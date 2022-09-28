DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was arrested in Maquoketa after police alled that he robbed a Dubuque Dunkin’ Donuts while displaying a gun on Thursday morning. At around 5:14 a.m., Dubuque Police said that they were sent to a report of an armed robbery at the Dunkin’ location at 2660 Dodge Street. The person allegedly involved was described as a white male that entered the store, showed a handgun, and then demanded money. He then fled the store in a red Chrysler 200 with an undisclosed sum, according to police.

