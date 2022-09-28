ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experts Say There’s ‘No Longer Hope’ for Endangered Mother Whale Tangled in Fishing Gear

Scientists believe that a North Atlantic right whale currently entangled in fishing gear for the fifth time is “all but certain” to die. According to a Sept. 22 press release from the New England Aquarium, Snow Cone, the whale, is trapped in “heavy” fishing gear for at least her fifth time. On September 21st, the aquarium’s aerial survey team discovered the tangled whale when flying south of Nantucket, Massachusetts.
