BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Doug Burgum announced a plan to cut back on inefficient government practices earlier this year. Since the end of August, the governor’s office has been collecting suggestions from agencies and the public on how to operate more efficiently. 30 people submitted dozens of recommendations and complaints, including asking to simplify the “burdensome” process to obtain a title for an untitled vehicle, and the requirements for running childcare centers.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO