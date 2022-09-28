Read full article on original website
Related
Autoblog
Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Roadster ends non-hybrid V12 production
To quote Hall & Oates: "She's gone," the "she" here being the Lamborghini Aventador. The last of the scissor-doored supercars with a naturally-aspirated V12 rolled off the line in LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster form colored an Ad Personam light blue, headed for a quiet life in Switzerland. That also closed the chapter on the 350 coupes and 250 roadsters made in Ultimae spec. This is a belated end-of-life, the Italian concern restarting production lines after 85 Lamborghinis, 15 of them Aventador Ultimaes destined for the U.S. market, got torched on the cargo ship Felicity Ace in March of this year. The final tally for the latest V12 spreadsheet counts 11,465 cars delivered in 11 years, more than doubling the entire sales count of its predecessor, the Murcielago, and exceeding the combined sales of every one of Lamborghini's V12 models since the 3.5-liter V12 in the 350 GT in 1964.
986 Horsepower Ferrari SF 90 Stradale Will Take Your Driving Experience To The Next Level
This incredible Ferrari is unlike anything else on the road. The name Stradale means a lot of things to Automotive enthusiasts, especially those obsessed with Italian brands that we all know and love. If you know the name then you know that it's almost exclusively associated with Ferrari who boasts a line up of some of the world's fastest super and sports cars. Roughly translated to “Road”, it's clear the Sttradale name is an indication that the cars are all about driving. Of course if you needed proof of that then you'd only need to look at the exterior styling of one to really see that even something that wouldn't typically affect the driving flavor of the car was also designed to enrich the driving experience for anyone behind the wheel.
Truth About Cars
Lamborghini Finally Finishes Building Its Last-run V12-powered Aventador Ultimae
In 2021, Lamborghini announced the Aventador Ultimae, a super-limited swan song to the automaker’s iconic V12 engine. Unfortunately for Lambo and anyone waiting for one of the cars, a shipwreck took some of the cars down with it, leading the automaker to extend the timeline and build more cars.
electrek.co
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car
Tata Motors, an India-based automaker, has launched a new small hatchback all-electric vehicle starting at just over $10,000. The Indian auto market has been lagging behind its peers when it comes to electrification. This is due to many factors, but not the least of which is the fact that the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
First Look: 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Is a Road-Legal Speedster
Sure, it’s road legal, but the Porsche 911 GT3 RS barely looks it. And why should it hide its true identity? This is a race car for track days. Every design flourish and mechanical detail is about ripping faster and faster lap times. When we hopped on stage after Porsche unveiled the new Porsche 911 […]
3V Mustang: What Is a 3V Pony Car?
The 3V Mustang and its retro styling was a popular start to the S197 generation. Further, the 2008 and 2009 Bullitt offer special edition alternatives to the GT. The post 3V Mustang: What Is a 3V Pony Car? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
1992 Mercedes-Benz 600 SEL Restomod Has 615 HP From 7.6-Liter V12
Renntech is among the top names in modifying Mercedes-Benz products. When the company claims to build the perfect 1992 600 SEL, it's worth paying attention. The result is the S76R, and the sedan has the most powerful naturally aspirated V12 ever to come from the company. Renntech starts with the...
2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale: A Car That Could Be Worth Waiting For
As the 2023 vehicles are on the horizon. The big question is to whether to buy the 2022 or 2023. This 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale may be worth waiting for. The post 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale: A Car That Could Be Worth Waiting For appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dcnewsnow.com
Alpine A110 to spawn hardcore R variant
Alpine has a more hardcore version of its A110 sports car in the works. The French performance marque this week released a teaser video of the car which will be called the A110 R. A debut is expected on Oct. 3. The A110 made its debut at the 2017 Geneva...
dcnewsnow.com
Best RC truck
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Adults and children know the excitement of operating a remote control truck. The sights, sounds and speed mimic a full-sized truck. The power and precision make you feel like you are behind the wheel. But you don’t have to worry about insurance claims or injuries when the truck inevitably crashes. Flip the truck right side up and start again.
dcnewsnow.com
$68,940 Ram 2500 HD Rebel takes turbodiesel torque off-road
Ford and Chevrolet have encroached on the Power Wagon’s off-road territory, but now Ram has a response. On Thursday, the 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel rumbled into existence with standard underbody protection, off-road tires, an off-road suspension, and an available Warn winch or turbodiesel engine, but not both at the same time.
dcnewsnow.com
Porsche shares start trading following IPO
Following a successful initial public offering, shares in Porsche started trading on Thursday on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Volkswagen Group, which owned 100% of Porsche prior to the IPO, set the placement price at 82.50 euros (approximately $79.60) per share, valuing the sports car marque at 75 billion euros. The...
Toyota’s Hydrogen Dreams Are Attracting Major ICE Tech Suppliers
via ToyotaMore companies are investing in hydrogen, and they could help keep the combustion engine alive.
dcnewsnow.com
Geely buys 7.6% stake in Aston Martin
Aston Martin has gained Geely as a new investor following the completion of a rights issue first announced in July, which is aimed at raising funds to pay down debts as well as fuel investment in future product. As detailed in a regulatory filing issued on Thursday, Geely has acquired...
electrek.co
Delfast unveils California-inspired 1,000W electric moped with 100-mile range
If the name “Delfast” rings a bell for you, it’s probably for the company’s larger electric bikes that are essentially electric motorcycles with pedals. But now the company has unveiled a smaller electric moped known as the Delfast California that should offer slightly more modest speeds and power ratings.
The World’s First Flying Bike Makes Its Debut in America
The ingenuity of man that inspires Hollywood movies and science fiction books is no longer the stuff that is confined to man’s imagination. The world’s first flying bike has made its debut at the North American Auto show. The flying bike can travel at speeds of 62 miles per hour and can also stay in the air for about 40 minutes.
Comments / 0