A Pennsylvania diner has been ordered to hand $1.35 million to workers after it used tips to pay wages
A Pennsylvania diner has been ordered to pay its staff $1.35 million after it used a portion of servers' tips to pay bussers' wages in a string of labor law violations. The Department of Labor ruled that Empire Diner, in Landsdowne, would have to pay back wages and damages to 107 servers at the restaurant.
Disgruntled Rail Workers Starting to Agitate
A group of railroad workers is calling for a picket line Wednesday at terminals around the U.S. as union members vote in the coming weeks on whether to ratify tentative agreements struck by their leadership with carriers. The gathering is not a strike and is being touted as an informational picket organized by workers and not associated with any one union. The group did not respond to a request from Sourcing Journal late Monday seeking additional information. The picket line appears to be organized by workers unhappy with the tentative deals that were struck with railroads over the past few weeks and who...
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups
A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
8 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour
Making $50 per hour is no small feat. If you work full-time hours, $50 per hour is the equivalent of a bit more than $100,000 per year ($104,000, to be exact). As always, inflation continues to erode...
JOBS・
20 high-paying, growing jobs that only need a high school diploma
These jobs require a high school diploma or equivalent, pay more than the median annual wage, and are projected to grow over the decade.
Don't Call It 'Quiet Quitting.' Many Workers Are Fighting Wage Theft
Search queries for the term "Quiet Quitting" hit an all-time high in August. Quiet quitting is a term used to describe the rejection of uncompensated overwork by employees. Wage theft is a big problem, costing workers approximately $50 billion annually. With a strong labor market, more power is in the...
What really happened with the giant railroad strike that wasn’t—and how Warren Buffett was involved
Big challenges remain for the U.S. rail industry labor dispute, and Warren Buffett is at the center of it. After all-night negotiations that kept Americans on the edge of their seats, railroad employees have decided to forgo a planned strike early Thursday morning after companies and unions finally reached an agreement over better pay, working conditions, and benefits.
‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump
Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce. The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year. Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
California food delivery start-up slammed with $140,000 fine for violating child labor laws by employing underage drivers
According to the Department of Labor, Locale illegally employed 78 teenage drivers for time-sensitive deliveries between July 2020 and July 2021.
Railroad strike deal shows ‘sign’ that labor movement has ‘enormous amount of power’: FreightWaves CEO
After the Biden administration brokered a labor deal between railroad freight companies and their labor unions, one supply chain logistics expert is warning the agreement could still cause a "worrisome" economic outcome. "The more worrisome impact is some of the less profitable parts of the economy, particularly trucking and other...
Over $380 million in faulty unemployment benefits paid out by NC agency
The state’s unemployment insurance program reported an 18% average improper payment rate, largely due to errors and not implementing federal recommendations.
Home Depot Workers Want To Form The Chain’s First Store Union
A Home Depot store in Northeast Philadelphia could soon become the home-improvement chain’s very first to unionize, giving yet another boost to an energized U.S. labor movement that’s tackling the retail sector. Vince Quiles, who works in the store’s receiving department, filed a petition this week for a...
Nurse “Trapped” in Contract Sues Staffing Agency for Punishing Quitters
A healthcare staffing agency that serves facilities throughout New York state has been accused of using illegal tactics to keep foreign-born healthcare workers stuck in low-paying jobs that some American-born workers no longer want. Benzor Shem Vidal, who immigrated to the U.S. from the Philippines, says Advanced Care Staffing forced...
Meet a 28-year-old working one of America's fastest-growing jobs that lets him travel on the company's dime and be part of the nation's shift to green energy
Ken details the pros and cons of one of America's fastest-growing jobs: a wind turbine technician. Travel is nice, but his schedule isn't consistent.
After Workplace Safety, Pay And Unionization Concerns, A Study Claims Amazon Is Hiring Hazardous Trucking Companies
As Amazon.com Inc AMZN rapidly built a sprawling network to move merchandise, many of the trucking companies it hired were more dangerous than their peers, sometimes fatally. One of the drivers had a crack pipe after running an Amazon trailer into a Minnesota ditch. He was a convict of drunk driving, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Amazon Hires Some of the Most Dangerous Trucking Contractors in the U.S.: Report
When Amazon isn’t torturing employees or being complicit in people being detained and repatriated by Homeland Security, it’s helping make our deadly roads become even less safe. A new deep dive from the Wall Street Journal details a disturbing trend among the trucking contractors Amazon hires to haul...
IBEW approves new railroad labor contract
Rail workers with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) have voted to ratify the union’s labor contract with U.S. freight railroads. IBEW joins two other unions, theTransportation Communications Union/IAM and the Brotherhood of Railway Carmen, that voted to ratify their contracts. IBEW has nearly 4,000 members working for member carriers of the National Carriers Conference Committee (NCCC), the group representing the railroads in labor negotiations.
10 Best Entry-Level Jobs for Remote Workers
If you're just out of college and ready to find a job, but worried about your lack of experience, don't fret -- there are lots of entry-level jobs out there for fresh employees. Many of these jobs...
Railroad strike averted for now — but the future is far from certain
The U.S freight railroad system is in (and has been in) crisis. For example, from November 2018 through December 2020, the railroad industry lost 40,000 jobs. Even more staggering, the railroad industry dropped from more than 1 million workers in the 1950s to less than 150,000 in 2022. Two of...
