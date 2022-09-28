This post contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Check out our review of this week's episode, too!. Since the very first time they shared the screen, the friendship between Elrond (Robert Amayo) and Durin IV (Owain Arthur) has been a highlight of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It's not just their chemistry and deep connection, but also the rare joy of seeing an Elf and Dwarf as comrades rather than enemies, as they have often been in Tolkien lore. In Episode 4 we saw that friendship become solidified as Durin shared his deepest secret with Elrond: the existence of Mithril. But just one episode later that priceless ore could be at the core of a massive betrayal. Except, as The Rings of Power shows us, the bond between Durin and Elrond is stronger than any potential conflict, and it leads to a huge moment that answers an even bigger question that has long lingered in the minds of The Lord of the Rings fans.

