Amid the hand wringing about the city’s restaurants moving up their closing times, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine wants to make sure his borough is still in the city that never sleeps when it comes to voting. He’s launching the Wake Up Dems campaign, organizing his campaign team and allies to get out the vote in November, so Democrats on the ballot can run up the score. “We need huge turnout in New York City, and specifically Manhattan, to not just win, but win big and to send a message,” Levine told City & State. He’s hosting Gov. Kathy Hochul, state Attorney General Letitia James and more for an Upper West Side rally on Sunday, Oct. 23. But Levine and allies like Rep. Adriano Espaillat and 10th Congressional District candidate Dan Goldman are kicking it off Friday with three Get Out the Vote actions during the morning rush hour at subway stops in Washington Heights, the Upper West Side and Chinatown. The message: make a plan to vote. And after that, find a way to support swing districts around the state and country. Because Manhattan sure isn’t one.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO