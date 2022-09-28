ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, IL

Morris Herald-News Week 6 Football Capsules

By Steve Soucie
Morris Daily Herald
Morris Daily Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gtydc_0iDvyBCu00
Morris running back Ashton Yard (24) sprints down the field against L-P last Friday in a 49-7 win. This week, Morris travels to take on fellow unbeaten Richmond-Burton. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Non-conference

Morris (5-0) at Richmond-Burton (5-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About Morris: These two Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Conference powers have surprisingly never met, but both programs have been probably itching for the opportunity to lock horns. Morris has found most of the first half to be something of a breeze, but it took until the second half for Morris to truly separate itself from La Salle-Peru in Week 5. RB Ashton Yard and RB/WR AJ Zweeres are a dynamite offensive 1-2 punch that are unlikely to be constrained for too long.

About the Rockets: The Rockets tend to thrive in showdown games such as these and already have what could easily be classified as a marquee win when it topped Normal Community West in Week 4. The Rockets typically rely on a dominant running game paced by fullback Steven Siegel, but the NCW game proved witness to the fact the Rockets can throw if they need to, as Joe Miller tossed a trio of second-half touchdown passes in the win.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Richmond-Burton

Southwest Prairie Conference

Oswego East (4-1) at Minooka (4-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Minooka 33, Oswego East 10 (2021 fall)

About the Wolves: Oswego East seems to be following a similar blueprint to this week’s opponent, in that it leans on its defensive unit and the offense does just enough to carry them to victory. The Wolves have allowed no more than 20 points to any opponent this year and have allowed two scores or less in four of five. QB Tre Jones has done a solid job of making enough plays to keep the Wolves in the driver’s seat for most of their games, a trend they would like to continue.

About the Indians: Minooka’s Week 1 loss to Bolingbrook seems to have provided a shock to the Indians’ system. Now in the midst of a four-game winning streak, Minooka has shined, particularly on the defensive side of the ball allowing just 14 points over its last three games. The offense has also done a nice job of morphing into what the Indians need on a particular night. QB Gavin Dooley can move the ball through the air, but Minooka needed more of a smash-mouth approach to get past Oswego in Week 5, so that’s exactly what it did behind some hard running from Joey Partridge.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Oswego East

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bqS3f_0iDvyBCu00
Minookas Gavin Dooley throws a pass during a game against Oswego Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at Minooka High School (Adam Jomant for Shaw Media/Adam Jomant)

Illinois Central Eight Conference

Manteno (1-4) at Coal City (3-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Coal City 42, Manteno 14 (2021 fall)

About the Panthers: Manteno snapped out of a sluggish start to the season with a strong second half against Streator to collect its first win of the year. Sophomore QB Niko Akiyama accounted for nearly 300 yards of total offense, mostly in the second half, while scoring four touchdowns along the way. Prior to the Streator victory, Manteno had been overwhelmed in most of its first four games, having been outscored 182-51.

About the Coalers: Coal City seems to have found its way back to its core beliefs, relying on a strong running game and uncompromising defense to put them in position to win games. RB Landin Benson stacked up nearly 200 yards rushing and two touchdowns in a Week 5 win over Lisle, and after a tough showing against a strong Morris team in Week 1, the Coalers have allowed just 37 points total in its other four games.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Coal City

Vermilion Valley Conference

Seneca 1, Watseka 0 (forfeit)

Last matchup: Seneca 20, Watseka 0 (2019)

About the forfeit: With injuries limiting its personnel, Watseka (1-4) informed Seneca (5-0) it will forfeit this conference game. With homecoming scheduled for this weekend, though, the Fighting Irish are looking for an opponent to replace Watseka.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Suspicious visitor sought tours of Aurora, Oswego and Plainfield schools

CHICAGO (CBS) – Parents and staff breathed a sigh of relief after a scare at several southwest suburban schools.Administrators in Aurora, Oswego, and Plainfield sounded the alarm to police after someone showed up and asked about getting a tour of the grounds.That person never got access to any school building.Detectives from Aurora spoke to that individual and determined there's no threat to the public.
PLAINFIELD, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Forest Preserves stocking thousands of trout

The Forest Preserves of Cook County’s 2022 fall inland trout fishing season will open at sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Axehead Lake in Park Ridge, Belleau Lake in Des Plaines, Busse Reservoir-North Pool in Elk Grove Village, Sag Quarry-East in Lemont, Horsetail Lake in Palos Park and Green Lake in Calumet City.
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seneca, IL
City
Morris, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Coal City, IL
Local
Illinois Football
City
Bolingbrook, IL
City
Manteno, IL
Morris, IL
Sports
City
Lisle, IL
starvedrock.media

