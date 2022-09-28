ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

NFL betting: Point spread, over/under for Chargers vs. Texans in Week 4

By Gavino Borquez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UvZcI_0iDwW9AM00

The Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) meet the Houston Texans (0-1-2) in Week 4 of the 2022 regular season.

Here are the betting odds for the matchup, per Tipico Sportsbook:

Moneyline Total Points

Los Angeles Chargers -5.5 -230

O 43.5

-115

Houston Texans +5.5 +190

U 43.5

-105

The Chargers were dominated by the Jaguars last Sunday, 38-10.

Los Angeles went into the game with a recovering Justin Herbert from his rib injury and was missing key players in Keenan Allen, Corey Linsley and J.C. Jackson. But the injury bug bit again, taking out Rashawn Slater, Joey Bosa and Jalen Guyton throughout the contest.

Meanwhile, the Texans are coming off a loss to the Bears, 23-20.

Both teams were neck and neck the entire game, but Houston’s offense stalled in the fourth quarter, leading to Chicago’s comeback. With 1:05 remaining, tied 20 apiece, Davis Mills was intercepted to set up the Bears’ game-winning 30-yard field goal.

The last time the Chargers and Texans met was last season. Houston won, 41-29.

Sunday’s contest will begin at 10:00 a.m. PT and be broadcasted on CBS.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cam Newton reportedly turned down 'at least one deal' in offseason

So, it seems as though the NFL really isn’t done with Cam Newton after all. Despite popular belief, there may still be interest in the former Carolina Panthers quarterback—who remains a free agent four weeks into the 2022 campaign. As reported by Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick of FOX Sports Radio 1340 AM, Newton was offered a deal this offseason—one he, obviously, did not accept.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Bears#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers#Moneyline Total#Cbs
News4Jax.com

🔒 Cheer on the Jaguars as they take on the Texans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars host the Houston Texans for their second home game of the season at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, October 9 at 1 p.m. One News4JAX Insider can win two tickets to cheer on the team when they play their AFC South division rivals. Enter...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 4: Fly the Jets, steer the Broncos, other best bets

Well, we sure learned a lot about this season last weekend. For starters, the Dolphins are legitimate, while the Raiders are in trouble. Jalen Hurts is proving the haters wrong and showing he can play in this league, and Lamar Jackson has accounted for more touchdowns than any single NFL team.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saquon Barkley made a call to Odell Beckham Jr. immediately after Giants loss to Cowboys

The New York Giants would love nothing more than to put their Week 3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the rearview mirror, the problem is there will be some lingering effects that go beyond the normal sting of losing to their division rivals. Veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL in the final minutes of Monday night’s game. It’s a crushing blow for the team, which already had numerous question marks at the position — from a disgruntled Kenny Golladay to a banged up Kadarius Toney — and they need answers quick.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rutgers vs. No. 3 Ohio State: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights play the Ohio State Buckeyes on the road on Saturday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook. The game starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on the Big Ten Network. Need to know how to watch the game? Check right here. After starting the year 3-0 once again, the Scarlet Knights stumbled to start Big Ten play last week. They fell...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC Chicago

Justin Fields Shows Bears ‘Progress' in Practice After Texans Game

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Justin Fields' Week 3 debacle against the Houston Texans is flushed. It's in the past. The Bears' second-year quarterback watched film immediately after the game and watched it again with the coaching staff. Then, he put it behind him and went to work improving ahead of the Bears' Week 4 matchup with the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best NFL underdog picks and predictions for Week 4

NFL Week 3 brought some big upset wins. The Indianapolis Colts beat the Kansas City Chiefs. The Miami Dolphins knocked off the Buffalo Bills and the Dallas Cowboys, playing with a backup quarterback, beat the New York Giants. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s NFL odds and lines, and tab the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

156K+
Followers
206K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy