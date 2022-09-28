With Warzone 2 on the horizon, CoD fans have urged Infinity Ward to take cues from games like Rocket League and Valorant and introduce penalties for those who quit mid-game. Warzone 2 finally drops on November 16, and Infinity Ward are introducing plenty of new spins of the battle royale gameplay we know and love. AIs are set to appear on the map for the first time in Strongholds, and even the circle mechanic has been overhauled.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 23 HOURS AGO