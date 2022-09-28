ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volga, IA

98.1 KHAK

A New BBQ Place is Opening Soon in Cedar Rapids

NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids will soon be home to a new food vendor! CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is preparing to start serving up BBQ to hungry Eastern Iowans. CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is owned by Greg Stoll, who was also the owner of Skippy’s Custom Tile for 22-years. He told me he that he installed tile in the Cedar Rapids area until his body couldn’t do it anymore, and he's been trying to figure out what he wants to do next for the past three years. Greg and his family have been co-hosting neighborhood BBQs with their friends for around 20 years, trying out different recipes and styles, and now he's finally ready to bring some of his recipes to the public! He said, "my daughter Lily and I always thought we would like to have a restaurant together someday, so I hope that once she is done with high school and college she can come in and help me build this into something we can love for a long time."
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Falls ‘The Voice’ Star Has To Cancel Florida Wedding

A beautiful milestone for a Cedar Falls native turned singing competition favorite has been postponed due to a natural disaster of epic proportions. Hurricane Ian is devastating the southeast portion of the United States. Approximately 2.5 million Floridians are under evacuation orders, according to ABC News. Hurricane Ian thrashed the state of Florida on Wednesday and Wednesday night as it slowly made its way north.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Volga, IA
guttenbergpress.com

Marie (Gurskey) Muehlbauer January 16, 1937 - September 12, 2022

Marie (Gurskey) Muehlbauer, 85 of Lake Havasu City AZ., formally of Prairie du Chien, passed away peacefully Sept 12, 2022 with her loving daughter Carole by her side. She was born in Merrill Jan. 16, 1937 the daughter of Peter and Grace Gurskey. Marie married her loving husband, Marvin Muehlbauer in Merrill on June 23, 1956. Together they owned and operated CarQuest Auto Parts of Prairie du Chien for 25+ years. Marie was a proud, lifelong member of the Lions Club International. In the early days, she served as an eye-runner, helping to transport organs for implantation to those in need from PDC to Madison. In 2007, she was awarded the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award. This award is the highest honor of recognition to acknowledge, an individual's dedication to humanitarian service by the Lions Club International Foundation. She was the secretary of the local chapter of Lions Club for many years and loved helping out with the Lake Havasu City's Balloon Fest every year. In Marie's spare time she loved working in her rose and gladiolas garden and taking great pride in the large blooms she produced yearly. She had a love of reading, Danielle Steel being her favorite, knitting, and crocheting. She spent countless hours volunteering at her local church doing whatever needed to be done. Most of all she loved collecting snowman and angels throughout the years. Her snowman collection reached over 5,000 from all over the US, in all shape and colors. Along with her snowman collection she had 700 angels that she treasured as well.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI
guttenbergpress.com

Robert 'Bob' Rodenberg

Robert “Bob” Rodenberg, age 66, of Garnavillo, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. He was born on March 15, 1956, in Guttenberg, the son of LeVerl and Ilo (Nuehring) Rodenberg. Bob graduated from Garnavillo Community Schools in 1974 and received a bachelors of arts in aviation from the University of Dubuque in 1979.
GARNAVILLO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Multiple crashes on I-380 Friday afternoon

Multiple crashes happened Friday afternoon along Interstate 380 between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. The crashes impacted northbound traffic near the Wilson Avenue exit in Cedar Rapids and near the Swisher exit in Johnson County. According to Iowa 511, both shoulders are blocked near Swisher heading north due to a...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

Firefighters Put Out Combine Fire In Northeast Iowa Field

Harvest is underway which means not only will there be more heavy machinery moving around the roadways, but there is an increased chance of field fires as well. Tuesday afternoon the Sumner Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call for a combine fire. Firefighters arrived at the call in a field at 2962 185th St to find a combine that was partly engulfed in flames.
SUMNER, IA
guttenbergpress.com

Prairie wins Homecoming game

Prairie’s Kurt Wall begins a 46-yard touchdown run against visiting River Valley in Prairie’s Homecoming game Friday night. (Photos by Ted Pennekamp)
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI
KCRG.com

Ransomware attack at Linn-Mar School District: What we know now

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The FBI were involved with the computer breach the Linn-Mar School District experienced... and we’re learning more from a records request. This was the second district that experienced network interruptions that have now been revealed to be ransomware attacks. In a records request to the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
guttenbergpress.com

John J. Gillitzer May 16, 1933 - September 24, 2022

John J. Gillitzer, 89 of Prairie du Chien passed away Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Bluff Haven in Prairie du Chien. He was born May 16, 1933, the son of Aloysius and Anna (McNamara) Gillitzer. John married Norma Check on April 30, 1956, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Prairie du Chien. He worked at General Motors in Janesville before going to work on the farm in rural Prairie du Chien in 1959. He also worked at the FS fertilizer plant and as a welder for Bituma for several years. John was an active member of the Rural Bridgeport and Prairie du Chien Fire Department for 55 years and served as fire chief for the last 23 years of his career with the department. He was also an officer of the County Fire Association. John hosted the Crawford County Dairy Breakfast twice and was very active in his community. He won numerous awards for this service including the Century Farm Award, State Corn Picking Champion, Crawford County Conservation Award, and the State Eagle Fire Fighter Award. He enjoyed coon hunting, playing cards, watching baseball, welding, and telling good stories about growing up. John was a great whistler; you always knew where he was by the sound of his whistle. John’s wife, Norma, preceded him in death on April 10, 2022.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI
KCRG.com

Man wanted on 12 outstanding warrants arrested in Anamosa

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - U.S. Marshals with the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force said they arrested a man wanted on one federal warrant and 11 local warrants on Wednesday in Anamosa. Officials said 29-year-old Gabriel De Trace Taylor was wanted by the FBI for possession of a firearm by a...
ANAMOSA, IA

