Jays Coach Who Caught Judge’s 61st HR Married to Sara Walsh
She had some fun on Twitter after her husband gave up the historic home run ball.
Yankees' Aaron Judge gives his mom record-tying baseball: 'She’s been with me through it all'
Aaron Judge was able to give his historic home run ball to his mother, Patty, after the New York Yankees' victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.
Carlos Correa sends Twins clear message about contract demands
Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa is expected to opt out of his contract and test free agency this winter. On Thursday, he made clear that the price tag to retain him will not be an easy one to meet. Correa said Thursday that he is a “product.” Like any other...
This Day In Dodgers History: Jackie Robinson Steals Home Plate In Game 1 Of 1955 World Series
Months removed from doing so for the first time in his career, Jackie Robinson stole home plate against the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the 1955 World Series on Sept. 28 of that year. The Brooklyn Dodgers were trailing by two runs in the eighth inning when Robinson...
The Braves Have Done Away With A Common MLB Practice
Sacrifice bunts have been a part of Major League Baseball for a long time. It was common in the National League when there were runners on base and the pitcher was at the plate. However, with the designated hitter now being universal, we’re seeing less and less of the sacrifice...
Rich Hill plans to pitch again in 2023, would welcome return to Red Sox
BOSTON -- Rich Hill will turn 43 in March. He is, already, the oldest pitcher in baseball, and by a lot. Yet the lefty isn’t thinking about hanging up his cleats this winter. Hill, who struck out nine batters in six shutout innings Wednesday night against the Orioles, has...
Barry Bonds-Yankees marriage would’ve altered the best of Red Sox history
The New York Yankees of the 1990s were a force to be reckoned with. Between 1990-99, they clinched two Wild Card berths and won the World Series in each of the three years that they won the division. Now, imagine if the 90s Yankees had Barry Bonds. According to Bonds...
What channel is the Yankees’ next game on? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Aaron Judge’s home run chase vs. Orioles on Friday
The New York Yankees, led by right fielder Aaron Judge, who is closing in on Roger Maris’ AL home run record, face the Baltimore Orioles in a regular season game on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 (9/30/22) at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. This game will be broadcast...
Tigers take on the Twins on home winning streak
Minnesota Twins (76-80, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (62-92, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (12-8, 3.70 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 143 strikeouts); Tigers: Tyler Alexander (4-10, 4.68 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -144, Tigers +123; over/under is 7 runs.
Twin bill vs. Nats critical for Phillies’ wild-card hopes
The Philadelphia Phillies will look to continue their season-long dominance of the host Washington Nationals and take one step closer
Thursday Bird Droppings: Where the Orioles are still looking for win #81
Have you seen the fun Orioles from July and August? They have really vanished here in September. The team guaranteed that they won’t have another consecutive winning month with last night’s loss in Boston, a 3-1 affair that saw the offense disappear after a couple of games where they scored a lot of runs but their pitching was also really bad. No runs scored against Rich Hill? Come on. Not that anyone who saw the starting lineup would be surprised by that outcome. It wasn’t the A-team.
Pitch clock in minor-league baseball trimmed games by nearly half an hour
Earlier this month, MLB announced the introduction of a 15 to 20-second pitch clock beginning with the 2023 season. While the move has sent baseball purists into a tizzy, a report from the commissioner's office released Wednesday might change some minds. With pitch clocks implemented this season at minor-league levels,...
Minnesota Vikings Cheerleaders Recreate Iconic Abbey Road Photo in London
I've never been an overly big football fan. I enjoy the camaraderie of watching a game with friends and family and all the great football snacks, but when it comes to the actual sport it's just never been my cup of tea. The cheerleaders that dance on the sidelines of...
