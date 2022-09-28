Read full article on original website
Mariners clinch playoff spot for first time since 2001
SEATTLE — Ladies and gentlemen, the drought is over. The Seattle Mariners will be playing postseason baseball for the first time in almost 20 years. They beat the Oakland Athletics 2-1 Friday night thanks to a walk-off home run. As a wildcard team, the Mariners will play a three-game series against one division winner or one of the other two...
WATCH: Aaron Judge Hits 61st Home Run, Ties AL Record
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the 2022 MLB season on Wednesday (September 28) night, tying the American League single-season home run record. Judge hit a 2-run homer in the seventh inning of Yankees' game against the Toronto Blue Jays, which gave New York a 5-3 lead.
The Brewers Crushing Loss Causes Morning Therapy
At 4pm CST yesterday it seemed that the Brewers were maybe going to take control of their own fate and take the lead for the final wild card spot in the National League. Well the Brewers went and popped the balloon of hope by missing multiple chances to tack on extra runs in their game against the Marlins. The dagger came in the Top of the 8th when former Brewer, Avi Garcia, hit his first career grand slam off of Freddy Peralta. While the Brewers season is not over, it was a deflating loss and one that had Josh questioning why so many Brewers fans are feeling so confident about this team? Czabe helped listen and explain what this Brewers team is and the two of them discussed their ideas of how fans should view these last few Brewers games. You can listen to the entire show at thegamemke.com.
Former Cowboys Tight End Gavin Escobar Dead At 33
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar was identified as one of the two people who died while attempting to climb a rock face in Idyllwild in Riverside County, California. Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33, were found at around 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday (September 28) near Tahquitz Peak Fire...
Consultant who cleared Tua Tagovailoa fired by NFLPA
The medical professional who cleared Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to play after a suspected concussion during Sunday’s game against
NFL・
Rays Clinch Spot In Playoffs With Win Over Astros
The Tampa Bay Rays (86-71) defeated the Houston Astros (102-55) 7-3 on Friday night in Houston to clinch a spot in the American League playoffs. It is the fourth consecutive year the Rays have made the playoffs, the first time in franchise history they have made the playoffs in four consecutive years.
Julio Urías Shared Story About Being Heckled By Padres Fans
Julio Urías has been dominant in 2022 to say the least. Off the mound, Julio opened up in a recent article about his journey and struggles. Urías dealt with eye issues ever since he was a kid. Urías was diagnosed with a periorbital benign mass that had to be removed four times from when he was a kid up until May of 2015. Urías shared a story with Jorge Castillo of the L.A. Times when he was getting mocked by San Diego Padres fans right before his start day back in 2021. Here is what Urías said about that:
