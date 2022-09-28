ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
Top Crypto to Invest In While Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are Trading in the Red

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are the only tokens failing against the bears among the top 15 cryptocurrencies with the most significant market capitalization. Both tokens made retracements during the day, which leaves investors thinking about where they should invest next. The Hideaways (HDWY) has smashed its presale performance...
Shiba Inu Price Analysis: SHIB Trades Towards Crucial Price Range!

Shiba Inu was created in 2020 to offer competition to Dogecoin. Both these meme coins depend mainly on community sentiment and social media news. SHIB is the native coin of this network, and it provided a huge return in 2020-2021, but now both of these meme coins are in a downtrend.
Record Trillion Shiba Inu Bought Recently as SHIB Regains Biggest Holding Position

Monero (XMR) and Solana (SOL) Among Market Leaders Following $30 Billion Rebound: Crypto Market Review, September 29

MakerDAO: What does this exchange’s proposal mean for MKR investors

MakerDAO [MKR] received a proposal revolving around a partnership from leading cryptocurrency exchange Gemini on 29 September. In a tweet by the decentralized stablecoin creator, Gemini offered to have GUSD run on the protocol’s ecosystem. GUSD acts as a fiat-backed stablecoin of the Gemini exchange. A look at the...
Chinese company aims to sell 3 US resorts for $1.3 billion

A Chinese company is looking to sell three major U.S. resort hotels at a combined price tag of $1.3 billion, seeking to cash out these holdings during a powerful surge in leisure travel and resort business. Dajia Insurance Group Co. is putting up for sale the Montage in Laguna Beach,...
Chainlink’s SWIFT uptick in price and everything latest to know

Interbank messaging system SWIFT on 28 September announced its partnership with Chainlink to work on a proof-of-concept (PoC) project. It will incorporate Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) as an initial proof of concept. Thereby, commanding on-chain token transfers. Ergo, with Chainlink’s help, SWIFT would deepen its foot in the...
FTT: To buy or not to buy? A detailed analysis for your next trade

During the intraday trading session on 28 September, some previously dormant FTT tokens saw a sudden surge in activity. According to data from Santiment, between 11 am – 12 pm UTC on 28 September, FTT saw its largest amount of dormant token movement of all time. The asset’s age consumed hit a high of 200.08 billion on the same day.
What Bitcoin whales and Binance have in common should concern investors

Bitcoin [BTC] whales seemed to have decided on relegating other stablecoins with their current preference for the Binance stablecoin, BUSD. According to Mignolet, a CryptoQuant analyst, on 27 September, the cryptocurrency exchange experienced its highest trading volume since June. According to the analyst, this was due to increased whale activity....
ApeCoin’s ventures may garner whale attention, but will bulls follow the whales

ApeCoin is not ‘monkeying’ around as the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) token has managed to get the attention of Ethereum whales. ApeCoin’s community has put forth multiple proposals off late. Furthermore, the events around the BAYC token could also be the reason for the alt’s popularity among the whales.
Bitcoin Price Will Soar 13% By October 31, Crypto Community Predicts

Over the past couple of months, Bitcoin price has been dealing with a narrow trading range trying its best to make a full recovery after plummeting into a series of dips. Bitcoin repeatedly failed to move past the $25K mark. Almost 22,000 predicted its price to soar next month. Worst-case...
