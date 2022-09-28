Carpinteria, Providence Tennis Post Big Wins; Carpinteria, Laguna Blanca Volleyball Sweep

Goleta is known as the Goodland, but its draft housing element isn't living up to the hype. The State of California sent a harsh letter to the City of Goleta about its draft proposal, letting the city know that it needs to make a more serious effort to comply with mandates for state housing. The element lacks analysis and data, and parts of the document are "generic," the letter sent Tuesday states.

GOLETA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO