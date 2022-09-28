ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

fox5ny.com

Tracking Hurricane Ian: Here is how it will impact NYC weather

NEW YORK - The remnants of Hurricane Ian will impact the greater New York City region starting Friday night. The clouds will continue to thicken in the evening and then showers will begin and turn into heavier rain overnight in New Jersey. The region will likely see moderate to occasionally...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
UPI News

Trapped bear released from SUV in New York town

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Environmental authorities in New York responded to a town in which a bear was found trapped inside of a vehicle. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said in a Facebook post that a pair of environmental conservation officers were summoned to the town of Hurley when a vehicle owner found a bear had closed itself inside the SUV.
HURLEY, NY
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
Colorado State
State
Nevada State
City
Sheridan, NY
City
Wyoming, NY
State
Wyoming State
The Jewish Press

Dov Hikind Is Not Taking It Anymore

The longtime activist, whose org. released the devastating report about conviction rates for anti-Jewish attacks, is turning up the pressure. Known for being a fearless and outspoken activist for Jewish rights, former New York State Assemblyman of Brooklyn’s 48th District, Dov Hikind, credits his mother, an Auschwitz survivor, for inspiring him. (His father had also survived forced labor camps.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Whale population rapidly growing off Brooklyn coast

New York City may be called the concrete jungle, but it’s not known for having the most exciting wildlife. Just off the coast of Brooklyn is a trip that is changing that perception. “Straight ahead of us at 12 o’clock, about a mile or so, there was a large...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Hurricane Ian now Category 4 as storm nears landfall in Florida

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Hurricane Ian was upgraded to an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm as it churned toward the Florida coast early Wednesday, one day after blowing through Cuba. Roaring winds topped out around 155 mph early Wednesday, just shy of the mark needed to qualify as a Category 5 storm. Starting Wednesday, Florida’s […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Cash for ‘Bloods’ tucked in box of water bottles: feds

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Prosecutors trying a mob-related murder-for-hire case in federal court ended their Thursday session in a dramatic fashion when they showed the jury a box filled with water bottles and wads of cash stuffed in between them. The federal government alleged Anthony Zottola paid the Bloods gang to murder his 71-year-old father, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
amny.com

NYPD removes abandoned and idling trucks following community complaints in the Bronx

The NYPD conducted a heavy tow operation in the Bronx Wednesday to remove large, stagnating trucks from the community. According to NYPD sources, the operation is but one in a number of initiatives the department has greenlit following community complaints. Locals argue that trucks parked overnight and sometimes for weeks make it difficult to get around and lead to other quality of life issues, with some trucks being left so long they begin to rust.
BRONX, NY
cityandstateny.com

Mark Levine wants Democrats to run up the score in Manhattan

Amid the hand wringing about the city’s restaurants moving up their closing times, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine wants to make sure his borough is still in the city that never sleeps when it comes to voting. He’s launching the Wake Up Dems campaign, organizing his campaign team and allies to get out the vote in November, so Democrats on the ballot can run up the score. “We need huge turnout in New York City, and specifically Manhattan, to not just win, but win big and to send a message,” Levine told City & State. He’s hosting Gov. Kathy Hochul, state Attorney General Letitia James and more for an Upper West Side rally on Sunday, Oct. 23. But Levine and allies like Rep. Adriano Espaillat and 10th Congressional District candidate Dan Goldman are kicking it off Friday with three Get Out the Vote actions during the morning rush hour at subway stops in Washington Heights, the Upper West Side and Chinatown. The message: make a plan to vote. And after that, find a way to support swing districts around the state and country. Because Manhattan sure isn’t one.
MANHATTAN, NY
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
preserve-ramapo.com

In Hasidic Enclaves, Failing Yeshivas Flush with Public Money

New York’s Hasidic Jewish religious schools have benefitted from $1 billion in government funding in the last four years but are unaccountable to outside for oversight. “The Hasidic Jewish community has long operated one of New York’s largest private schools on its own terms, resisting any outside scrutiny of how its students are faring.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nymetroweather.com

When will the remnants of Ian reach NYC?

Hurricane Ian made landfall yesterday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane in Florida. The storm delivered catastrophic impacts to parts of the state yesterday including a dangerous storm surge, destructive winds and flooding rains. The threat for dangerous conditions will likely persist well today as the storm crosses the state, despite weakening.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nypressnews.com

NYPD, both current and former, slam NYC Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani for overdose tip sheet

A public safety tip sheet released by Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria) and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D-Queens) has critics questioning their recommendation against using the word “overdose” on 911 calls for fear of attracting the cops. The tip sheet, which the two Queens politicians labeled as “Small Business...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Laramie Live

Laramie Live

Laramie, WY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
665K+
Views
ABOUT

Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

