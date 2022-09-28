Read full article on original website
Academy Members to Serve as Seat Fillers at 2023 Oscars Ceremony
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO Bill Kramer and newly elected president Janet Yang announced Wednesday in an email to the Academy’s membership that members will be invited to serve as seat-fillers for the annual Oscars, beginning with next year’s March 12 ceremony. In the last two years, the Academy has limited the number of Oscars tickets for non-nominated voting members due to COVID-19 protocols. Wednesday’s announcement, which also included the return of the annual ticket lottery for members, was inspired by a member’s suggestion to include more of the Academy’s membership at its annual awards ceremony. The...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
Paul Bettany To Co-Star Opposite Tom Hanks And Robin Wright In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax And Sony
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany his set to join Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Miramax’s Here, with Robert Zemeckis directing and Eric Roth adapting the script. Zemeckis and Jack Rapke’s ImageMovers will produce alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters in the U.S., with Miramax holding international rights.
Canceled: Netflix axes big-budget Grendel before show is even finished
Netflix executives have canceled Grendel, a new big-budget adaptation of the hit Dark Horse comicbook series, before the show has even finished production. Despite the fact that the show, which was given an eight-episode order in September of 2021, had completed the bulk of its filming, Netflix's executives have pulled the plug on the show.
‘Final Destination 6’ Finds Its Directors in ‘Freaks’ Filmmakers (Exclusive)
You can’t cheat death, but this directing duo is sure going to try. Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, the filmmaking team known for their 2018 sci-fi thriller Freaks, have nabbed the coveted gig of directing Final Destination 6, the relaunch of the New Line’s Grand Guignol horror franchise.More from The Hollywood ReporterJude Law to Star in Jon Watts' 'Star Wars' Series'Spider-Man' Director Jon Watts to Helm Coming-of-Age 'Star Wars' Disney+ SeriesDirector Jon Watts Exits Marvel's 'Fantastic Four' Craig Perry, the original franchise producer, is producing with Sheila Hanahan Taylor. Jon Watts, the director behind the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies, is also...
‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Joins Tom Hanks In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax and Sony
EXCLUSIVE: While fans can’t wait to see what awaits the Duttons in the upcoming season of Yellowstone, one of the shows stars looks to have around found her next project to film in between seasons. Sources tell Deadline that Kelly Reilly is set to join the all-star ensemble of Miramax and Sony’s Here. The film currently stars Tom Hanks, Paul Bettany and Robin Wright with Robert Zemeckis directing.
‘For Diego’ Director Miguel Flatow Signs With Rain (Exclusive)
Mexican writer-director Miguel Flatow has signed with Rain for management in all areas. Flatow’s debut feature, Va Por Diego (For Diego), which he wrote, directed, produced and edited, premiered at the 2021 Morelia Film Festival. The indie portrays a soccer team entering a tournament for prize money to pay for surgeries to keep Diego, the victim of a hit and run accident, alive.More from The Hollywood ReporterNFT Artist Diana Sinclair Signs With UTA, Sets Auction at Christie'sKalen Allen Signs With WME (Exclusive)'BMF' Actor Eric Kofi-Abrefa Signs with APA For Diego was shot on an iPhone for $70,000 with a cast of mostly amateur...
Ava DuVernay to Champion ‘Queen Sugar’ Directors as Guest Artistic Director for AFI Fest
Ava DuVernay has joined this year’s edition of AFI Fest to serve as guest artistic director. As part of the gig, DuVernay has hand-picked three independent films as a way to “amplify the voices and vision of women directors,” per the American Film Institute. Those films are Kat Candler’s Hellion from 2014 starring Juliette Lewis and Aaron Paul, Aurora Guerrero’s Mosquita y Mari from 2012 and Victoria Mahoney’s Yelling to the Sky from 2011 starring Gabourey Sidibe and Zoë Kravitz. More from The Hollywood ReporterCNN's Chloe Melas Champions War Hero Grandad's Memoir Ahead of 'Masters of the Air' DebutTIFF: Steven...
Composer Hildur Guðnadóttir Goes for Double Oscar Nominations as ‘Tár’ Music Is Deemed Eligible (EXCLUSIVE)
Composer Hildur Guðnadóttir is already in the history books after she won the best original score Oscar for “Joker” (2019). Now, she could break a new record with two bonafide awards contenders. Todd Field’s “Tár,” a fictional psychological drama about one of the greatest living composers and conductors, has received critical acclaim after debuting at many of the fall film festivals. One of the highly praised elements was the incredible music featured in the film. However, in a movie about a composer, many casual cinema-goers were left wondering what was original or pre-purposed (unless you are an expert on musical compositions)....
All 25 James Bond Films to Land on Prime Video
The name’s Video… Prime Video. Amazon’s streaming service is set to be the new home of all 25 James Bond movies in the United States, the United Kingdom and other key territories. Starting on Oct. 5, everything from “Dr. No” and “From Russia With Love” to “Skyfall” and “No Time to Die” will be available to stream on Prime Video. As part of the franchise’s 60th-anniversary celebration, the streamer also plans to release the documentary “The Sound of 007” on Oct. 5. On the same day, “The Sound of 007: Live From the Royal Albert Hall,” an exclusive recording of the live...
2022 Movie release dates: every major film coming out this year
Although the year may be starting to draw to a close, there's no let up on the influx of exciting movie release dates on the horizon. There are major superhero blockbusters to round off 2022 for both Marvel and DC, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Black Adam both hitting the big screen this fall. The autumn months also bring with them spooky, seasonal flicks like Halloween Ends and Hocus Pocus 2.
Oscar Predictions: Best Original Score – Hildur Guðnadóttir Could Become the First Woman Double Nominated In History
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Sept. 30, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Original Score CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Confirmed by Focus...
‘Legally Blonde’ Scribes Karen McCullah and Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith Penning ‘I Do… Not’ For Amazon Studios & Di Bonaventura Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Legally Blonde and The House Bunny screenwriters Karen McCullah and Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith are set to write the romantic comedy I Do… Not for Amazon Studios and Di Bonaventura Pictures. The feature is centered around a woman who gets the chance to stop her own wedding. Mark Vahradian and Lorenzo di Bonaventura will produce via Di Bonaventura Pictures. The project reteams Vahradian, McCullah, and Smith who first worked together on the 1999 teen classic 10 Things I Hate About You. McCullah and Smith recently completed a rewrite on K: Pop: Lost In America starring Rebel Wilson and a draft of Legally Blonde 3. The duo also penned the comedy She’s...
‘Tarzan’ to Swing Again as Sony Picks Up Movie Rights (Exclusive)
Tarzan, the classic pulp hero created by Edgar Rice Buroughs, may be heading to the screen once again. Sony Pictures has picked up the screen rights to the character from Burroughs’ estate, Edgar Rice Burroughs Inc., and is seeking to do a “total reinvention” of the character and intellectual property.More from The Hollywood ReporterJoe Lara, Star of 'Tarzan: The Epic Adventures,' Dies in Plane Crash at 58Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in JuneAnimation Vets Brenda Chapman, Kevin Lima Ink First-Look Deal With Twentieth Century Fox No writer, filmmaker, or producer are attached as the studio looks for a top-down re-imagining...