La Salle and Peru Police Search for Streamer Suspects

Was it a case of trying to help out, or are there streamer thieves on the loose?. The Police Departments in both La Salle and Peru are investigating Thursday night's disappearance of green and red streamers from their downtown areas. The decorations were to stay up longer in celebration of L-P High School's homecoming weekend, and, assuming a bit of color adjustment, for the St. Bede homecoming parade in Peru today.
PERU, IL
Forest Park Review

Nancy Wilson, 74

Nancy Jane Wilson of Forest Park died on Sept. 10, 2022 after a short illness. Born on Oct. 24, 1947 to Clifford and Gwynedd Wilson, she overcame many obstacles. She was born premature with cerebral palsy and was not expected to survive past 13 years. Unable to walk until she was 4, she wore leg braces as a child and again later in life, using a walker and then a wheelchair as she lost mobility.
FOREST PARK, IL
NBC Chicago

Suburban Haunted House Ranked 3rd-Best in Country

A haunted house in the southwest suburbs preparing to open for the 2022 season was recently ranked third on a list of the Top 13 haunted houses in the country by Hauntworld. HellsGate in Lockport, ranked as the third-best scare in the nation, takes advantage of its nature-filled setting, offering an adventure deep in the woods with haunted trails, zombie cemeteries and hidden passages throughout the mansion.
LOCKPORT, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tre Jones
fox32chicago.com

Two Illinois cities make list of best places to live in the U.S.

CHICAGO - A Chicago neighborhood and a western suburb have made the list of best places to live in the United States in 2022-2023, according to a new report. Digital platform Money released the rankings Thursday, revealing the top 50 places to live in the U.S. based on the most employment opportunities, racial, economic and cultural diversity, and management of cost of living in today's markets factoring in inflation.
CHICAGO, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

The Illinois Town Was Just Named The Best For Pumpkin Picking

Pumpkin picking is just one of those activities you do as a family this time of year, and one pumpkin patch in Illinois was just named one of the best to visit. Nothing says October is better than going to a pumpkin patch and finding that perfect pumpkin. The Sonny Acres Farm, located West of Chicago, was just named the best place to find that perfect pumpkin. Reader's Digest came out with a list of the top places for pumpkin picking and there is plenty of reasons why Sonny Acres Farm was chosen as the best for Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capsules#Wolves#American Football#La Salle Peru#Rb Wr#Rockets#Ncw
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Merrillville, IN

As one of the biggest hubs of Northwest Indiana, historic Merrillville has a lot to offer. From the Deep River Waterpark to the Shrine of Christ’s Passion, Merrillville is known for its attractions and welcoming atmosphere. The town is also known for its great eats, which is why so...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Comings & Goings: Butera closing Frankfort supermarket

Elgin-based Butera Finer Foods, which reacquired its former supermarket at 20825 S. LaGrange Road in Frankfort in 2018, announced the store would be closing sometime in October. The family-owned Butera chain took over the former Walt’s Food Center on Nov. 11, 2018, and christened the store a Butera Fruit Market....
FRANKFORT, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Man Arrested in Georgia in Connection to July Murder

An 18-year-old Joliet man was arrested in Georgia on Tuesday morning in connection with a fatal shooting last July. Marquis Johnson was taken into custody at a home in Linthonia, Georgia by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on three counts of First Degree Murder in connection to the homicide of Jaron Lymon on July 31st of 2022.
JOLIET, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
townandtourist.com

20 BEST Restaurants in Schaumburg, IL (Pizza, Sausage, And Even More!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Schaumburg is touted as being one of the best places to visit in Illinois. It boasts an impressive collection of cultural activities, shops, and restaurants, as well as a rich history. For many, the town is a food lover’s paradise, and when in Illinois, you’ll find some of the best restaurants in Schaumburg.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
WSPY NEWS

Taste of Sandwich returning Wednesday

The Taste of Sandwich is returning to downtown Sandwich Wednesday. The event features various businesses and organizations showcasing and celebrating Sandwich in the downtown area. Tickets for the event, which includes bite size food and treats from the various organizations are $7. The event runs from 5:30 to 7 at Railroad and Main streets.
SANDWICH, IL
Morris Daily Herald

Morris Daily Herald

Morris, IL
251
Followers
50
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Morris Daily Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy