants: Jakob Junis (5-6, 4.28 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -133, Diamondbacks +112; over/under is 7...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Braves play the Mets leading series 1-0

New York Mets (98-59, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (98-59, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (11-4, 2.13 ERA, .88 WHIP, 169 strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (20-5, 3.18 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 171 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -127, Braves +107; over/under is 6...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Blackmon
Person
Tyler Kinley
Person
Wilmer Flores
Person
Brandon Belt
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Donnie Walton
Person
Anthony Desclafani
Person
Carlos Estevez
Person
Scott Oberg
The Associated Press

Twins bring 1-0 series lead over Tigers into game 2

Minnesota Twins (77-80, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (62-93, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Dylan Bundy (8-8, 4.93 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Tigers: Drew Hutchison (3-9, 4.54 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -135, Tigers +114; over/under is 7 1/2...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Royals play the Guardians looking to end road slide

Kansas City Royals (63-93, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (89-68, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (2-13, 5.81 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Guardians: Zach Plesac (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -199, Royals +167; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nl#The San Francisco Giants#Rbi#Rr
The Associated Press

Mariners' 21-year playoff wait ends on Raleigh's walk-off HR

SEATTLE (AP) — More than an hour after Cal Raleigh ended the longest playoff drought in baseball, he was back on the field with his teammates, circling the perimeter of the field to acknowledge the tens of thousands of fans who still stuck around. The celebration was more akin to winning something big in October, rather than a victory on the last day of September. But after 21 years, the Seattle Mariners could be excused for going a little over the top upon their return to the playoffs. “It’s better than maybe what you could dream it to be,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. Raleigh hit a game-winning home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Mariners clinched a wild-card berth in the American League with a 2-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Clayton Kershaw dominates as Dodgers rout Rockies

Clayton Kershaw threw six scoreless innings and Cody Bellinger hit a three-run home run as the Los Angeles Dodgers rolled to a 10-1 victory over the visiting Colorado Rockies in the opener of the final regular-season series for both teams. Before the game was complete, the Dodgers (109-48) had secured...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

Rockies Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Trayce Thompson Back With Team

The Los Angeles Dodgers begin a six-game homestand against the Colorado Rockies on Friday night with their magic number to secure home-field advantage through the World Series down to one. The Dodgers are in the midst of a record-setting season but one in which they are just 8-5 against the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Brewers host the Marlins to start 4-game series

Miami Marlins (64-91, fourth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (83-72, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (3-6, 3.52 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Brewers: Eric Lauer (10-7, 3.96 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 141 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -180, Marlins +160; over/under is 7 1/2...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Thursday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Vogt is being replaced at first base by Dermis Garcia versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 183 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .161 batting average with a .551...
OAKLAND, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
533K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy