TV Series

thedigitalfix.com

House of the Dragon: why doesn’t Prince Aemond have a dragon?

Why doesn’t Prince Aemond have a dragon? In many ways, dragons defined the land of Westeros. It was Aegon the Conqueror and his dragon Balerion the Black Dread who forged the Seven Kingdoms into one political entity using the might of these mighty beasts to crush, cow, and coerce the petty lords and ladies of the land into submission.
CNET

Explaining 'House of the Dragon' Targaryen Family Tree

House of the Dragon takes place in the same King's Landing we got to know in Game of Thrones, but with an entirely new cast of characters. Just like Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon's charactes, who are mostly Targaryens, have complicated relationships with one another, which can be a touch hard to follow at first. If you've seen episode 4, King of the Narrow Sea, you know some family relationships can be more, uh, complicated than others.
Distractify

Daemon Targaryen of 'House of the Dragon' Becomes a Father of Four (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains book spoilers from Fire & Blood and potential spoilers for House of the Dragon. The epic 10-year time jump after Episode 5 of HBO's House of the Dragon initially made fans wary, but they are finally getting acquainted with the many additional characters. Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), everyone's favorite princely menace, has settled down with two children and more on the way.
digitalspy.com

House of the Dragon's fireproof Targaryen mystery solved

House of the Dragon episode six spoilers follow. House of the Dragon episode six came to a scorching end when Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) took her own life by dragon fire. That is she asked her dragon Vaghar to burn her alive. After an arduous labour, Laena was unable to...
thedigitalfix.com

The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim release date

When is the The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim release date? We’re living in the middle of a Middle-earth renaissance right now, but the Rings of Power fantasy series isn’t the only Tolkien project that’s got fans’ ears pricked up. In fact, away from the small screen there is a new Lord of the Rings movie on the horizon.
IGN

The Rings of Power Just Answered A Decades Old The Lord of the Rings Question

This post contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Check out our review of this week's episode, too!. Since the very first time they shared the screen, the friendship between Elrond (Robert Amayo) and Durin IV (Owain Arthur) has been a highlight of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It's not just their chemistry and deep connection, but also the rare joy of seeing an Elf and Dwarf as comrades rather than enemies, as they have often been in Tolkien lore. In Episode 4 we saw that friendship become solidified as Durin shared his deepest secret with Elrond: the existence of Mithril. But just one episode later that priceless ore could be at the core of a massive betrayal. Except, as The Rings of Power shows us, the bond between Durin and Elrond is stronger than any potential conflict, and it leads to a huge moment that answers an even bigger question that has long lingered in the minds of The Lord of the Rings fans.
The Independent

House of the Dragon: The 3 biggest talking points from episode 6

Tolstoy once wrote that “all happy families are alike, but every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way”. It is a credo that George RR Martin, author of the Game of Thrones series, carried through into his novels. And here, in the first episode where House of the Dragon takes a significant jump forward in time, the mantra is as true as ever. This is now the story of three, deeply unhappy, families.Family affairThe first of these families is headed by Princess Rhaenyra (now played by Emma D’Arcy) who has just given birth for the third time. Her...
Variety

‘Dahmer’ Crew Member Slams Set as ‘One of the Worst Shows I’ve Ever Worked On’: ‘The Trailer Itself Gave Me PTSD’

“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” production coordinator Kim Alsup went viral on Twitter before the Netflix series even debuted when she revealed she was “treated horribly” on set. Alsup wrote that she was one of just two Black people on the set and that other crew members often called her by the other Black person’s name. “They kept calling me her name. We both had braids, she was dark skin and 5’10. I’m 5’5,” Alsup wrote on Twitter. “Working on this took everything I had as I was treated horribly. I look at the Black female lead differently now...
Polygon

What if Rings of Power’s Sauron is just the most obvious person?

Alright, let’s play: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s Sauron might really be Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) and it might sorta be a missed opportunity if he isn’t. The thought occurred to the Polygon crew during his first scene — wouldn’t it just be interesting if the sole human to survive alongside Galadriel, who pulled her from the Sundering Seas, was Sauron, the big bad she’s been hunting for years and the scourge of (future) Middle-earth?
The Independent

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power creators address scene that ‘fixed’ decades-old ‘plot hole’

One of the creators of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has addressed a scene which seemed to “fix” a longstanding plot hole.The season premiere, entitled “A Shadow of the Past”, featured a moment that many viewers interpreted as a callback to a moment in Peter Jackson’s original film trilogy.The third of Jackson’s films, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, has long been nitpicked by fans for introducing an apparent plot hole into the continuity.Towards the end of the film, Frodo and Sam are carried by giant eagles to Mount Doom, raising...
ComicBook

House of the Dragon Episode 7 Previews May Tease Another Major Character Death

House of the Dragon Episode 6 left viewers reeling after some key characters were brutally executed by fire in various ways. However, the death toll for this Game of Thrones spinoff may not stop climbing, because the preview for Episode 7 is teasing that another pivotal character may soon be going into the ground, as well.
Polygon

The Rings of Power showed us Mount Doom’s origin story

Middle-earth has plenty of famous mountains, from the peaks of the Misty Mountains to Erebor, but perhaps the most important to the story is Mount Doom, the volcano at the center of Sauron’s evil domain of Mordor. In the latest episode of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, we got a surprising and explosive origin story for the series’ most famous volcano.
