ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Comments / 0

Related
Laramie Live

This Weekend in Laramie – It’s October? Edition

So, do we just accept that we're now down to the last three months of 2022? Why do I feel like it was just yesterday that I was singing "wake me up when September ends," and the month is already ending? Time is so weird, don't you think? Can we all just pull a Dr. Strange, please?
LARAMIE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Logan, UT
College Sports
State
New Mexico State
Local
Wyoming College Sports
State
Nevada State
Local
Utah College Sports
State
Wyoming State
Laramie, WY
College Sports
City
Logan, UT
Boise, ID
College Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Local
Idaho College Sports
Logan, UT
Sports
Boise, ID
Sports
City
Boise, ID
City
Laramie, WY
Local
Wyoming Sports
Laramie, WY
Sports
Local
Idaho Sports
Laramie Live

Shucks! Where Is The Closest Corn Maze Or Pumpkin Patch To Cheyenne?

It's that time of the year, we've made it to fall, ya'll. Sorry, I swear that's the only one I'll use in this. Promise. We all know that corn mazes are far and few between in the Cowboy State, due to the, well, lack of corn. I mean, we're not show-offs like Nebraska and form everything around it like that kid on TikTok. But, it's still fun to find a corn maze and work your way through it. It's just unfortunate that we have to hit the road and find one.
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boise State#Utah State#College Soccer#The University Of Wyoming#Cowgirls
Laramie Live

University of Wyoming Homecoming Parade Date Announced!

MARK YOUR CALENDARS! The University of Wyoming Homecoming Parade will be happening this October 22nd. If you haven't been to one, you should! It's super fun seeing all the different floats go around town and they will be giving out candies too. It's pretty much as if Halloween came a week early.
LARAMIE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Laramie Live

Strong Winds Expected To Batter Areas Of SE Wyoming Friday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says winds of up to 60 miles per hour can be expected in parts of southeast Wyoming today [Sept. 23]. "Friday looks to be an overall windy day across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. High Wind Warnings are in effect for the wind-prone locations of southeast Wyoming including Arlington, Elk Mountain, Bordeaux, and Vedauwoo starting early Friday morning. Wind gusts around 60 MPH will be possible for these locations. Stay safe, especially if traveling in a light, high-profile vehicle. For the latest forecast, refer to weather.gov/cys."
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Cheyenne NWS: 65 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for areas of southeast Wyoming. While the cities of Cheyenne and Laramie are not included in the warning, the summit area of Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is. The agency posted this statement on its...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

How to Prepare for Winter in Laramie

If you are new to Laramie, like my roommate is, who came all the way from a Tropical country where the only two seasons are summer and rain, this post is for you. Okay, despite some people saying "I love the cold," or, "the cold never bother me anyway," winter in Laramie is a different kind. Yes, the snow can be beautiful but most of the time, it's brutal. Even without the snow, the weather can be brutal if you don't properly prepare yourself. So, keep scrolling to find out how you can best prepare for winter in Laradise.
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

“The Zone” – Laramie’s Newest Shop Opening This Week

A new store is coming to Laramie! Ah yes, just another place for me to spend my money. According to the store's Facebook page, the Zone is a contemporary retail store or marketplace that sells a variety of merchandise that is either new, like-new, or renewed. the Zone also offers space for any small business owners who would like a space to sell their art, treasures, or product!
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

78 MPH Wind Gust Recorded Near I-80 Summit

Friday brought hurricane-force winds to southeast Wyoming, closing roads, including Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Laramie, to light, high-profile vehicles. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, a 78 mph wind gust was recorded at a site near the I-80 Summit. Here are some of the top wind gusts...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Scaramie Downtown is BACK

I hope nobody got SCARED, but Laramie's favorite Scaramie 2022 Downtown will be back this Halloween!. Everyone has about a month to plan out their costume. Every year, Downtown Laramie and all the local businesses would do trick-or-treat. Pop by for some treats, or maybe tricks too! Would be a fun way to get to know the community and just HAVE FUN!
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Prost! Cheyenne Is Filled With Celebrations This Weekend

This is going to be a big weekend for fun in Cheyenne. We have a lot of festivals and celebrations going on around town, so bust out those party pants one more time and get ready to boogie all weekend. I'm hoping your party pants are a bright color. They don't have to be, it is just what I'm imagining. You look good in them. Sorry I made this weird.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Join Wreaths Across America in Laramie Next Week

Join the Jacques Laramie Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the Laramie Woman’s Club of the GFWC as they welcome the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit to Laramie. The exhibit is rolling into town, and with it will be Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Ceremonies.
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Laramie Live

Laramie, WY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
665K+
Views
ABOUT

Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy