ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

'Jeopardy!' winner Amy Schneider marries Genevieve Davis

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Jeopardy! winner Amy Schneider is a married woman. The former game show champion married Genevieve Davis at an intimate wedding in May. Schneider shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a photo from her nuptials. "Genevieve and I are delighted to announce that on Monday, May...
RELATIONSHIPS
BET

‘Chicago Med’ Star Marlyne Barrett Shares Cancer Diagnosis

“This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon,” Bailey captioned her Instagram post. “There’s people out there who just care because they understand what you’re going through,” the rapper said in an interview with Hot 97. “If you were to ask yourself who the...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘The Young And The Restless’ Launching Showcast For 50th Anniversary

EXCLUSIVE: To help celebrate its 50th season, The Young and the Restless is launching an audio-only showcast. It will debut Sept. 30, just as the Emmy Award-winning series kicks off its 50th season on CBS. The showcast of the sudsy drama will go live on weekdays and can be accessed on all major podcast platforms. The Young and the Restless will be the first and only network soap with a showcast, giving daytime fans an unprecedented method to access their beloved stories. The showcast is a modern take on the origins of soap operas on American radio that captivated at-home audiences back...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Dance#Jamaica#Brooklyn#The Amazing Race#Cheerleading#Cbs
Briana B.

Teen Devastated After She Planned a Party Assuming She Would Win Homecoming Queen

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was homecoming, and I along with three other girls was nominated for homecoming queen. I didn't really put too much thought into it. I thought it would be cool to win, but I was fine if I didn't. I actually didn't think that I had a chance because I assumed the whole thing would be rigged.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: Two Major Stars Exit in Season Premiere, While Another Returns

Chicago Med had viewers so emotional during its Wednesday season eight premiere. Two characters left. Another one returned. Fans were upset, then happy. Guy Lockard was the biggest name to depart Chicago Med. He played Dr. Dylan Scott, the character with the rich back story. He was the local son who started as a policeman, just like his father. But he gave up that life to become a pediatrician. Lockard joined Chicago Med for the premiere of season seven.
TV SERIES
People

'Chicago Med' Star Marlyne Barrett Reveals She Has Uterine and Ovarian Cancer: 'I'm Holding Onto Faith'

Her character on Chicago Med battled cancer — now actress Marlyne Barrett faces the diagnosis herself and is taking it "one day at a time" Fans of Chicago Med's Marlyne Barrett will recall emotional scenes the actress filmed in 2019 when her character, charge nurse Maggie Lockwood, was battling breast cancer. Yet what the star hasn't revealed until now is that she has been quietly facing cancer herself, ever since doctors discovered a football-sized tumor on her uterus and left ovary in July.  "I'm an extremely private person, but I felt a...
CANCER
Footwear News

Chelsea Clinton Looks Chic in Gold Sandals & Red Silk Jumpsuit at Variety’s Power of Women 2022 Event

Chelsea Clinton was sharply suited for Variety‘s Fall 2022 Power of Women event. Held in Beverly Hills, the occasion honored the accomplishments of numerous women across different fields. Clinton arrived with her mother, Hillary, as well as actress Sandra Oh, in a deep red jumpsuit. The wine-hued ensemble featured a folded sleeveless bodice and silky texture, complete with long pleated trousers. Clinton finished her tonal ensemble with a delicate gold necklace with small pendant accents. She also accented her outfit with a pair of metallic gold sandals; though the open-toed pair wasn’t fully visible, they did appear to feature squared toes...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
getnews.info

American Bully Dog With Split-Face Graces the Spotlight

Swagkennel’s unique American split-faced bully dog continues to top the chart of the world’s most famous dog after more than two years. It’s been more than two years since the famous American Black Merle Bully was brought to life, yet he keeps making the headlines. Phantom, the split-faced American Bully dog was born into the Swagkennels family after mating one of the biggest lilac TRI males on earth, Mr Heisenberg and, the beautiful Merle American Bully, Sydney, in 2020.
NFL
tvinsider.com

‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin’: See Adam Devine, Jameela Jamil & More in Peacock Series (PHOTOS)

Bumper’s (Adam Devine) ready to have some fun — and reach stardom — in Berlin in the upcoming new Peacock series. Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, with all six episodes dropping on Wednesday, November 23, takes place several years after we last saw Bumper Allen in the film. He moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin and sets his sights on the national German Unity Day concert.
MOVIES
In Style

How the Stars Aligned for Angel City Football Club, the Women's Soccer Team With Hollywood's Biggest Names Behind It

A very, very famous movie claims that everyone comes to Los Angeles with a dream — and it makes sense that a film, something so synonymous with the city, would make such a bold statement. In a place where big dreams are the norm, and the impossible materializes on the silver screen every day, it's tough to imagine anything that can't happen with a little hard work and perseverance. For Angel City Football Club, it took a list of Hollywood heavyweights to help make that dream come true — and from the fans cheering in the stands to the little girls kicking soccer balls in the parking lots around Banc of California Stadium before every game, it seems that the dream of having a National Women's Soccer League team in L.A. was something just about everyone wanted to come true.
LOS ANGELES, CA
tvinsider.com

‘American Horror Story’: FX Sets ‘NYC’ Season, Announces Cast & Premiere

FX is setting its next chapter of American Horror Story, confirming that Season 11 will officially be titled AHS: NYC. And fans won’t have to wait long for the show’s premiere as AHS: NYC is set to arrive Wednesday, October 19 at 10/9c on FX with each episode streaming next day on Hulu. The 10-episode season will debut with the first two episodes on premiere day followed by two episodes per week each subsequent Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy