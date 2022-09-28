Read full article on original website
'Jeopardy!' winner Amy Schneider marries Genevieve Davis
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Jeopardy! winner Amy Schneider is a married woman. The former game show champion married Genevieve Davis at an intimate wedding in May. Schneider shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a photo from her nuptials. "Genevieve and I are delighted to announce that on Monday, May...
BET
‘Chicago Med’ Star Marlyne Barrett Shares Cancer Diagnosis
“This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon,” Bailey captioned her Instagram post. “There’s people out there who just care because they understand what you’re going through,” the rapper said in an interview with Hot 97. “If you were to ask yourself who the...
tvinsider.com
‘Blue Bloods’ Season 13 Premiere Sneak Peek: Jamie Is Tired of Being ‘the Quiet One’ (VIDEO)
In the Blue Bloods Season 13 premiere, Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) gets to see a new side to her brother Jamie (Will Estes) — one that reminds her of another member of the family — and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek. In “Keeping the Faith,” airing...
‘The Young And The Restless’ Launching Showcast For 50th Anniversary
EXCLUSIVE: To help celebrate its 50th season, The Young and the Restless is launching an audio-only showcast. It will debut Sept. 30, just as the Emmy Award-winning series kicks off its 50th season on CBS. The showcast of the sudsy drama will go live on weekdays and can be accessed on all major podcast platforms. The Young and the Restless will be the first and only network soap with a showcast, giving daytime fans an unprecedented method to access their beloved stories. The showcast is a modern take on the origins of soap operas on American radio that captivated at-home audiences back...
tvinsider.com
‘Gold Rush’ Season 13 Sneak Peek: Sacrifice, Success — and a Bear?! (VIDEO)
It’s a “do or die” season on Gold Rush, returning on Friday, September 30 on Discovery (and streaming the same day on discovery+), and TV Insider has an exclusive first look. Will “miracles happen” in Season 13? The trailer offers a look at the ups and downs...
‘Jeopardy!’: 1 Contestant Broke the Most Sacred Rule and Had His Prize Winnings Revoked
'Jeopardy!' contestants generally follow the show's most important rule, but 1 contestant had his prize winnings revoked after trying to get away with breaking it.
TMZ.com
'Jeopardy!' Champ Amy Schneider Announces Marriage to Partner
Amy Schneider's going from winning "Jeopardy!" to just flat out winning in life -- the historic TV champ says she's hitched, and she actually did it on the Q.T. quite a while ago. Amy revealed her marriage news on her social media, where she announced ... "Genevieve Davis and I...
Teen Devastated After She Planned a Party Assuming She Would Win Homecoming Queen
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was homecoming, and I along with three other girls was nominated for homecoming queen. I didn't really put too much thought into it. I thought it would be cool to win, but I was fine if I didn't. I actually didn't think that I had a chance because I assumed the whole thing would be rigged.
‘Chicago Med’: Two Major Stars Exit in Season Premiere, While Another Returns
Chicago Med had viewers so emotional during its Wednesday season eight premiere. Two characters left. Another one returned. Fans were upset, then happy. Guy Lockard was the biggest name to depart Chicago Med. He played Dr. Dylan Scott, the character with the rich back story. He was the local son who started as a policeman, just like his father. But he gave up that life to become a pediatrician. Lockard joined Chicago Med for the premiere of season seven.
'Chicago Med' Star Marlyne Barrett Reveals She Has Uterine and Ovarian Cancer: 'I'm Holding Onto Faith'
Her character on Chicago Med battled cancer — now actress Marlyne Barrett faces the diagnosis herself and is taking it "one day at a time" Fans of Chicago Med's Marlyne Barrett will recall emotional scenes the actress filmed in 2019 when her character, charge nurse Maggie Lockwood, was battling breast cancer. Yet what the star hasn't revealed until now is that she has been quietly facing cancer herself, ever since doctors discovered a football-sized tumor on her uterus and left ovary in July. "I'm an extremely private person, but I felt a...
tvinsider.com
‘Ghosts’: Sam Enlists the Spirits of Woodstone B&B in ‘Spies’ (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts Season 2, Episode 1, “Spies.”]. Ghosts is back! The spirits and livi of Woodstone B&B are beginning a new chapter following Season 1’s cliffhanger ending and it’s as delightful as ever. After opening the doors for their first...
Chelsea Clinton Looks Chic in Gold Sandals & Red Silk Jumpsuit at Variety’s Power of Women 2022 Event
Chelsea Clinton was sharply suited for Variety‘s Fall 2022 Power of Women event. Held in Beverly Hills, the occasion honored the accomplishments of numerous women across different fields. Clinton arrived with her mother, Hillary, as well as actress Sandra Oh, in a deep red jumpsuit. The wine-hued ensemble featured a folded sleeveless bodice and silky texture, complete with long pleated trousers. Clinton finished her tonal ensemble with a delicate gold necklace with small pendant accents. She also accented her outfit with a pair of metallic gold sandals; though the open-toed pair wasn’t fully visible, they did appear to feature squared toes...
getnews.info
American Bully Dog With Split-Face Graces the Spotlight
Swagkennel’s unique American split-faced bully dog continues to top the chart of the world’s most famous dog after more than two years. It’s been more than two years since the famous American Black Merle Bully was brought to life, yet he keeps making the headlines. Phantom, the split-faced American Bully dog was born into the Swagkennels family after mating one of the biggest lilac TRI males on earth, Mr Heisenberg and, the beautiful Merle American Bully, Sydney, in 2020.
tvinsider.com
Hummingbird Reveals Which Bandmate He Thinks Would Win ‘The Masked Singer’
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 6 Episode 2 “Vegas Night.”]. Unfortunately, it was “Bye Bye Bye” after only one performance for Hummingbird (couldn’t resist) on The Masked Singer. “Vegas Night” opened up with his unmasking, after he was eliminated...
tvinsider.com
‘Reservation Dogs’ Star Lane Factor on Cheese’s Prayer for Daniel & California Dreams
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Reservation Dogs Season 2, Episode 1o, “I Still Believe.”]. Reservation Dogs has wrapped up its second season, and while the installment, “I Still Believe,” closed one chapter, it began another as the FX series looks ahead to Season 3.
tvinsider.com
‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin’: See Adam Devine, Jameela Jamil & More in Peacock Series (PHOTOS)
Bumper’s (Adam Devine) ready to have some fun — and reach stardom — in Berlin in the upcoming new Peacock series. Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, with all six episodes dropping on Wednesday, November 23, takes place several years after we last saw Bumper Allen in the film. He moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin and sets his sights on the national German Unity Day concert.
tvinsider.com
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Neal McDonough, D.B. Woodside & Amanda Schull Join Season 4
The upcoming season of 9-1-1: Lone Star will have three new characters to create conflict and drama, as Neal McDonough, D.B. Woodside, and Amanda Schull are all set to join the Fox series as recurring characters. McDonough made an appearance last season as Sgt. Ty O’Brien, the sergeant who massively...
In Style
How the Stars Aligned for Angel City Football Club, the Women's Soccer Team With Hollywood's Biggest Names Behind It
A very, very famous movie claims that everyone comes to Los Angeles with a dream — and it makes sense that a film, something so synonymous with the city, would make such a bold statement. In a place where big dreams are the norm, and the impossible materializes on the silver screen every day, it's tough to imagine anything that can't happen with a little hard work and perseverance. For Angel City Football Club, it took a list of Hollywood heavyweights to help make that dream come true — and from the fans cheering in the stands to the little girls kicking soccer balls in the parking lots around Banc of California Stadium before every game, it seems that the dream of having a National Women's Soccer League team in L.A. was something just about everyone wanted to come true.
tvinsider.com
‘Interview With the Vampire’: Jacob Anderson & Sam Reid Break Down the Dark Gift Scene (VIDEO)
Sundays on AMC are getting much more supernatural. Interview With the Vampire sinks its fangs into AMC and AMC+ on October 2, right after the final premiere of The Walking Dead. Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones) and Sam Reid (The Newsreader) take on Anne Rice‘s iconic characters Louis de Pointe...
tvinsider.com
‘American Horror Story’: FX Sets ‘NYC’ Season, Announces Cast & Premiere
FX is setting its next chapter of American Horror Story, confirming that Season 11 will officially be titled AHS: NYC. And fans won’t have to wait long for the show’s premiere as AHS: NYC is set to arrive Wednesday, October 19 at 10/9c on FX with each episode streaming next day on Hulu. The 10-episode season will debut with the first two episodes on premiere day followed by two episodes per week each subsequent Wednesday.
