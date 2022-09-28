NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia—Mumford Company announced the sale of the Super 8 in Norton, Virginia, on behalf of Seller S&P Hotels. This is the fifth transaction in which Mumford Company has worked with the principals of S&P Hotels, a multi-property regional hotel owner and operator based in Virginia. The purchaser, Shri Radheshyam LLC, is a regional hotelier based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Carter Willcox, associate in the firm’s Newport News, Virginia Headquarters, and Ed James and Steve Kirby, managing principals for Mumford Company, represented the seller in the transaction.

NORTON, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO