opelikaobserver.com
Bulldogs Tripped Up by Theodore, Suffer Second Straight Loss
OPELIKA — Two weeks ago, Opelika was 4-0, fresh off a win over the then No. 1-ranked school in 7A, the Central Phenix City Red Devils. Now, the Bulldogs are sufferers of two straight defeats, the most recent coming in a 34-24 loss to non-region Theodore (6A) at home in Bulldog Stadium last Friday night.
Man struck, killed in Monroe Co.
Hurricane Ian impacts Alabama: ‘Coastal setup’ sucks water out of Mobile Bay
Hurricane Ian was a Category 4 monster storm that swamped Southwest Florida with strong storm surge and maximum sustained winds of around 150 mph. The storm had no impact on Coastal Alabama, aside from rough surf in the Gulf that led to red warning flags on the beaches. Perhaps the...
Alabama man struck, killed in highway accident
Seven ways to ride with the witches in southwest Alabama
If you want to get in on a costumed Halloween bicycle ride in coastal Alabama, the time to get serious is now. Witches plan ahead. Who knew?. While “deadline” might be a frightful word, tickets are on sale for several Witches Ride-style events, and at least one of them has a price increase coming up. For some, the supply of tickets is limited.
WALA-TV FOX10
Monroe County crash claims life of pedestrian
MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash in Monroe County claimed the life of a Monroeville pedestrian early Thursday near Excel. Solomon Wilson, 52, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 38-year-old man also from Monroeville. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
Alabama high school senior fatally shot, suspect remains on the loose
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A popular Elba High School Senior is dead and authorities are looking for clues as to who may have killed him. Monday night, Jordon Xavier Marek’s vehicle slammed into a residential garage on Sunset Boulevard near the Elba nursing home and rehab center. WDHN has learned through sources that the 18-year-old […]
Body found in Montlimar Canal: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a body was found in the water near Government Boulevard between Lakeside Drive and I-65 overpass. Investigators are trying to figure out if the person’s death is a “criminal manner,” according to Mobile Police. The person’s remains were found in Montlimar Canal, which is part of […]
Remembering Coolio: His life and career in photos
A look back at the life and career of Los Angeles rapper, Coolio. The Grammy-award winning artist passed away on Sept. 28 at 59 years old.
Man accused of breaking in Citronelle home, arrested in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man, who Mobile County Sheriff’s Office officials said they were looking for after a home invasion and shooting that happened in Citronelle, was arrested in Washington County. Dylan Adams was arrested in Washington County on Sept. 27 after deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a tip about […]
WPMI
2nd annual Gumbo Fest downtown Mobile October 30 2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — In celebration of National Creole Month, the 2nd annual Gumbo Fest will be held downtown Mobile October 30 2022 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Kazoola (558 Dauphin St.) The event will feature a cook-off, live music, and a secondline parade. Tickets are $10 with...
thebamabuzz.com
HURRICANE IAN: Predictions on Alabama impact, plus how to prepare + stay safe
As Hurricane Ian approaches, Alabamians on the coast are urged to prepare for severe weather. The latest from the US National Weather Service Mobile states that Hurricane Ian’s track generally stays east of the Mobile area, but impacts are still expected. Here are tips on how to best prepare.
Alabama prison inmate Kastellio Vaughan refused medical care after surgery, ADOC says
Alabama prison officials have released more medical information of an inmate whose photos of his physical deterioration have gone viral on social media. Kastellio Vaughan, 32, is serving a 20-year sentence for 2019 convictions of multiple car break-ins and a burglary in Baldwin and Mobile counties. He signed a waiver...
Some hurricane watchers measure the storm with the Waffle House Index
Because Waffle House has a reputation for staying open through most weather events or reopening quickly, a closed restaurant is a sure sign that a serious storm is imminent.
Elderly woman found in roach-infested home with no running water, exposed to drugs: Okaloosa Co. deputies
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — 10 people were arrested on wide-ranging charges after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section served a narcotics search warrant. Deputies served the warrant at a home that served as the site of several overdoses. Neighbors also complained about junk and trash covering the property. Edwina Jackson, 53, of […]
WLOX
Funeral held for Mobile man gunned down outside Mississippi casino
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Funeral services were held Tuesday for a Mobile man murdered outside a Gulf Coast casino. Nicholaus Craig was shot Sept. 21 in the Scarlet Pearl Casino parking lot. Craig’s mother told FOX10 News she wants justice for her son. “I want to appeal to someone...
utv44.com
Former Citronelle Police Chief indicted in Federal Court
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Tyler Norris, the former Chief of Police of the City of Citronelle, has been indicted by a federal Grand Jury one civil rights violation count and one count of witness tampering. Tyler is accused of kneeing a person only identified as I.M. several times in...
utv44.com
"Widespread sicknesses" circulating through Orange Beach City Schools
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Nearly 25% of students in the Orange Beach School System called in sick Wednesday. Now the middle and high schools are taking extra precautions to make sure students and staff are safe the rest of the week. Parents are alarmed over the number of students and faculty who are getting sick. We're told students started feeling sick after the homecoming dance last week.
WTVM
VIDEO: Man arrested after walking into convenience store with shotgun
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA/Gray News) - A man in Florida has been arrested after walking into a gas station earlier this month with a shotgun, according to officials. The incident was caught on surveillance cameras and released this week by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The video begins with...
Officers at Chickasaw High School for ‘suspected fentanyl overdose’ of student
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Chickasaw Police confirmed to WKRG they were called to Chickasaw High School Tuesday morning for a student for a suspected fentanyl overdose. Chickasaw police say the student, a 16-year-old 10th grader, took a pill in the bathroom or hallway and had the overdose in a classroom. Chickasaw Police Chief Keith Miller […]
