Read full article on original website
Related
3 Amazing Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa.
This Iowa License Plate Is Easy To Buy But Rare To Find
Back in 2017, three new Iowa plate designs were made and citizens of Iowa voted on which one would be the new plate. As we know, the current City and Country Reboot design (top left) won, with its city/farm design along the top and green grass along the bottom. However, there was a very close second-place winner.
'We could not ask for anything better' | Early corn harvests promise record yields, but it's not time to relax
MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa — Despite a cold and rainy spring, early corn harvests are showing some of the best yields in recent memory. But local farmers say with rising input costs, not even a banner crop leaves much room to relax. The first early corn crops began coming out...
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation relating to the transportation of grain, fertilizer, and manure. The proclamation, which goes into effect immediately, allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas), and manure (dry and liquid) to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of the proclamation (through October 30th, 2022).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
State of Iowa Named Most Data Driven Government in the U.S.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Center for Digital Government is naming Iowa the most Data Driven Government in the country. "This award shows that the investments the State of Iowa made in Information Technology are yielding real results for Iowans," says Iowa Chief Information Officer Dr. Matt Behrens in a press release. "We feel this demonstrates the comprehensive way we are innovating and improving information technology in Iowa."
KCRG.com
Amana Colonies kicks off Iowa’s oldest Oktoberfest
AMANA, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s oldest Oktoberfest kicks off in the Amana Colonies on Friday. This year marks the event’s 57th year in Amana. Gates open at 11 a.m. and the festivities kick off at 11:30 a.m. There will be a keg tapping and live bands on the...
WOWT
Kill on Sight: Why you’re being asked to stomp out the spotted lanternfly
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Step on it, squash it, spray it, whatever you have to do to kill it. That’s what entomologists and farmers are asking you to do when it comes to eradicating the hugely invasive spotted lanternfly. The insect is notorious for sucking the life out of...
KCRG.com
Iowan in Florida finds himself in path of Hurricane Ian
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowan working in Florida is finding himself in the path of Hurricane Ian. KCCI reports Tim Krachenfels lives in West Des Moines, but his job as a building consultant takes him around the country. His job is to assess damage after storms roll through,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stately Manor Near Cedar Rapids, Iowa Haunted By a Ghost Called ‘The Joker’
A former asylum near Cedar Rapids, Iowa is said to be haunted by the spirits of former residents. The Des Moines Register recently outlined nine of the creepiest Iowa ghost stories, and one of them was especially interesting to me. It's titled, 'The Joker,' and here's what the article says:
premierguitar.com
Fare Thee Well, Friends!
It’s crazy how 13 years fly by. When I applied for the editor-in-chief position at Premier Guitar, it was the 2009 holiday season and I was only peripherally aware of the fledgling Iowa-based outfit. Having spent the previous decade working both full-time and as a freelancer for the industry’s biggest guitar magazines, long the power players dominating from the coasts, I could see PG was poised—with help from the singularly awesome team we built—to take the guitar universe by storm. And I was right. Over the ensuing years, long-timers and new hires alike worked side by side to elevate PG to the best in the business, hands down.
Iowa Doctors Don’t Want You To Forget About Getting This Shot
Since the year 2020, most times when you heard about needing to get a shot, it was related to covid or the covid vaccine. Add on the covid vaccine boosters, other shots have taken somewhat of a backseat. Iowa's Nurse Association of Johnson County as well as Iowa City Hospice want to remind you to not forget about getting a flu shot.
KCRG.com
i9 Fact Checker: Governor’s Ad ignores past stance on school shutdowns during COVID-19
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Kim Reynold’s (R) first political television advertisement makes a comparison between the policies coming out of Washington D.C. and Des Moines. Source: Kim Reynolds for Iowa. The ad from her reelection campaign highlights the governor’s legislative accomplishments in office compared to policies from...
RELATED PEOPLE
Iowa, If Your House Smells Like Ammonia, Get Out Immediately
What is ammonia? Ammonia is a colorless gas, but this is not a warning about a gas leak in your home. Ammonia has a strong odor that smells like urine or sweat. Ammonia occurs naturally in water, soil, and the air, and is also found naturally in plants, animals, and the human body.
If I Get One More Scam Call Or Text In Iowa I’m Going To LOSE IT
Today I got a text from my bank... wait no I didn't! I don't have an account with Green state bank. That's how these texts get us. They are alarming and hoping to catch us off guard. It's sad that we always have to have our guard up, but with...
This Wisconsin Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the Entire Country
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Wisconsin is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Mashed. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and La Crosse's North Country Steak Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
Op-Ed: Once again, Gov. Reynolds proves that conservative budgeting pays off
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that Iowa’s budget will end fiscal 2022 with a $1.91 billion surplus. That follows fiscal 2021's $1.24 billion surplus. Iowa’s budget is in healthy condition because of prudent budgeting and fiscal conservative policies. Gov. Reynolds and the legislature are demonstrating that conservative fiscal policies work to create a strong economy and a healthy financial foundation.
KELOLAND TV
Will it snow in South Dakota this October?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The leaves have just started fading into oranges, reds and yellows and many people have already started wondering: When will it snow?. First, let’s look at when temperatures across the area will cool down. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens explained Hurricane Ian is currently slowing down weather patterns, which in turn is stalling rain patterns.
A New BBQ Place is Opening Soon in Cedar Rapids
NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids will soon be home to a new food vendor! CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is preparing to start serving up BBQ to hungry Eastern Iowans. CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is owned by Greg Stoll, who was also the owner of Skippy’s Custom Tile for 22-years. He told me he that he installed tile in the Cedar Rapids area until his body couldn’t do it anymore, and he's been trying to figure out what he wants to do next for the past three years. Greg and his family have been co-hosting neighborhood BBQs with their friends for around 20 years, trying out different recipes and styles, and now he's finally ready to bring some of his recipes to the public! He said, "my daughter Lily and I always thought we would like to have a restaurant together someday, so I hope that once she is done with high school and college she can come in and help me build this into something we can love for a long time."
Take the Family on a Haunted Train & Trolley Ride in Eastern Iowa
Eastern and Central Iowa are home to a bunch of cool haunted houses and attractions, but did you know there's also a haunted trolley?. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we have some details on Midwest Haunted Rails, "Southeast Iowa's family-friendly Halloween event." The attraction is located at McMillan Park on South Walnut Street in Mount Pleasant, in partnership with the Midwest Old Threshers and Midwest Central Railroad. It's been in operation since 1998!
Cedar Falls ‘The Voice’ Star Has To Cancel Florida Wedding
A beautiful milestone for a Cedar Falls native turned singing competition favorite has been postponed due to a natural disaster of epic proportions. Hurricane Ian is devastating the Southwest corner of the United States. An initial hurricane warning went out for the entire coast of South Carolina on Thursday, according to reports.
Comments / 1