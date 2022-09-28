ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Sourcing Journal

Disgruntled Rail Workers Starting to Agitate

A group of railroad workers is calling for a picket line Wednesday at terminals around the U.S. as union members vote in the coming weeks on whether to ratify tentative agreements struck by their leadership with carriers.  The gathering is not a strike and is being touted as an informational picket organized by workers and not associated with any one union. The group did not respond to a request from Sourcing Journal late Monday seeking additional information.  The picket line appears to be organized by workers unhappy with the tentative deals that were struck with railroads over the past few weeks and who...
Black Enterprise

A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups

A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
State
Georgia State
Motley Fool

Don't Call It 'Quiet Quitting.' Many Workers Are Fighting Wage Theft

Search queries for the term "Quiet Quitting" hit an all-time high in August. Quiet quitting is a term used to describe the rejection of uncompensated overwork by employees. Wage theft is a big problem, costing workers approximately $50 billion annually. With a strong labor market, more power is in the...
Fortune

What really happened with the giant railroad strike that wasn’t—and how Warren Buffett was involved

Big challenges remain for the U.S. rail industry labor dispute, and Warren Buffett is at the center of it. After all-night negotiations that kept Americans on the edge of their seats, railroad employees have decided to forgo a planned strike early Thursday morning after companies and unions finally reached an agreement over better pay, working conditions, and benefits.
Sourcing Journal

‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump

Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce.  The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year.  Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
NewsBreak
Economy
Scrubs Magazine

Nurse “Trapped” in Contract Sues Staffing Agency for Punishing Quitters

A healthcare staffing agency that serves facilities throughout New York state has been accused of using illegal tactics to keep foreign-born healthcare workers stuck in low-paying jobs that some American-born workers no longer want. Benzor Shem Vidal, who immigrated to the U.S. from the Philippines, says Advanced Care Staffing forced...
freightwaves.com

IBEW approves new railroad labor contract

Rail workers with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) have voted to ratify the union’s labor contract with U.S. freight railroads. IBEW joins two other unions, theTransportation Communications Union/IAM and the Brotherhood of Railway Carmen, that voted to ratify their contracts. IBEW has nearly 4,000 members working for member carriers of the National Carriers Conference Committee (NCCC), the group representing the railroads in labor negotiations.
