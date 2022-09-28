Carpinteria, Providence Tennis Post Big Wins; Carpinteria, Laguna Blanca Volleyball Sweep

Read full article on original website
Related
Noozhawk
San Marcos Plays Inspired Football in a 28-21 Loss at Ventura
San Marcos rallied to tie Ventura with four minutes left in the fourth quarter, but the host Cougars put together a 90-yard drive and scored with 2:18 to go and beat the Royals, 28-21, in a Channel League football game on Friday night at Larrabee Stadium. Adrian Alaniz caught a...
Noozhawk
Carpinteria Goalie Jacob Taff’s Full-Court Buzzer-Beater Delivers 14-13 Win over Ventura
Carpinteria goalie Jacob Taff scored on a full-court shot at the buzzer to beat Ventura 14-13 in a non-league match. Ventura led the game by two points midway through the fourth quarter. Carpinteria managed to tie things up with 54 seconds left on a goal by Justin Main. Aside from...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Advances to Semifinals of Tournament of Champions
The Santa Barbara High girls volleybal defeated two opponents on Friday and advanced to the semifinals of their Tournament of Champions. The Dons will play second-seeded San Clemente in one semifinal match at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday at J.R. Richards Gym. In the other semifinal, top-seeded St. Francis of Mountain...
Noozhawk
Cate Girls Volleyball Prevails in Five Sets Against Bishop Diego
The Cate girls won a five-set match against Tri-Valley League leader Bishop Diego Thursday, 19-25, 34-32, 19-25, 25-15, 15-3. After dropping the first set, the Rams started off slow in set two, getting behind 10-4, before kicking it into another gear and battling back. The set went into a back-and-forth overtime before Cate prevailed 34-32.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Noozhawk
Laguna Blanca Tennis Edged by Thacher on Total Games, 71-70
Laguna Blanca's girls tennis team lost by the closest of margins against Thacher in a Tri-Valley League match on Thursday in Ojai. The teams tied 9-9 in sets, and the host Toads prevailed in total games, 71-70. Caroline Kenny, Natalie Schweitzer and Lucia Camp went 2-1 in singles, all suffering...
Noozhawk
Carpinteria Girls Volleyball Claims a 3-1 Citrus Coast League win over Hueneme on Senior Night
Avery Alexander led the Carpinteria girls with seven kills, three aces and two blocks in a 3-1 Citrus Coast League win over Hueneme Thursday, on set scores of 13-25, 25-13, 25-23, 25-16. Libero Ashley Mora had six aces and three down-ball kills. “Overall the team served really tough tonight,” Warrior...
Noozhawk
Riley O’Brien Medals for San Marcos in Channel League Win over Pacifica
San Marcos golfer Riley O’Brien earned medalist honors with a 41 at River Ridge Vineyard Course Thursday in a 215 to 307 Channel League win over Pacifica. The consistent play for the Royals included Evelina Erickson, Campbell Thayer and Fia Torrey each carding a 43 and Talia Cummings turning in a 45.
Noozhawk
Victoria Chen and Sagarika Manian Are Co-Medalists for Dos Pueblos in Win over Santa Barbara
Dos Pueblos golfers Victoria Chen and Sagarika Manian earned co-medalist honors Thursday, both shooting four-over 39s to lead the Chargers to a 229-266 Channel League win over Santa Barbara at Glen Annie Golf Course. Dos Pueblos remains undefeated in league play at 4-0. Santa Barbara is 2-2. Chelsi Ramirez added...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Noozhawk
Bishop Diego Stopped on Two-Point Conversion, Loses Marmonte League Opener to St. Bonaventure, 21-20
VENTURA — Bishop Diego and St. Bonaventure played another heavy-hitting, down-to-the-wire football game on Friday night in the Marmonte League opener. Qu’Ran Gossett powered into the end zone from 3 yards with 15 seconds left in the fourth quarter to pull the Cardinals to within one point, 21-20.
Noozhawk
Dos Pueblos Unable to Contain Oxnard’s Explosive Offense in 48-7 Loss
A large and enthusiastic homecoming crowd gathered at Dos Pueblos High School for Friday night’s Channel League game was treated to some unexpected fireworks, though not the sort you might see when the queen or king — or both — are crowned at a halftime extravaganza. Instead,...
Noozhawk
Brody Luke’s Six Goals Leads Dos Pueblos to 17-3 Win over Thousand Oaks
Dos Pueblos senior Brody Luke scored six goals to lead the Chargers to a 17-3 home win over Thousand Oaks in a non-league game Thursday. The Chargers dominated from the start, taking a 10-1 halftime lead. The win improves Dos Pueblos’ overall record to 12-5. Junior Jaden Moore added...
Noozhawk
Westmont Sophomore All-American Zola Sokhela is Co-GSAC Runner of the Month
After three top-ten finishes in September, Westmont’s Zola Sokhela has been named one of the three recipients of the Golden State Athletic Conference Runner of the Month award. The sophomore standout joins Brint Laubach of The Master’s and Evan Hernandez of Vanguard as September recipients. Sokhela is no...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Noozhawk
Santa Ynez Valley Medical Associates Joins Cottage Health
Santa Ynez Valley Medical Associates in Solvang has joined Cottage Health, which welcomes Dr. Roger Lane and Physician Assistant Pablo Rojas. The practice will be renamed Cottage Primary Care — Santa Ynez Valley. Cottage Primary Care — Santa Ynez Valley has been providing high-quality medical care to patients in...
Noozhawk
Winners Selected in Goleta’s First Creek Week Art Contest
The city of Goleta has named the winners of the city’s first Creek Week Art Contest, hosted by the Goleta Valley Library. First-place winners were: Tanner Moritz, children category; Elizabeth Squires, teen category; and Polly Baldwin, adult category. In all, 38 community members from across three different age categories...
Noozhawk
From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Sept. 30, 2022
Regarding Noozhawk’s Sept. 28 story, “Santa Barbara City Council Slams Door on Controversial Vacation Rental Proposal,” as a longtime Noozhawk subscriber and 35-year homeowner whose family goes back 250 years here, I wonder if you are interested in an interview about this council meeting that would address the misinformation in the meeting about short-term rentals?
Noozhawk
State Criticizes City of Goleta’s Draft Housing Element Document as Too ‘Generic’
Goleta is known as the Goodland, but its draft housing element isn't living up to the hype. The State of California sent a harsh letter to the City of Goleta about its draft proposal, letting the city know that it needs to make a more serious effort to comply with mandates for state housing. The element lacks analysis and data, and parts of the document are "generic," the letter sent Tuesday states.
Noozhawk
Firefly Aerospace Rocket Remains at Vandenberg SFB After Dramatic Abort
A last-second automatic abort kept a fledgling rocket on the ground at Vandenberg Space Force Base early Friday morning, and appeared to be set for another liftoff attempt Saturday. The abort for the Firefly Aerospace rocket occurred just before 1 a.m. at Space Launch Complex-2 during a countdown where a...
Noozhawk
D.C. Collier: My Buddy, Dale Myers, Is Gone and I Miss Him Already
Sometimes we take for granted that certain people will always be there for us. My mother was that way for me ... until she wasn’t any more. My friend, Dale Myers, was also like that for me, and now he isn’t any more. I looked forward to calling...
Noozhawk
Noozhawk’s COVID-19 Update 9.28.2022
[Editor’s note: Noozhawk's weekly COVID-19 email newsletter is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays. You can sign up here. We are republishing the newsletters on the website so more readers have access to them.]. Welcome to Noozhawk’s Weekly COVID-19 Briefing. I’m Noozhawk staff writer Serena Guentz with the latest...
Noozhawk
DUI, Hit-and-Run Charges Filed Against UCSB Police Lieutenant After Solvang Crash
A lieutenant with the UCSB Police Department faces three misdemeanor criminal charges in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria following an alleged drunken-driving crash in the Santa Ynez Valley. Lt. Bradley Prows, 60, of Buellton has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a...
Comments / 0