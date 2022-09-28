ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gate City, VA

Kingsport Times-News

Roundup: Abingdon foils Central with game-ending comeback

NORTON — Down 13 points with less than 3½ minutes to go, Abingdon’s football team worked up some late heroics to deal Mountain 7 District foe Wise Central a heartbreaking 27-26 loss on Friday night. Luke Honaker hit Caden Sheffield for a 12-yard touchdown pass with 3:27...
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Photo gallery: Abingdon at Wise Central football

Luke Honaker scored with 37 seconds to play and Tobias Reid kicked the game-winning extra point as Abingdon came from behind to edge Wise Central 27-26 in Mountain 7 District action Friday night in Norton. Central led 17-7 at the half, thanks to a pair of Braeden Church touchdown runs...
ABINGDON, VA
High School Football PRO

Gate City, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Lebanon High School football team will have a game with Gate City High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00.
GATE CITY, VA
elizabethton.com

Jr. Cyclones stun Greeneville on final drive of game

Football coaches always preach that the game is never over until it’s over. That lesson proved valuable on Wednesday evening at Citizens Bank Stadium as the T.A. Dugger Jr. Cyclones scored with four seconds left in the contest to stun the visiting Greeneville Middle School Greene Devils 22-16. Greeneville...
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Thursday night high school football scores

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Several local high school football games were rescheduled to Thursday night due to threatening weather. Here are the final scores of the Thursday night games: Northeast Tennessee Chuckey-Doak 34, Unicoi County 20 Elizabethton 55, Sullivan East 27 Science Hill 35, Morristown East 21 Southwest Virginia Narrows 29, Holston 27 Northwood […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Big plays spur Black Knights' comeback win over Blue Devils

ERWIN — Chuckey-Doak quarterback Cayden Tullock threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns as the Black Knights rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Unicoi County in Thursday night’s Region 1-3A football showdown at Gentry Stadium. Tullock threw a quick-out to Isaiah Treadway for a 94-yard touchdown and...
ERWIN, TN
High School Football PRO

Jonesborough, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Cherokee High School football team will have a game with David Crockett High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
High School Football PRO

Glade Spring, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Rural Retreat High School football team will have a game with Patrick Henry High School - Glade Spring on September 30, 2022, 15:25:00.
GLADE SPRING, VA
WJHL

Tri-Cities schools reschedule football games ahead of Hurricane Ian arrival

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hurricane Ian, a category 4 storm, is bearing down on Florida, and remnants of the storm are predicted to hit the Tri-Cities over the weekend. In anticipation of the storm’s arrival, several schedule changes were made to upcoming football games. Science Hill High School and Elizabethton High School both moved their […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Holly named 2022 EHS Homecoming queen

Elizabethton High School spent the past week celebrating Homecoming 2022 with dress up days, a pep rally, parade, and closing out the fun-filled week with the crowning of a Homecoming Queen and football game against Sullivan East. During the game, which was won 55-27 by the Cyclones, the revelation of...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

3rd Curt’s Ace Hardware opens in Gray

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tools, hardware, grills — you name it. Another location to shop for all your DIY needs just opened in the Tri-Cities. Food City officials attended the ribbon cutting for its third Curt’s Ace Hardware venture in Gray located at 251 Old Gray Station Road. “We’ve got a lot of our needs […]
GRAY, TN
WJHL

First night of Country Thunder kicks off despite rain

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rain didn’t stop the first night of the Country Thunder Music Festival at Bristol Motor Speedway. Jason Aldean performed to a crowd of rain-soaked fans. About 32,000 people bought tickets to the two-day event sold-out event. “I’m super excited to be here to be enjoying outdoor music,” Fan Melissa Elmess said. […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Travis Tritt not able to perform at Country Thunder due to Hurricane Ian

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Country singer Travis Tritt will no longer perform at Country Thunder at Bristol Motor Speedway due to the impacts caused by Hurricane Ian, event organizers say. “As Hurricane Ian impacted Florida severely, members of his crew were significantly impacted and unable to travel,” posted a spokesperson from Tritt’s Facebook page. “Sending […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

32,000 expected to attend Country Thunder concert at BMS

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Country music fans are looking ahead to the weekend for the second year of the Country Thunder Music Festival, which looks likely to follow in last year’s rainy footsteps. The two-day concert at Bristol Motor Speedway features East Tennessee-native Morgan Wallen as well as Jason Aldean in the lineup. Tickets are […]
BRISTOL, TN
Lodging

Mumford Company Announces Sale of Super 8 in Norton, Virginia

NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia—Mumford Company announced the sale of the Super 8 in Norton, Virginia, on behalf of Seller S&P Hotels. This is the fifth transaction in which Mumford Company has worked with the principals of S&P Hotels, a multi-property regional hotel owner and operator based in Virginia. The purchaser, Shri Radheshyam LLC, is a regional hotelier based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Carter Willcox, associate in the firm’s Newport News, Virginia Headquarters, and Ed James and Steve Kirby, managing principals for Mumford Company, represented the seller in the transaction.
NORTON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Coffee shop replacing former Long John Silver's on East Stone Drive

KINGSPORT — The site of the former Long John Silver’s on East Stone Drive is being torn down and a drive-thru coffee shop will soon take its place, planning records show. 7 Brew Coffee, based in Fayetteville, Arkansas, will open the new coffee stand. Company representatives could not be reached for comment about the new location on Wednesday.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Meet the Candidates: Kate Craig for Tennessee Senate District 3

News Channel 11 distributed questionnaires to all congressional and state candidates who will appear on ballots in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia in the November election. Below is the response we received from Kate Craig, who is running for the Tennessee Senate District 3 seat. Early voting in Tennessee runs from Oct. 19 to Nov. […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Lakeway Christian Schools looking toward long-term expansion

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It has been two years since Lakeway Christian Schools from Morristown first opened by the Tri-Cities Airport, taking over for the failing Tri-Cities Christian School. Under Lakeway, the new school became the Tri-Cities Christian Academy. The move north from Hamblen County positioned Lakeway for more growth. It did not take […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

