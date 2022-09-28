NFL betting: Point spread, over/under for Chargers vs. Texans in Week 4

The Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) meet the Houston Texans (0-1-2) in Week 4 of the 2022 regular season.

Here are the betting odds for the matchup, per Tipico Sportsbook:

Moneyline Total Points

Los Angeles Chargers -5.5 -230

O 43.5

-115

Houston Texans +5.5 +190

U 43.5

-105

The Chargers were dominated by the Jaguars last Sunday, 38-10.

Los Angeles went into the game with a recovering Justin Herbert from his rib injury and was missing key players in Keenan Allen, Corey Linsley and J.C. Jackson. But the injury bug bit again, taking out Rashawn Slater, Joey Bosa and Jalen Guyton throughout the contest.

Meanwhile, the Texans are coming off a loss to the Bears, 23-20.

Both teams were neck and neck the entire game, but Houston’s offense stalled in the fourth quarter, leading to Chicago’s comeback. With 1:05 remaining, tied 20 apiece, Davis Mills was intercepted to set up the Bears’ game-winning 30-yard field goal.

The last time the Chargers and Texans met was last season. Houston won, 41-29.

Sunday’s contest will begin at 10:00 a.m. PT and be broadcasted on CBS.