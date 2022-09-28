The Los Angeles Dodgers (107-48) conclude a three-game series with the San Diego Padres (86-69) Thursday night. Both teams will be starting relief pitchers. Brusdar Graterol (2-3) is projected to start for the Dodgers, while Steven Wilson (4-2) will take the bump for the Padres. The first pitch is slated for 9:40 ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Padres prediction and pick.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO