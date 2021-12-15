ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Exercise That Prolongs Life

In this video, Jonathan from the Institute of Human Anatomy discusses a type of high-intensity exercise, how to do it, and how often you should incorporate it into your workout routine. He also discusses the relevant anatomy and the physiological adaptations and benefits on the heart and other cardiovascular structures.
