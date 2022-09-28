Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Is PUBG a dead game in 2022?
PlayerUnkown’s Battlegrounds, more commonly known as PUBG, launched in 2017 and caused a revolution. The battle royale shooter genre was never the same, and while it wasn’t the first battle royale shooter to make its way into the game market, it brought what other games of the same genre did not.
How to complete Fortnite Quests in Chapter 3 Season 4
We've got the lowdown on beating all of the Fortnite Quests
dexerto.com
Raven sends Warzone players message on final major update before MW2
Raven Software is the primary development team behind Warzone and they sent players a final message with the arrival of the game’s last major update. Warzone launched back in March 2020 and players have enjoyed two years of regular updates and meta-changing balancing patches. Now though, the devs are shifting their focus to the next era of the game with the release of the midseason update for Season 5 Last Stand.
dexerto.com
Popular Modern Warfare AR still has high pick rate in Warzone despite abysmal KD
One of the most popular weapons in Warzone is a once-meta Modern Warfare assault rifle — but players are still using it despite the terrible stats it puts up. Many Warzone players have a lot of nostalgia for former meta weapons, with guns from Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War falling out of favor as the Vanguard weapons became ever more powerful.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
CoD: Warzone Adding New Resurgence Supreme LTM In Season 5 Reloaded Update
Activision announced Call of Duty Season 5: Last Stand's mid-season Reloaded update will arrive to Warzone on September 28, which includes the return of several fan-favorite playlists and a new "supreme" mode for Warzone's Rebirth Island map. Resurgence Supreme is a new respawn mode for Rebirth Island that fills the...
dexerto.com
Best Lienna 57 Warzone loadout: Class setup, Attachments, Perks
The Lienna 57 is a compact LMG that’s highly accurate and you’ll need a meta loadout in Season 5 Reloaded to maximize its damage. Season 5 Reloaded is finally here in Warzone and it marks the end of an era as Raven’s final significant update for the title.
dexerto.com
CoD players want Warzone 2 to introduce quitting penalties
With Warzone 2 on the horizon, CoD fans have urged Infinity Ward to take cues from games like Rocket League and Valorant and introduce penalties for those who quit mid-game. Warzone 2 finally drops on November 16, and Infinity Ward are introducing plenty of new spins of the battle royale gameplay we know and love. AIs are set to appear on the map for the first time in Strongholds, and even the circle mechanic has been overhauled.
dexerto.com
League of Legends will combat third-party software & dodging problem in preseason
The developers behind League of Legends have revealed some changes to ranked queues that could alleviate the problems of dodging. One of the most common complaints from League of Legends players with regards to ranked queues is the prevalence of dodging, or leaving a game lobby right before the match begins.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 Season 1 Battle Pass skins revealed: Cyber Demon Genji, Forest Ranger Cassidy, more
Overwatch 2 is just around the corner all of the Season 2 skins coming in the first battle pass have been revealed. Overwatch 2 finally launches on October 4, but we were fortunate enough to get our hands on the game early. In our Review in progress, we said, “Overwatch 2 is more of the same but with smart changes to its core gameplay.”
dexerto.com
Warzone streamer comes up with absurd idea to replace skill-based matchmaking
Warzone streamer tdawgsmitty proposed a silly idea to replace skill-based matchmaking that he believes might make it easier for the older generation to avoid their younger, more cracked counterparts. There’s a common sentiment in the Call of Duty scene, and Warzone particularly, that younger players are responsible for matches that...
dexerto.com
Blizzard reveals WoW Dragonflight Season 1 details and raid schedule
Blizzard released details surrounding WoW Dragonflight’s Season 1 content including the full raid release schedule and cross-faction raiding. World of Warcraft’s next major expansion, Dragonflight, is only two months away and it seems like Blizzard is setting up for a big return. As such, Blizzard has steadily revealed...
happygamer.com
Some Players In Apex Legends’ Latest Limited-Time Mode LTM, Gun Run, Have Stumbled Onto An Easter Egg Involving The Stuffed Dinosaur Nessie
Some lucky players have been discovering an Easter egg involving Nessie in Gun Run, a new chaotic LTM introduced in Season 14 of Apex Legends. Even if Respawn Entertainment has added a unique heirloom for Loba in this content update for the game, Gun Run, which is part of the Beast of Prey Collection Event, is likely the major attraction.
dexerto.com
Where to find The Driftwood in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4
The Driftwood is a landmark you’ll need to find to complete quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, but it’s not immediately obvious where it is on the map, so we’ve got the location right here. While major POIs like Cloudy Condos and Shifty Shafts often get...
dexerto.com
Call of Duty leaker reveals list of Modern Warfare 2 DMZ missions
A list of missions from the upcoming DMZ mode in Modern Warfare 2 appears to have been leaked, revealing what players can expect from the Escape from Tarkov-inspired mode. The extraction-style game mode was long rumored online but was finally confirmed by Activision at the COD Next event in September.
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect explains why Black Ops 2 was most “complete” CoD game
Dr Disrespect revealed his favorite CoD game, explaining why Black Ops 2 was the “purest” series entry. Modern Warfare 2’s Open Beta performed well numbers-wise but received a mixed reception. Dr Disrespect was very outspoken about the game’s problems. He argued Modern Warfare 2’s “horrific” SBMM makes the game destined to fail.
dexerto.com
Forgotten Cold War AR is still dominant on Warzone’s Rebirth Island
Warzone expert FaZe Booya has showcased a powerful Cold War AR that’s going under the radar in the current meta and is perfect for dominating Rebirth Island. Although Warzone has a huge arsenal of weapons for players to choose from, the meta is primarily made up of Vanguard guns.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 unveils revamped Competitive mode: Skill tiers, SR placements, more
Blizzard has finally unveiled how Competitive is changing in Overwatch 2 with the introduction of new skill tiers and a major adjustment to how placement matches are done. The original Overwatch’s Competitive mode left quite a lot to be desired, but Blizzard is looking to improve upon the experience with a new and improved ladder structure.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go Battle Day Guzma Timed Research tasks & rewards
Pokemon Go Battle Day: Guzma has arrived, and players can earn Guzma-themed avatar items and an Elite Charged TM as rewards for completing the event-exclusive Timed Research tasks. Battle Days are limited-time events that encourage Pokemon Go players to put their best teams together to compete in the Go Battle...
dexerto.com
AX-50 Warzone loadout turns it into Intervention from Modern Warfare 2
With Modern Warfare 2 nostalgia in the air and as strong as ever, you can actually turn the AX-50 into the Intervention in Warzone with a few simple loadout tweaks. As the Call of Duty community is ready to close the book on Vanguard and make the switch over to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, nostalgia has been rife about the original game that was released back in 2009.
dexerto.com
Five players to watch in LoL Worlds 2022 Play-Ins
Not sure which players to keep an eye on in the Play-In stage of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship? Here’s our handy guide to the tournament’s most exciting talents as the event kicks off in Mexico City on September 29. We get it. There are a...
Comments / 0