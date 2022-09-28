Read full article on original website
Related
Doc Martin season 10 — UK and US release date, cast, plot, first look, episode guide, interview and all about the final-ever series in 2022
Doc Martin season 10 and Christmas special will see Martin Clunes play Portwenn's grumpy Dr Martin Ellingham for the last time.
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
TV Fanatic
Leverage Redemption Season 2 Trailer: The Con is Back On!
Amazon's ad-supported Freevee will take viewers back to the world of Leverage: Redemption in November. Leverage: Redemption Season 2 is set to premiere on November 16 exclusively in the U.S. and UK. Leverage: Redemption follows a Robin Hood-esque team of criminals as they stage elaborate cons against wealthy and powerful...
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Reveals Official Paramount Network Trailer (TV News Roundup)
Paramount Network shared the official trailer for the fifth season of “Yellowstone,” which returns on Nov. 13 with two episodes. The new trailer opens with Kevin Costner’s John Dutton being sworn in as Governor of Montana, and previews the chaos that immediately follows. “Yellowstone” comes from “Wind River” director Taylor Sheridan, and the show’s cast alongside Costner includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham. Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly have been upped to series regulars. The upcoming season will...
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
TV Fanatic
Watch Big Sky Online: Season 3 Episode 2
Did Jenny manage to navigate the tension in Helena?. On Big Sky Season 3 Episode 2, a blast from the past in the form of a squatter shocked her to the core. Meanwhile, Cassie and Beau worked to track the still-missing backpacker. Sunny worked to protect a secret of her...
'Spoiler Alert' trailer: Jim Parsons, Ben Aldridge bring 'love story' to life
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Focus Features is giving a glimpse of the new film Spoiler Alert. The studio shared a trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge. Spoiler Alert is based on the Michael Ausiello memoir of the same name, which recounts Ausiello's romance with Kit Cowan, a photographer who is diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Donnie Wahlberg Set First-Look Unscripted TV Deal With Lionsgate
Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg have signed a three-year first-look deal for unscripted projects with Lionsgate Television. The deal will see the couple produce and develop unscripted and reality projects, documentaries, short form productions, and non-fiction podcasts via their newly formed company, Work Baby Productions. Lionsgate company Pilgrim Media will provide development support and the production services entity for sold projects under the terms of the deal. “Our focus as a couple, and as partners, is to bring light to projects that we are passionate about,” said Wahlberg and McCarthy Wahlberg. “Our new partners at Pilgrim and Lionsgate share...
EW.com
Tom Hanks contends that, out of his 80-plus films, 4 of them are 'pretty good'
Veteran screen actor Tom Hanks has starred in more than 80 films throughout the course of career and we'd wager the majority of filmgoers would say his hits outnumber any misses. But what does Hanks himself think of his track record?. The Oscar winner said he considered four of his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TVLine Items: Feds Casts Niecy's Wife, Loki Season 2 Promotion and More
The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Tom Arnold (Roseanne) will appear as the charismatic...
TV Fanatic
Mary McDonnell Joins CBS Drama Pilot The Never Game
Mary McDonnell is closing in on a more permanent return to the small screen. The Major Crimes actress has landed her first series regular role since The Closer spinoff concluded. According to Deadline, McDonnell is set to star opposite Justin Hartley (This Is Us) on the CBS adaptation of The...
Original ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Cast Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser & Bronson Pinchot Returning For Netflix ‘Axel Foley’ Movie
Expect more banana-in-the-tailpipe high jinks in Netflix’s new Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley as the castmembers from the original franchise are coming back including Judge Reinhold and John Ashton’s Detective Billy Rosewood and Sgt. Taggart, sidekick cops to the Eddie Murphy character; Paul Reiser; and Bronson Pinchot. Reiser played Axel Foley’s Detroit cop partner, Jeffrey Friedman, in the first two films, and Pinchot was the sassy art gallery salesman. Mark Molloy is directing off Will Beall screenplay. Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman are producing for Jerry Bruckheimer Films along with Murphy. EPs are Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic and Melissa Reid is co-producing for Jerry...
Vanessa Williams’ Penthouse Magazine Scandal In Works As Limited Series At Sony TV With Neil Meron Producing
EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Williams’ personal story about the scandal that forced her to resign her Miss America crown in 1984 is in the works for the small screen. Sony Pictures Television has optioned rights to her story to develop as a limited series, with veteran Neil Meron executive producing. Williams made history in 1983 by becoming the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. Weeks before completing her reign, she was forced to resign her title under pressure from the organization when controversy ensued after nude photos of her taken prior to her Miss America win were published without her consent...
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TV Fanatic
American Horror Story Season 11: Title and Premiere Date Revealed
American Horror Story returns next month. FX on Thursday confirmed the new series will be titled American Horror Story: New York City, and will premiere Wednesday, October 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and stream the next day on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes of...
wegotthiscovered.com
A rip-roaring war story with an all-time stacked cast finds renewed acclaim
Any self-respecting epic reflecting on historical events, whether it’s set in the recent or distant past, tends to assemble a deep bench of big-name talent to round out the cast. Looking back, though, few have gathered an array quite as vast as that brought together for Ridley Scott’s Black Hawk Down, which is overflowing with past, present, and future stars in almost every role.
TV Fanatic
Jon Cryer, Donald Faison, and Abigail Spencer Comedy From Mike O'Malley Lands NBC Series Order
Jon Cryer is returning to the small screen. The Two and a Half Men alum is set to star in Mike O Malley's new comedy series for NBC. NBC handed out a series order this week, but the show is currently without a title. Cryer stars alongside Donald Faison (Scrubs)...
TV Fanatic
What to Watch: Chucky, Grey's Anatomy, The Mole
Tonight, Lifetime airs The Gabby Petito Story, which will be harrowing to watch, but we're sure that Skyler Samuels will pay tribute to Gabby beautifully. Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 return with Alaska Daily in tow, promising to be an exciting triple show block on Thursdays,. You can also count...
Season 3 Premiere Date Announced For ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ On Prime Video
The third season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan will be back on Prime Video this winter! Click inside to find out more!
TV Fanatic
Ghosts Season 2 Episode 1 Review: Spies
The Woodstone Manor bed and breakfast is open for business! And all hands were on deck to make it a successful launch. The first guests' arrival on Ghosts Season 2 Episode 1 taught Sam and Jay a big lesson about not pleasing everyone. Plenty of shenanigans were afoot to get...
TV Fanatic
Apple TV+ Announces Return Dates for The Mosquito Coast, Mythic Quest, and More!
Apple TV+ is closing in on return dates for some of its most popular series. The streaming service unveiled the premiere dates for highly anticipated hit series set to return with new seasons this fall, beginning with The Mosquito Coast continuing its high-stakes journey in Season 2 on November 4.
Hallmark Original Series Ranked From Worst To Best
While Hallmark isn't really known to be the pinnacle of modern cinema, many people who watch the channel do so for a compelling reason: it's just so darn comforting. Hallmark is renowned for its wonderfully corny seasonal movies, but the channel also has some original series that are just as good as the Hallmark classics. Something about the wholesome characters, idyllic scenery, and predictable storylines is just *chef's kiss.*
Comments / 0