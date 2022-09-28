ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monona, IA

Cresco Times

Kellow House Museum suffers damage

CRESCO - The Kellow House Museum holds an ice cream social every year during the celebration of the Norman Borlaug Harvest Fest, but this year things got a little more exciting than usual. With a turnout of around 50 people — one of their best — the social was just winding down when a corner portion of the parlor’s plaster ceiling collapsed with a bang.
CRESCO, IA
KCRG.com

Winneshiek County man wants $1 million bond reduced; state resists

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A Winneshiek County man has motioned to lower his bond after being charged with murder. A criminal complaint shows 43-year-old Aaron Whittles from Decorah stated he fatally shot Lawrence Whittle with a firearm and that it had happened on March 17th in the 2600 block of Sand Rock Road, north of Freeport.
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA
K92.3

Firefighters Put Out Combine Fire In Northeast Iowa Field

Harvest is underway which means not only will there be more heavy machinery moving around the roadways, but there is an increased chance of field fires as well. Tuesday afternoon the Sumner Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call for a combine fire. Firefighters arrived at the call in a field at 2962 185th St to find a combine that was partly engulfed in flames.
SUMNER, IA
Q107.5

Dubuque Airport Proposes $1 Million Plan to Land Bargain Airline

How much are you willing to pay for a plane ticket these days? $300 to $600 is typical and reasonable enough. But how about $1 million?. So the Dubuque Regional Airport and Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce pitched to the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors the idea of putting up $1 million to land an entire airline. While that price may seem sky-high, keep reading for the fine print details.
DUBUQUE, IA
guttenbergpress.com

Robert 'Bob' Rodenberg

Robert “Bob” Rodenberg, age 66, of Garnavillo, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. He was born on March 15, 1956, in Guttenberg, the son of LeVerl and Ilo (Nuehring) Rodenberg. Bob graduated from Garnavillo Community Schools in 1974 and received a bachelors of arts in aviation from the University of Dubuque in 1979.
GARNAVILLO, IA
High School Football PRO

Dubuque, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Davenport West High School football team will have a game with Dubuque Senior High School on September 30, 2022, 15:00:00.
DAVENPORT, IA
98.1 KHAK

Longtime Eastern Iowa Restaurant Closing After 70 Years

Another longtime Eastern Iowa restaurant is being forced to close its doors due to the ongoing worker shortage that continues to plague the entire industry. KWWL reports that Pusateri's, an American and Italian restaurant located on Central Avenue in Dubuque, is closing up shop due to the ongoing worker shortage. The restaurant has been in Dubuque for over 70 years. They shared the tough news via the restaurant's Facebook page.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Law enforcement launches project to crack down on speeding as Dubuque mourns lives lost

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The extra speed, the decreased time it takes you to get from point A to point B, is not worth the loss of life. That’s the message law enforcement wants to get out to people everywhere, but especially in Dubuque County. That’s why they are taking this week to increase patrol and are putting an emphasis on speeding citations and warnings.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Man arrested after alleged Dubuque Dunkin’ Donuts armed robbery

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was arrested in Maquoketa after police alled that he robbed a Dubuque Dunkin’ Donuts while displaying a gun on Thursday morning. At around 5:14 a.m., Dubuque Police said that they were sent to a report of an armed robbery at the Dunkin’ location at 2660 Dodge Street. The person allegedly involved was described as a white male that entered the store, showed a handgun, and then demanded money. He then fled the store in a red Chrysler 200 with an undisclosed sum, according to police.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Brief Chase In Peosta After Attempted Vehicle Stop

Authorities say a driver led police on a brief pursuit Monday in Peosta. 30 year old Alonzo Henderson of Peosta was arrested around 10:40 p.m. Monday on charges of eluding and driving while barred. A report states that a Peosta police officer attempted to stop Henderson’s vehicle for an equipment violation on Burds Road. The vehicle fled and traveled south through the roundabout on Peosta Street and into the Fareway Foods parking lot. The vehicle returned to Burds Road and onto Lezlie Drive where Henderson stopped and was arrested.
PEOSTA, IA
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Lansing man arrested for OWI with four children in vehicle

OSSEO, Wis. (WKBT) — Wisconsin State Troopers arrested a man from Lansing, Iowa for an OWI Thursday night. Authorities said Troopers from the Eau Claire post stopped 39-year-old Jeffery Presley for going 90 MPH in a 70 MPH zone on I-94. Troopers searched Presley’s vehicle after they said they noticed a heavy odor of intoxicants. They found multiple items of THC. After a field sobriety test, troopers arrested Presley for OWI first offense. There were four children, all under the age of 16, in the vehicle.
LANSING, IA

