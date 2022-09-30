1 dead, 1 injured after plane crashes near home in Salisbury Twp., Lehigh County

One person is dead and another person is injured after a plane crash on Wednesday afternoon in Lehigh County.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Keystone Road in Salisbury Township.

The scene is about a mile and a half from the Queen City Airport.

The plane came down in a yard and narrowly missed a home.

Alan Desris was working nearby when he heard the crash.

"Came out and we saw flames through the trees. We heard someone yell for help and we kind of ran over. The plane was on fire and ended up kind of exploding," he said.

Records show flight training school ProFlite Aero Services owned the plane that was involved in the crash.

The coroner says the man who died was 49 years old. Officials had to use dental records to confirm his identity.

A second person on board was rushed to the hospital but their condition is unknown.