At 4pm CST yesterday it seemed that the Brewers were maybe going to take control of their own fate and take the lead for the final wild card spot in the National League. Well the Brewers went and popped the balloon of hope by missing multiple chances to tack on extra runs in their game against the Marlins. The dagger came in the Top of the 8th when former Brewer, Avi Garcia, hit his first career grand slam off of Freddy Peralta. While the Brewers season is not over, it was a deflating loss and one that had Josh questioning why so many Brewers fans are feeling so confident about this team? Czabe helped listen and explain what this Brewers team is and the two of them discussed their ideas of how fans should view these last few Brewers games. You can listen to the entire show at thegamemke.com.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO