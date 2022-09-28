Read full article on original website
Stop Work Order Issued at Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJMorristown MinuteNutley, NJ
NY Governor Kathy Hochul Suggests Republicans Leave the State – Surprisingly, Many Actually GoThe Veracity ReportNew York City, NY
A Local Bank In New Jersey Was Just Found Guilty Of Racist PracticesOssiana TepfenhartNewark, NJ
2022 NBA Draft Review: New York KnicksAdrian HolmanNew York City, NY
The Hottest Aesthetic Medicine Practice in NJ: Meet Dr. Mai Kaga & The Dream Team at The Kaga AcademyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
‘Masses of people in our Staten Island parks;’ reaction pours in over news of possible migrant ship at Homeport
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Locals were caught off guard Friday after news broke of a cruise ship possibly docking at the Homeport in Stapleton to help deal with the city’s migrant crisis. The New York Post first reported that Mayor Eric Adams administration was close to a deal...
fox5ny.com
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Here is how it will impact NYC weather
NEW YORK - The remnants of Hurricane Ian will impact the greater New York City region starting Friday night. The clouds will continue to thicken in the evening and then showers will begin and turn into heavier rain overnight in New Jersey. The region will likely see moderate to occasionally...
In a Shocking Turn of Events, Study Finds New Yorkers to be Some of the Most Polite Drivers?
We've all had some bad encounters on the roads around here. Whether it's someone tailgating you or giving you the finger, New York has a bit of a reputation for its hostile drivers. But is it all necessarily true? According to one recent study, New Yorkers actually might be some of the country's most polite drivers?
Trapped bear released from SUV in New York town
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Environmental authorities in New York responded to a town in which a bear was found trapped inside of a vehicle. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said in a Facebook post that a pair of environmental conservation officers were summoned to the town of Hurley when a vehicle owner found a bear had closed itself inside the SUV.
Dov Hikind Is Not Taking It Anymore
The longtime activist, whose org. released the devastating report about conviction rates for anti-Jewish attacks, is turning up the pressure. Known for being a fearless and outspoken activist for Jewish rights, former New York State Assemblyman of Brooklyn’s 48th District, Dov Hikind, credits his mother, an Auschwitz survivor, for inspiring him. (His father had also survived forced labor camps.)
Whale population rapidly growing off Brooklyn coast
New York City may be called the concrete jungle, but it’s not known for having the most exciting wildlife. Just off the coast of Brooklyn is a trip that is changing that perception. “Straight ahead of us at 12 o’clock, about a mile or so, there was a large...
New York Teens Accused of Kidnapping Many People in Hudson Valley
Two New York teens are accused of coming to the Hudson Valley to kidnap, rob and more. On Wednesday, September 28, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, announced that two teens from the Bronx were arrested in connection with a series of recent carjackings and kidnappings in the Bronx and Yonkers, New York.
Hurricane Ian now Category 4 as storm nears landfall in Florida
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Hurricane Ian was upgraded to an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm as it churned toward the Florida coast early Wednesday, one day after blowing through Cuba. Roaring winds topped out around 155 mph early Wednesday, just shy of the mark needed to qualify as a Category 5 storm. Starting Wednesday, Florida’s […]
Cash for ‘Bloods’ tucked in box of water bottles: feds
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Prosecutors trying a mob-related murder-for-hire case in federal court ended their Thursday session in a dramatic fashion when they showed the jury a box filled with water bottles and wads of cash stuffed in between them. The federal government alleged Anthony Zottola paid the Bloods gang to murder his 71-year-old father, […]
NYPD removes abandoned and idling trucks following community complaints in the Bronx
The NYPD conducted a heavy tow operation in the Bronx Wednesday to remove large, stagnating trucks from the community. According to NYPD sources, the operation is but one in a number of initiatives the department has greenlit following community complaints. Locals argue that trucks parked overnight and sometimes for weeks make it difficult to get around and lead to other quality of life issues, with some trucks being left so long they begin to rust.
'DIFFICULT DECISION:' United Airlines to suspend service at JFK over slot squabble
United Airlines announced on Friday it would suspend service to John F. Kennedy Airport in Queens starting Oct. 29 amidst a fight over expanding takeoff and landing clearance for the company.
Mark Levine wants Democrats to run up the score in Manhattan
Amid the hand wringing about the city’s restaurants moving up their closing times, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine wants to make sure his borough is still in the city that never sleeps when it comes to voting. He’s launching the Wake Up Dems campaign, organizing his campaign team and allies to get out the vote in November, so Democrats on the ballot can run up the score. “We need huge turnout in New York City, and specifically Manhattan, to not just win, but win big and to send a message,” Levine told City & State. He’s hosting Gov. Kathy Hochul, state Attorney General Letitia James and more for an Upper West Side rally on Sunday, Oct. 23. But Levine and allies like Rep. Adriano Espaillat and 10th Congressional District candidate Dan Goldman are kicking it off Friday with three Get Out the Vote actions during the morning rush hour at subway stops in Washington Heights, the Upper West Side and Chinatown. The message: make a plan to vote. And after that, find a way to support swing districts around the state and country. Because Manhattan sure isn’t one.
Does Mayor Adams' migrant tents plan violate NYC’s right-to-shelter mandate?
A land surveyor walks by large tents being constructed in a parking lot at Orchard Beach in the Bronx on Sept. 28, 2022. Attorney Josh Goldfein sat down with WNYC’s Sean Carlson to discuss the city’s decision to temporarily house migrants from the southern border in large tents. [ more › ]
New York State announces next steps in minimum wage increase
The New York State Department of Labor announced the next steps in the state's $15 minimum hourly wage plan Friday.
In Hasidic Enclaves, Failing Yeshivas Flush with Public Money
New York’s Hasidic Jewish religious schools have benefitted from $1 billion in government funding in the last four years but are unaccountable to outside for oversight. “The Hasidic Jewish community has long operated one of New York’s largest private schools on its own terms, resisting any outside scrutiny of how its students are faring.
Member of mayor's police detail fires gun in Brooklyn; unclear if anyone hit: sources
Police sources told Eyewitness News that a member of the New York City Mayor Eric Adam's police detail fired his gun while he was on duty.
When will the remnants of Ian reach NYC?
Hurricane Ian made landfall yesterday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane in Florida. The storm delivered catastrophic impacts to parts of the state yesterday including a dangerous storm surge, destructive winds and flooding rains. The threat for dangerous conditions will likely persist well today as the storm crosses the state, despite weakening.
NYPD, both current and former, slam NYC Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani for overdose tip sheet
A public safety tip sheet released by Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria) and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D-Queens) has critics questioning their recommendation against using the word “overdose” on 911 calls for fear of attracting the cops. The tip sheet, which the two Queens politicians labeled as “Small Business...
Thieves break into Manhattan food court, steal cash and safes from businesses: report
A Manhattan food court with multiple vendors was robbed overnight and police are searching for the suspects responsible.
