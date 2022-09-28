Read full article on original website
Burgum’s ‘red tape reduction’ plan gets dozens of responses
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Doug Burgum announced a plan to cut back on inefficient government practices earlier this year. Since the end of August, the governor’s office has been collecting suggestions from agencies and the public on how to operate more efficiently. 30 people submitted dozens of recommendations and complaints, including asking to simplify the “burdensome” process to obtain a title for an untitled vehicle, and the requirements for running childcare centers.
Voting has begun in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s that time of year: voting has begun. With 34 days until the election, counties across the state have begun sending out absentee ballots - 157 of them, to people in 31 countries. There’s still time to request an absentee ballot, or to review your voting information by visiting vote.nd.gov.
Burgum heads to Japan to promote trade with North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Doug Burgum is in Japan Monday on a trade and investment mission with three dozen state and business leaders to promote investing and business opportunities in North Dakota. The governor is with Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, leadership from the Bank of North Dakota, trade leaders...
North Dakota economy strong despite likely recession nationwide
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s a recession lurking just around the corner. But economists in North Dakota say the state’s economy is strong. According to a quarterly report published by North Dakota State University, the national economy’s outlook is “bleak.” But in North Dakota, unemployment has continued its downward trend to about 2.5% and economist Jeremy Jackson anticipates strong tax collections for 2022.
BSC hosts Cybercon
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is one of the county’s leaders in cyber security. The fifth annual Cybercon was held at BSC today to help ensure the state’s status continues in the future. The conference is a key networking opportunity between students and businesses to meet workforce...
Annual Youth Action Summit held in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In North Dakota, youth nicotine product usage is 21.2 percent higher than adults. Peer pressure, marketing, and access. These are among the main reasons so many kids begin smoking, and experts say, once they start, they’re hooked. But marketing may play the biggest role. High...
North Dakotans can apply for home heating help for the upcoming winter
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Heating assistance offered for North Dakota residents. Families in need of assistance paying their heating bills can apply for the state’s home energy assistance program. The program covers a portion of a home’s heating costs, which is based on the number of people living in...
Midwest Red Cross Volunteers Travel to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian Destruction
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - American Red Cross continues to send more volunteers to aid Florida after hurricane Ian devastation. From the Midwest specifically, eighty food trucks have been deployed to ensure those affected have a hot meal, basic first aid and cleaning supplies. From our region, Minnesota/Dakota region, just for...
The Girl Scout ‘Big Event’ introduces STEM early
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Experiments, science, and fun North Dakota Girl Scouts had the opportunity to learn more about Stem at the ‘Big Event’. Hope Burdolski with Gateway to Science is helping the girls learn about making stomp rockets, the launching process, and helping instill the importance of science.
Day five of Entzel trial: texts, emails, YouTube videos admitted as evidence
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Week two of the Nikki Sue Entzel trial kicked off with forensic analysis of cell phones and testimony from investigators saying the suspects intended to cause an explosion. Prosecutors continued to work to link Nikki and Earl Howard to each other and to the planning of the murder and arson.
Miss ND USA SaNoah LaRocque vying for national crown Monday night
RENO, Nevada (KMOT) – A member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa looks to make history at the Miss USA competition Monday night. Earlier this year, SaNoah LaRocque was crowned Miss North Dakota USA. She’s been in Reno Nevada the past week for the national competition. SaNoah...
Pheasant season preview
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Pheasant hunting season opens a week from Saturday in North Dakota and runs through the end of the year. Much-needed precipitation in spring and early summer greatly improved conditions for ground nesting birds following last year’s crippling drought. “Right away it wasn’t the best for...
Authorities release names of victims in Hermantown plane crash
3:48 P.M. UPDATE -- Authorities have released the names of the victims on board the plane that died in the crash. Alyssa Schmidt, age 32, of St. Paul, and her brother, Matthew Schmidt, age 31, of Burnsville were passengers in the Cessna 172. Tyler Fretland, age 32, of Burnsville, was...
