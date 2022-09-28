Morris Herald-News Week 6 Football Capsules

Morris running back Ashton Yard (24) sprints down the field against L-P last Friday in a 49-7 win. This week, Morris travels to take on fellow unbeaten Richmond-Burton. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Non-conference

Morris (5-0) at Richmond-Burton (5-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About Morris: These two Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Conference powers have surprisingly never met, but both programs have been probably itching for the opportunity to lock horns. Morris has found most of the first half to be something of a breeze, but it took until the second half for Morris to truly separate itself from La Salle-Peru in Week 5. RB Ashton Yard and RB/WR AJ Zweeres are a dynamite offensive 1-2 punch that are unlikely to be constrained for too long.

About the Rockets: The Rockets tend to thrive in showdown games such as these and already have what could easily be classified as a marquee win when it topped Normal Community West in Week 4. The Rockets typically rely on a dominant running game paced by fullback Steven Siegel, but the NCW game proved witness to the fact the Rockets can throw if they need to, as Joe Miller tossed a trio of second-half touchdown passes in the win.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Richmond-Burton

Southwest Prairie Conference

Oswego East (4-1) at Minooka (4-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Minooka 33, Oswego East 10 (2021 fall)

About the Wolves: Oswego East seems to be following a similar blueprint to this week’s opponent, in that it leans on its defensive unit and the offense does just enough to carry them to victory. The Wolves have allowed no more than 20 points to any opponent this year and have allowed two scores or less in four of five. QB Tre Jones has done a solid job of making enough plays to keep the Wolves in the driver’s seat for most of their games, a trend they would like to continue.

About the Indians: Minooka’s Week 1 loss to Bolingbrook seems to have provided a shock to the Indians’ system. Now in the midst of a four-game winning streak, Minooka has shined, particularly on the defensive side of the ball allowing just 14 points over its last three games. The offense has also done a nice job of morphing into what the Indians need on a particular night. QB Gavin Dooley can move the ball through the air, but Minooka needed more of a smash-mouth approach to get past Oswego in Week 5, so that’s exactly what it did behind some hard running from Joey Partridge.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Oswego East

Minookas Gavin Dooley throws a pass during a game against Oswego Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at Minooka High School (Adam Jomant for Shaw Media/Adam Jomant)

Illinois Central Eight Conference

Manteno (1-4) at Coal City (3-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Coal City 42, Manteno 14 (2021 fall)

About the Panthers: Manteno snapped out of a sluggish start to the season with a strong second half against Streator to collect its first win of the year. Sophomore QB Niko Akiyama accounted for nearly 300 yards of total offense, mostly in the second half, while scoring four touchdowns along the way. Prior to the Streator victory, Manteno had been overwhelmed in most of its first four games, having been outscored 182-51.

About the Coalers: Coal City seems to have found its way back to its core beliefs, relying on a strong running game and uncompromising defense to put them in position to win games. RB Landin Benson stacked up nearly 200 yards rushing and two touchdowns in a Week 5 win over Lisle, and after a tough showing against a strong Morris team in Week 1, the Coalers have allowed just 37 points total in its other four games.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Coal City

Vermilion Valley Conference

Seneca 1, Watseka 0 (forfeit)

Last matchup: Seneca 20, Watseka 0 (2019)

About the forfeit: With injuries limiting its personnel, Watseka (1-4) informed Seneca (5-0) it will forfeit this conference game. With homecoming scheduled for this weekend, though, the Fighting Irish are looking for an opponent to replace Watseka.