dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Price Forecasts As Analysts Says “Don’t Sleep on $HDWY”
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum are two of the most popular zero-to-hero stories in crypto. Together, they made hundreds and thousands of overnight millionaires, which makes us wish we had invested. At the same time, their price is not worth more than a penny. We don’t have a time machine. Instead...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Says One Crypto Asset Could Surge in October, With Entire Altcoin Market Loaded Like a Spring
A leading crypto analyst says traders are staring down the barrel of a loaded altcoin market, ready to blow. Crypto trader Justin Bennett tells his 109,600 Twitter followers that the altcoin markets, crypto markets excluding Bitcoin (BTC), are preparing to explode. “The altcoin market cap chart is coiled for something...
u.today
XRP Will Explode If This Happens, David Gokhshtein Repeats as He Considers Grabbing More XRP
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Analyst Predicts Potential $XRP Price Explosion as Ripple and SEC Seek End to Ther Legal Battle
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has predicted that the price of $XRP could soon explode upwards, at a time in which both Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are looking for a ruling in their long-running legal battle through a so-called summary judgment. Closely-followed trader DonAlt has revealed...
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
cryptonewsz.com
Top Crypto to Invest In While Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are Trading in the Red
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are the only tokens failing against the bears among the top 15 cryptocurrencies with the most significant market capitalization. Both tokens made retracements during the day, which leaves investors thinking about where they should invest next. The Hideaways (HDWY) has smashed its presale performance...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Price Analysis September-30: Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Solana
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Solana. During the past seven days, Ethereum attempted to break the $1,400 resistance level, but sellers pushed it back as soon as it arrived there. As such, ETH moved sideways below the key resistance, ending this period at a similar price level.
cryptonewsz.com
Shiba Inu Price Analysis: SHIB Trades Towards Crucial Price Range!
Shiba Inu was created in 2020 to offer competition to Dogecoin. Both these meme coins depend mainly on community sentiment and social media news. SHIB is the native coin of this network, and it provided a huge return in 2020-2021, but now both of these meme coins are in a downtrend.
u.today
Record Trillion Shiba Inu Bought Recently as SHIB Regains Biggest Holding Position
u.today
Monero (XMR) and Solana (SOL) Among Market Leaders Following $30 Billion Rebound: Crypto Market Review, September 29
ambcrypto.com
MakerDAO: What does this exchange’s proposal mean for MKR investors
MakerDAO [MKR] received a proposal revolving around a partnership from leading cryptocurrency exchange Gemini on 29 September. In a tweet by the decentralized stablecoin creator, Gemini offered to have GUSD run on the protocol’s ecosystem. GUSD acts as a fiat-backed stablecoin of the Gemini exchange. A look at the...
FOXBusiness
Chinese company aims to sell 3 US resorts for $1.3 billion
A Chinese company is looking to sell three major U.S. resort hotels at a combined price tag of $1.3 billion, seeking to cash out these holdings during a powerful surge in leisure travel and resort business. Dajia Insurance Group Co. is putting up for sale the Montage in Laguna Beach,...
ambcrypto.com
Chainlink’s SWIFT uptick in price and everything latest to know
Interbank messaging system SWIFT on 28 September announced its partnership with Chainlink to work on a proof-of-concept (PoC) project. It will incorporate Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) as an initial proof of concept. Thereby, commanding on-chain token transfers. Ergo, with Chainlink’s help, SWIFT would deepen its foot in the...
ambcrypto.com
FTT: To buy or not to buy? A detailed analysis for your next trade
During the intraday trading session on 28 September, some previously dormant FTT tokens saw a sudden surge in activity. According to data from Santiment, between 11 am – 12 pm UTC on 28 September, FTT saw its largest amount of dormant token movement of all time. The asset’s age consumed hit a high of 200.08 billion on the same day.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Warns Altcoins Could Crash by Up to 60% More – Here’s the Timeline
Popular crypto analyst Jason Pizzino predicts further losses for the altcoins market even after its valuation already plunged from a peak of over $900 billion in late 2021 to around $200 billion currently. In a new video, Pizzino tells his 276,000 YouTube subscribers that the current $221 billion market cap...
ambcrypto.com
What Bitcoin whales and Binance have in common should concern investors
Bitcoin [BTC] whales seemed to have decided on relegating other stablecoins with their current preference for the Binance stablecoin, BUSD. According to Mignolet, a CryptoQuant analyst, on 27 September, the cryptocurrency exchange experienced its highest trading volume since June. According to the analyst, this was due to increased whale activity....
ambcrypto.com
ApeCoin’s ventures may garner whale attention, but will bulls follow the whales
ApeCoin is not ‘monkeying’ around as the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) token has managed to get the attention of Ethereum whales. ApeCoin’s community has put forth multiple proposals off late. Furthermore, the events around the BAYC token could also be the reason for the alt’s popularity among the whales.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Price Will Soar 13% By October 31, Crypto Community Predicts
Over the past couple of months, Bitcoin price has been dealing with a narrow trading range trying its best to make a full recovery after plummeting into a series of dips. Bitcoin repeatedly failed to move past the $25K mark. Almost 22,000 predicted its price to soar next month. Worst-case...
