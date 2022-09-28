ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miguel Vargas a late addition to Dodgers' Thursday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Vargas is starting Thursday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Vargas was originally slated to begin Thursday's game on the bench. However, that has changed with Trayce Thompson's scratch. Now, Vargas will start in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Padres starter Steven Wilson.
Yardbarker

MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 9/29/2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers (107-48) conclude a three-game series with the San Diego Padres (86-69) Thursday night. Both teams will be starting relief pitchers. Brusdar Graterol (2-3) is projected to start for the Dodgers, while Steven Wilson (4-2) will take the bump for the Padres. The first pitch is slated for 9:40 ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Padres prediction and pick.
ESPN

Jiménez, White Sox win 3-1; Padres' magic number still 3

SAN DIEGO -- — Eloy Jiménez homered and the Chicago White Sox jumped on San Diego ace Yu Darvish in a 3-1 win Friday night that slowed the Padres' march toward a playoff spot. Darvish was pushed back a day to give him extra rest with an eye...
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Thursday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Vogt is being replaced at first base by Dermis Garcia versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 183 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .161 batting average with a .551...
