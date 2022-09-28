Read full article on original website
Remember Regulations as Minnesota Fall Wild Turkey Hunting Season Opens October 1
The Minnesota wild turkey hunting season begins Saturday, October 1 and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has a handy page filled with resources to help hunters. According to the DNR, hunting is allowed in any open permit area statewide. When securing a license, all hunters are asked which permit area they hunt most but that does not restrict the hunter to that area.
Minnesota gardener's pumpkin might break world record
A Minnesota gardener is taking aim at a Guinness World Record after spending more than 200 days growing a massive pumpkin.
Lancaster boy youngest to draw tag and bag monster elk in MN
In Section 28 of Poppleton Township, the youngest-ever elk hunter in the state of Minnesota shot a huge bull — all to his great surprise. Parker Christopherson, 11, shot an 8-by-9 bull elk on Sunday, Sept. 11. He estimates the animal weighed 800 pounds and an unofficial scoring of the rack is at 350. He dropped the bull with two shots at about 100 yards. But the excitement started long before the actual hunt.
Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule goes into effect Saturday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule (CWR) goes into effect this weekend. The state law protects residential utility customers from having natural gas or electric services shut off in low temperatures. It requires utility companies to offer reasonable payment plans for all households and renters, no matter...
Minnesota Has A New Favorite Candy For Halloween 2022
The best time of the year is here! Spooky season is upon us and that means many things like pumpkin spice everything, haunted attractions and a nightmare of every single dentist: unlimited candy until the end of the month. Whether you are into haunted attractions that will scare the living...
'Exceptionally rare' meteorite impact crater found in the Twin Cities metro
Tiny, fractured grains of sand called shocked quartz—pictured above under a microscope—are common identifiers of meteorite impacts. – Photo credit: Julia Steenberg. An exceptionally rare meteorite impact crater has been discovered in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, and the size of it suggests that had it struck today, it would've wiped out a massive chunk of the Twin Cities.
Amazing Outdoor Festival In Minnesota Is Done For Good
One of my very first, outdoor festivals was Twin Cities Summer Jam in Minnesota. If you never had a chance to go, it was a 3-day festival jam-packed with bands, food, and a whole lot of people. Basically, it was awesome. You bring a lawn chair and just sit back, or stand...lots of people stand...and enjoy the shows. I had a chance to go in 2021 and unfortunately couldn't make it this past summer but I told myself I wasn't missing another one.
Scientists in Minnesota uncover possible meteor crash site from 500M years ago
Scientists estimate the area of the crater is 11 times the size of the iconic meteor crater in Arizona.
The Biggest Landowner in Minnesota Will Shock You
Read More: Who Owns The Most Land In South Dakota? Story Source: World Population Review Story Source: Stacker Website [carbongallery id="62b1e16becd83213cb8ac9e2"]. ">recent study, around 75 percent of the land in Minnesota is privately owned. Of course, the Federal Government owns places like the Superior National Forest and Voyagers National Park,...
3 Great Burger Places in Minnesota
What is your favorite comfort food? If the first answer that comes to mind a juicy burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place so keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Minnesota.
Minnesota Power Crews On Their Way Back From Florida
MINNESOTA — After getting called-out to Florida for assistance, Minnesota Power crews are already returning home. Florida Public Utilities located near Jacksonville, requested the assistance of Minnesota Power. They needed help with restoring what was lost after the hurricane, but the area ultimately suffered far less damage than expected.
One year update on Highway 14 deer crossing underpass
NEAR CLAREMONT, Minn. (KTTC) – While many Minnesota drivers are on the lookout for deer year-round, fall is the peak time for deer-related crashes. “They’re a little more active. Females can be running for males, the males are chasing females, so they tend to be in the roads more in the fall,” Oxbow Park naturalist Jaide Ryks said.
Visit Minnesota's first thearapeutic salt cave
There's a space in Minneapolis that is offering a therapeutic experience -- in quite the settingClick here for more information The Salt Cave in Minneapolis.
Castle On The St. Croix River Hits The Market In Minnesota
All I can say about this one is WOW! A castle has hit the market in Minnesota and as if that wasn't amazing enough, it also sits right along the St. Croix. It's a home fit for a queen or a king. This is one of many unique listings to...
Third-generation coffee farmer brings taste of Colombia to Minnesota
PLYMOUTH, Minnesota — Yair "Leo" Carvajalino grew up in Colombia, surrounded by coffee. Carvajalino's grandfather, Concho Guerreo, was the first coffee farmer in the family. It's an industry he was involved in for 94 years. Guerreo used to load the coffee onto mules, then transport it seven to eight hours away from the farm to the closest city.
Tour of Manufacturing highlights industry in southern Minnesota
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The South Central Minnesota Tour of Manufacturing is coming back for its 12th year. It’s two full days to highlight the manufacturing industries in southern Minnesota, which is the largest industry sector in the region. Next week, more than 20 manufacturers across the region...
Expect to save at the pump: 44 Minnesota gas stations to expand ethanol options after receiving grant
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- More Minnesotans can expect to save money soon thanks to a new grant that will expand ethanol options at gas stations across the state, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture announced Friday.The grant awards over $6.4 million to 44 service stations to offset the cost of investing in upgraded petroleum dispensers, fuel storage tanks, and other equipment compatible with higher ethanol blends."These grants help the local economy by giving drivers more economical options at the gas pump and increasing access to homegrown fuel that comes from Minnesota farmers," said Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen.The stations receiving the grants will soon have Unleaded 88/E15 fuel and other higher ethanol blends, offering customers more and cheaper options at the pump.Grants for the gas stations range from $83,000 to $199,000 to perform projects.All stations that received a grant are retail gas stations with 10 or fewer locations.Some stores awarded grants include Bobby & Steve's Auto World locations across the Twin Cities, Nelson Auto World in Minneapolis, and Super Gas USA in Burnsville.Click here for a complete list of grant recipients to see if any upgrades are coming to your area.
Last Day for Popular News Anchor in Southeast Minnesota is Friday
Friday is the last day for a news anchor that Southeast Minnesota has been watching for 24 years. Friday is the Last Day for Popular News Anchor in Southeast Minnesota. My radio show in Rochester is during the 5 o'clock news so I am not normally watching TV at that point but I know many people in Southeast Minnesota tune in on a regular basis to get updates. Friday, September 30th, is the last day for a news anchor at KIMT that we've been watching for 24 years.
THC Drinks Are All Over Minnesota. But How Do You Actually Make One?
This July, Minnesota state legislators quietly (and perhaps infamously) passed a law legalizing the sale of THC food and beverages, adding it to a larger health and human services funding bill. The law allows for the sale and consumption of food and beverages containing 5 milligrams of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC — the chemical that produces most of marijuana’s psychic effects — per serving, or 50 milligrams per package.
