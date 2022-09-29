ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville, CA

Teen found responsible for the Porterville library fire learns punishment

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3goKCm_0iDxApvo00

On Wednesday, the juvenile court in Tulare County held a disposition hearing for the teen found responsible for setting the deadly Porterville Library fire.

The fire in February of 2020 killed two Porterville firefighters, Patrick Jones and Captain Raymond Figueroa.

The teen was sentenced to a short-term program of up to six months in juvenile hall, counseling, and 100 hours of volunteer work. He'll then be released to his family but will remain on probation.

He was also ordered to write an essay explaining why he did what he did and apology letters to both of the victims' families. The judge said he wants the teen to think about the suffering the parents are going through and realize what his actions caused.

Before the punishment was announced, the teen stood up with tears in his eyes and looked at the victims' parents and apologized.

"I am really sorry for what has happened," the teen said. "I never meant to hurt anyone. I really am sorry from the bottom of my heart."

Prosecutors said there is no explanation for the lighting of the fire, calling it an impulsive act that needs to be addressed.

They argued the minor shouldn't be sent home, saying that it won't change anything and that he should be in a custodial program instead.

But the judge said the teen's lack of past issues before the fire makes him believe the parents have control and care.

The defense attorney addressed the victims' families directly, saying "I know you're angry, but no punishment is going to bring your sons back, and your sons are heroes."

Back in August, the judge in the case determined the teen committed two counts of arson. The petitions for murder were dismissed, along with the arson charge for the other teen arrested for the fire.

The teen's punishment also includes a number of other conditions, including following a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew once he's released, and he cannot be in possession of lighters or matches.

Comments / 13

Mrs. Wyllie
3d ago

A slap on the wrist for causing the death of 2 decent human beings is a Gut Punch to the Heart for the family and friends of these 2 Hero's. Seriously Hope and Pray they truly wish to redeem themselves and are more than remorseful for their horrendous actions. Patrick will live on in Many hearts for the young man he was due to his Amazing parents and family. Much Love to the Jones family

Reply
11
heidi welcher
3d ago

My heart is absolutely broken for The Jones and The Figuroa families. These men were the communities firefighters. Incredible men with a great purpose. God bless these beautiful souls. In my opinion justice has not been served here, but Justice is always served in God's timing. Everything always comes back full circle. Sending love to everyone grieving.

Reply
10
Karen Hitch
3d ago

I am shocked at this ruling. I realize they were young and stupid but any 13 year old knows that when you play with fire you will get burned. They should have to pay for their crime of burning a building and murder. This is not teaching them a lesson! Prayers for the families of the 2 firefighters. So sad what they are going through.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yourcentralvalley.com

Corcoran inmate walks away, found 2 hours later: officials

CORCORAN, Calif. ( ) – An inmate at a South Valley prison was able to walk away from the facility early Saturday morning, but wasn’t gone for long. Officials from California State Prison, Corcoran say they were unable to locate inmate Jason E. Lane around 3:30 a.m. and staff immediately began searching for him.
CORCORAN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare Police investigate after student brings gun to school

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department is investigating after a student brought a gun onto campus in Tulare. Tulare Police officers say they responded to Alpine Vista School after a school administration learned that a student had brought a gun on campus the previous day to show their friends.  According to police, there […]
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Suspect, victim in Tulare County dairy shooting

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a suspect and victim who were killed in a shooting at a dairy in Tulare County on Thursday morning. Officials with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said 61-year-old Alfredo Preira had shot and killed 29-year-old Pedro Fernandez before turning the gun on himself at Delta View Farms. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Porterville, CA
Porterville, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Tulare County, CA
Tulare County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
FireRescue1

Teen charged in Calif. firefighters' deaths sentenced to 6 months

PORTERVILLE, Calif. — A 15-year-old boy was sentenced to six months in juvenile custody Wednesday after a judge found true arson charges in connection to a Porterville library fire that killed two firefighters with Kern County ties, according to a Tulare County District Attorney news release. Tulare County Juvenile...
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

12-year-old boy shot outside his Exeter home

EXETER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 12-year-old boy was hospitalized after two suspects shot at him and his brother outside of their home early Friday morning, according to the Exeter Police Department. Around 12:30 a.m., officers were called out to a home in Exeter after it was reported that someone had been shot. When officers arrived, […]
EXETER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Library#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Railroad history may be leaving Fresno for Kingsburg

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno may be losing a historical piece of railroad history soon. The Fresno City Council voted on Thursday September 29 to donate Southern Pacific Engine 1238 to the Kingsburg Railroad Dept. The train engine has been in Roeding Park since 1956 when it was donated by the Southern Pacific Railroad. Over […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Woman found dead after fire in Reedley orchard named

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a woman who was found dead after a fire in an orchard on Thursday afternoon. Officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said 32-year-old Gessell Tellez was the woman who was found in an orchard near Buttonwillow and Manning avenues. Authorities said Tellez was homeless and living in […]
KGET

Man gets life without parole for strangling cellmate in Delano prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found guilty of murder for strangling his cellmate at Kern Valley State Prison was sentenced Wednesday to life without parole. Daniel Olguin, 40, was serving a prison term for a previous murder conviction in San Bernardino County when he killed Eric Moreno the evening of June 15, 2018, according […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 dead after vehicle collides with tree

Update: The coroners office has identified the man killed in the crash as Milton Couto, 66, of Bakersfield. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one man dead in southwest Bakersfield. The crash happened at 5:40 a.m. in the 3600 block of Pin Oak Boulevard on Sept. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
56K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy