utrockets.com
Toledo Falls to Central Michigan in Four Sets
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's volleyball team (10-5, 3-1 MAC) saw its five-match winning streak snapped on Friday with a four-set loss to Central Michigan (10-5, 3-1 MAC) at Savage Arena. CMU won the first two sets, 25-21 and 25-22, but the Rockets kept themselves alive by winning...
13abc.com
WATCH: 13abc Football Friday: Week 7
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Two huge games are a part of the Week 7 September 30th edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday. In the NLL, Perrysburg (5-1) travels to Anthony Wayne (6-0). The league title, in all likelihood, will be on the line. Also, in the Northern Buckeye Conference, two undefeated teams match up with Elmwood at Eastwood.
utrockets.com
Toledo Finishes Ahead Nationally Ranked Team at Joe Piane Invitational
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Toledo women's cross country team had a outstanding showing at Notre Dame's Joe Piane Invitational on Friday morning, finishing ahead of No. 27 Oklahoma State and six and other Division I team receiving votes in the Women's Blue 5K Race at the Burke Golf Course. The Rockets finished seventh as a team and were led by sophomore Joy Chirchir. She paced the Rockets with a personal-best 16:21.8 time to secure an 11th-place individual finish.
13abc.com
A big win for a small local business means a trip to OSU for this weekend’s game
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s an incredible opportunity for some die-hard Ohio State fans who own a small business in Wood County. They’ll be on the field for this weekend’s game against Rutgers and it doesn’t end there. Green Edge is a Perrysburg-based landscaping and concrete...
utrockets.com
Toledo Puts Up Tough Defense in 1-0 Loss to Buffalo
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's soccer team put up a tough defense against Mid-American Conference leader Buffalo Thursday night but the Rockets could not get one on the board, falling 1-0 to the Bulls at Paul Hotmer Field. Buffalo got on the board in the 26th-minute and took...
utrockets.com
Rockets Extend Winning Streak to Five with Win over Central Michigan
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's volleyball team (10-4, 3-0 MAC) extended its winning streak to five matches on Thursday night with a win over Central Michigan (9-5, 2-1 MAC). The Chippewas won the first set, 25-19, to take a 1-0 lead in the match, but the Rockets answered...
Toledo's Giovanni DeSantis goes from linebacker to cheerleader
TOLEDO, Ohio — In high school, Giovanni DeSantis was a really talented linebacker at Central Catholic. He could have played in college at some smaller schools, but he chose a different path. That doesn’t mean he’s left the sideline. He might have hung up the cleats after...
Tinora head football coach placed on paid administrative leave
DEFIANCE, Ohio — A northwest Ohio football coach is on paid leave due to an investigation regarding the team. Tinora High School head football coach Kenneth Krouse was placed on paid administrative leave Wednesday, Northeastern Local Schools superintendent Nicole Wells said in a statement to WTOL 11 on Friday.
utrockets.com
Eight Rockets Set Personal Bests at Joe Piane Invitational
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Toledo men's cross country team had eight runners compete in Notre Dame's Joe Piane Invitational on Friday afternoon, and all eight set personal-best times. Sophomore Geoff Howles led the Rockets with a ninth-place finish in the Men's Open 5-mile race at the Burke Golf Course.
13abc.com
Big win for small business in Perrysburg
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he hasn't decided whether he'll debate Democrat Nan Whaley before the November election. Small businesses like Lina's Italian in Blissfield struggle to stay afloat due to long-lasting effects from the pandemic, like inflation and staffing issues. Former Toledo resident surveys damage left behind by Hurricane...
mlivingnews.com
It’s all about the plan: Jerry Anderson looks back
When longtime TV personality and everyone’s best friend Jerry Anderson was considering retiring he sought advice from others. Their collective response was to start with a plan. So, when he took the leap into retirement in 2018 he called his plan The Three Bs. Broadcasting, Basketball and Bus. It’s...
13abc.com
Another check washing scam in Northwest Ohio
The Knight Insurance Agency has been part of the downtown Toledo scene for more than 140 years and the company just announced a big change in its leadership. Former Toledoans living in Florida who spoke with 13abc are nervous about hurricane Ian, especially since many have never been through one before.
Building partially collapses in east Toledo fire Friday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — A fire broke out at a building in east Toledo on Front Street nearby Whittemore Street Friday night. According to the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department, there were no injuries reported and the building partially collapsed. It is unknown if it was previously occupied. No cause...
MLive.com
Here are the high school football picks for Week 6 in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- The halfway point of the high school football season in our rearview mirrors, it is time for teams to start down the stretch run. Playoff points are piling up, conference races are tightening up, and teams are starting to see their chances to turn 2022 into something special.
Raising Cane's set for Perrysburg debut
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video first aired June 30, 2022, as part of a. Are you ready for chicken fingers and French fries at the French Quarter Square?. The popular chicken finger chain announced Thursday that the wait will be over in early November for its Perrysburg location.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Bowling Green, OH
Bowling Green, Ohio is a small college town in northwest Ohio, approximately 20 minutes south of Toledo. The town is home to Bowling Green State University, one of the largest public universities in Ohio. You’ll find a wide range of restaurants available in Bowling Green, from casual burger and sandwich...
Copland Blvd. closure on Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Copland Boulevard will close on Thursday, Sept. 29, and will last for one day. The road closure will occur between Anthony Wayne Trail and Golf Lane, and will accommodate the ongoing Anthony Wayne Trail Roadway Reconstruction project. More on WTOL 11:
earnthenecklace.com
Evrod Cassimy Leaving WDIV-TV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?
Detroit residents started their days with Evrod Cassimy’s newscasts in the morning for a decade. But that era is soon coming to an end. Evrod Cassimy announced he is leaving WDIV-TV in 2022. Although there is still time before his exit, questions have been mounting since his announcement. Viewers want to know why he is leaving and where he is going. They especially want to know if the news anchor’s new job will take him away from Detroit or if they will be able to see him on local broadcasts again. Here’s what Evrod Cassimy said leaving WDIV Local 4 News.
toledo.com
Seminole Bat Found In Lucas County
Nature’s Nursery Wildlife Rescue has been taking care of sick, injured and orphaned wild animals in the NW Ohio area for over 33 years. While best known for their work such as nursing baby bunnies back to health and repairing wings on flightless birds, Nature’s Nursery is also a leader in wildlife and environmental research as recently proven in their participation in a state-wide bat study from a recent rare rescue.
13abc.com
Former Toledoans now living in Florida bracing for Hurricane Ian
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Store shelves empty, windows shuttered up, and doors blocked with sandbags. All of it is happening along the Gulf Coast of Florida where former Toledoans are now living. 13abc conducted zoom interviews with several people who are not evacuating ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall. All...
