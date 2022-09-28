Have you seen the fun Orioles from July and August? They have really vanished here in September. The team guaranteed that they won’t have another consecutive winning month with last night’s loss in Boston, a 3-1 affair that saw the offense disappear after a couple of games where they scored a lot of runs but their pitching was also really bad. No runs scored against Rich Hill? Come on. Not that anyone who saw the starting lineup would be surprised by that outcome. It wasn’t the A-team.

