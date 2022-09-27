Read full article on original website
Q&A with School Board candidate Shirley Hooi
Shirley Hooi is one of three candidates vying for two seats on the PUSD Board of Education. This is her first time running for public office. What is your age and how long have you lived in Piedmont?. I have lived in Piedmont since 2012. (Editor’s note: We believe the...
Q&A with School Board candidate Lindsay Thomasson
Lindsay Thomasson is one of three candidates vying for two seats on the PUSD Board of Education. This is her first time running for public office. What is your age and how long have you lived in Piedmont?. I’m 42 years young and have lived in Piedmont for 5 years....
Letter to the Editor | Elect Tom Ramsey and re-elect Betsy Smegal Anderson and Jen Long to City Council
On November 8, I’ll be proud to cast my vote for Tom Ramsey for City Council. I’ve had the great privilege of working with Tom for four years on Piedmont’s Planning Commission. I’ve been deeply impressed by Tom’s decision-making approach in evaluating renovation and construction projects. Tom emphasizes collaboration and cooperation between neighbors, and balances maintaining the character of the community with being open to design innovation. Tom’s many years of engagement and service in Piedmont reflect his dedication to our community. Tom’s professional experience and expertise as an architect and senior leader will be extraordinarily helpful to City Council as Piedmont moves forward with complying with state housing laws and completing major civic projects like the pool and civic center. Finally, Tom’s warm, collegial, and solutions-focused nature will ensure that different viewpoints are respected and reflected in the Council’s decisions on important issues facing our city. I look forward to electing Tom Ramsey to City Council.
19 Dormidera Avenue, Piedmont
$3,495,000 | 4 Beds | 2.5 Baths | 3,300 SqFt | Now Showing | Julie Gardner and Sarah Abel, Compass. Located in the heart of town, this inviting Brown-Shingle features spacious living and dining rooms, a glass-walled entryway, an updated kitchen with a family room, and an extra wide lot featuring a green lawn, brick patio, and fruit trees. With 3+ bedrooms up and loads of plus spaces throughout, this charming and light-filled home offers flexible and convenient living in a near-perfect location. Coveted K-12 schools are just a few blocks away.
City posts Housing Element fact sheet
How the City of Piedmont should update its Housing Element to accommodate its Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) of 587 new units has been the topic of much community debate and a focal point for candidates running for open City Council seats this November. The debate is not unique to...
Travel planning class offered by Piedmont Adult School
For people who are ready to launch back into worldwide travel, Piedmont Adult School is offering the class “Travel Planning: Where Do You Want To Go? Make It Happen!” In this class, students will gain tips and resources to help with all phases of travel planning. Topics will include selecting a destination, travel modes, hotel and restaurant selection, choosing guides, using airline points, COVID issues and restrictions, and much more. The class is student-driven and will address specific questions and concerns. Students are asked to come to class with ideas of places they would like to visit and any questions they have.
9 Selborne Drive, Piedmont
$2,695,000 | 4 Beds | 3.5 Baths | 3,758 SqFt | Anian Tunney & Adrienne Krumins, GrubbCo. This stylish mid-century home offers the best of spectacular Bay views and spacious living. The beautifully landscaped front garden welcomes you directly into the dramatic modern foyer. With an easy flow from one entertaining room to the next, this house is a great opportunity for open concept living.
Local with Lisa | ‘Worthy’ opens in Berkeley
A new self-care studio in Elmwood focuses on healing your body and mind by dealing with stress. Insights, stories and interviews about homeownership and living in the East Bay. From a Piedmont native, Emmy award-winning television journalist-turned-home matchmaker, part-time radio anchor, UCLA graduate, wife and mother of 3. WHAT IS...
Election 2022 | Q&A with candidates for Piedmont Board of Education
We asked all city council and school board candidates to fill out a questionnaire to better understand their priorities and positions. Many are hosting meet-and-greets and can be spotted around town — including a League of Women Voters Piedmont School Board forum that was held on Sept. 29 (watch the video HERE) — but if you can’t make it to one of their events, these Q&As are a good starting point.
Superintendent, police warn of new forms of fentanyl that are candy lookalikes
Piedmont schools Interim Superintendent Dr. Donald Evans and Piedmont police warned the community Thursday about the emergence of deceptively presented fentanyl in brightly colored pills and powders. In an email to the school community Thursday evening, Evans said that the illegal street drug, “Rainbow Fentanyl,” can resemble candy and be attractive to young people.
Piedmont student named 2023 National Merit Scholarship semifinalist
The Piedmont Unified School District (PUSD) is proud to announce Piedmont High School senior Jasper Zietlow is among the approximately 16,000 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists for 2023. These students will be considered for 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million to be awarded this spring. “I am delighted to...
Six injured in second Oakland school shooting in a month
UPDATE — Police say shooters opened fire upon entering the campus, and identifying a target. The shooting was related to ongoing conflict between gangs or groups. At least two suspects and an accomplice remain at large and three victims remain hospitalized Thursday. None of the six victims were the shooters intended target, police say.
Hooked on Books: Tale of marine leviathan, a chapter at a time
If, like many who have tried, you never got much beyond “Call me Ishmael” in Herman Melville’s gargantuan novel about the great white whale, but have been loathe to admit it, take note: The San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park and its partners are mounting a 24-hour marathon live reading of “Moby-Dick” from noon to noon Oct. 22-23 at the Maritime Museum at 900 Beach St. in San Francisco.
PUSD, APT reach tentative agreement on salaries
At Wednesday night’s school board meeting, APT President Dr. Elise Marks announced that APT and PUSD had reached a tentative agreement on teacher salaries. The new agreement would give teachers their requested 7.5% COLA salary increase, plus a one-time $1,500 bonus and an average increase of about $800 in health benefits. The two sides have been meeting since March to come to terms, and teachers have made personal appeals to the Board to highlight the stress their profession has been under due to the high cost of living in the Bay Area.
